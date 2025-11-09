mstflint Known Issues

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations of mstflint. For a list of old Known Issues, please see Archived Known Issues file.

Internal Ref. No.

Issue

4705422

Description: Query and burn PLDM firmware are not working with default configuration for MSTFLINT.

Workaround: Configure --enable-fw-mgr

Keywords: PLDM

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-1

3446066

Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

3418112

Description: Loading a new firmware may require running mstfwreset, and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.24.0

3292150

Description: The mstfwreset tool does not support Cedar system.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset, Cedar, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

3188577

Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstregdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.

Otherwise, the mstregdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: CSV, mstregdump

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

2829041

Description: Running mstlink on LID devices when the OpenSM is not enabled, can cause the machine to hang.

Workaround: To resolve the issue, run the following:

  1. opensm & (Press 'Enter')

  2. mst restart;

  3. mst ib add;

  4. mst status;

  5. Get the correct LID device from "InBand" devices

Keywords: mstlink, LID, InBand, OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 4.20.0

2823492

Description: mstfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2715716

Description: mstfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2752916

Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2838222

Description: mstfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2670833

Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2484780

Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.

Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:

  • 100G_1X/200G_2X/400G_4X/800G_8X for NDR speeds

  • 50G_1X/100G_2X/200G_4X/400G_4X for HDR speeds

Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2208845/2099263

Description: mstlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

2001890

Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Python, argparse module

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2

1923665

Description: Force Mode does not work when using mstlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3-2

1431471

Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using mstflint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.

Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

1442454

Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
