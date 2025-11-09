mstflint: Performing Checksum Calculation on Image/Device

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
The flint utility allows performing an MD5 checksum on the non-persistent sections of the firmware image. For example: the sections that are changed when performing a firmware upgrade.

To perform a checksum on the flash, run the following command line:# mstflint -d <mst device> checksumTo perform a checksum on a firmware image, run the following command line:

# mstflint -i <image file> checksumwhere:

device

Flash device to verify.

image file

Image file to verify.

Examples:

mstflint -i fw-ConnectX4Lx.bin checksum
-I- Calculating Checksum ...
Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6
mstflint -d 41:00.0 checksum
-I- Calculating Checksum ...
Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6
