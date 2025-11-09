mstflint: Managing an Expansion ROM Image

To burn an Expansion ROM image, run the following command:

# mstflint -d <mst device> brom <image name>.mrom

The “brom” command installs the ROM image on the flash device or replaces an already existing one.

Example:

# mstflint -d 41:00.0 brom example.mrom Current ROM info on flash: N/A New ROM info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64 Burning ROM image - OK Restoring signature - OK #

To read an expansion ROM image to a file, run the following command:

# mstflint -d <mst device> rrom <image name>.rom

Example:

# mstflint -d 41:00.0 rromexample.mrom # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q Image type: FS2 FW Version: 2.42.5000 FW Release Date: 4.5.2017 Rom Info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64 Device ID: 4099 Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image GUIDs: f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3 MACs: f4521401b8a1 f4521401b8a2 VSD: PSID: MT_1090120019 #

To remove the expansion ROM, run the following command:

# mstflint -d <mst device> drom

Examples:

# mstflint -d 41:00.0 drom