mstflint Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations of mstflint. For a list of old Known Issues, please see Archived Known Issues file.
Internal Ref. No.
Issue
4705422
Description: Query and burn PLDM firmware are not working with default configuration for MSTFLINT.
Workaround: Configure
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-1
3446066
Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstlink
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
3418112
Description: Loading a new firmware may require running mstfwreset, and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
3292150
Description: The mstfwreset tool does not support Cedar system.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset, Cedar, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
3188577
Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstregdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.
Otherwise, the mstregdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: CSV, mstregdump
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
2829041
Description: Running mstlink on LID devices when the OpenSM is not enabled, can cause the machine to hang.
Workaround: To resolve the issue, run the following:
Keywords: mstlink, LID, InBand, OpenSM
Discovered in Version: 4.20.0
2823492
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2715716
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2752916
Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstlink
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2838222
Description: mstfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
2670833
Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
2484780
Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.
Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:
Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
2208845/2099263
Description: mstlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstlink
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
2001890
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Python, argparse module
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2
1923665
Description: Force Mode does not work when using mstlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2
1431471
Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using mstflint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.
Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.
Keywords: mstflint
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
1442454
Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0