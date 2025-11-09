mstflint: Managing an Expansion ROM Image
To burn an Expansion ROM image, run the following command:
# mstflint -d <mst device> brom <image name>.mrom
The “brom” command installs the ROM image on the flash device or replaces an already existing one.
Example:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 brom example.mrom
Current ROM info on flash: N/A
New ROM info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64
Burning ROM image - OK
Restoring signature - OK
#
To read an expansion ROM image to a file, run the following command:
# mstflint -d <mst device> rrom <image name>.rom
Example:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 rromexample.mrom
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS2
FW Version: 2.42.5000
FW Release Date: 4.5.2017
Rom Info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64
Device ID: 4099
Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image
GUIDs: f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3
MACs: f4521401b8a1 f4521401b8a2
VSD:
PSID: MT_1090120019
#
To remove the expansion ROM, run the following command:
# mstflint -d <mst device> drom
Examples:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 drom
Removing ROM image - OK
Restoring signature - OK