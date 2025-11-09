mstflint: Performing Checksum Calculation on Image/Device

The flint utility allows performing an MD5 checksum on the non-persistent sections of the firmware image. For example: the sections that are changed when performing a firmware upgrade.

To perform a checksum on the flash, run the following command line:# mstflint -d <mst device> checksumTo perform a checksum on a firmware image, run the following command line:

# mstflint -i <image file> checksumwhere:

device Flash device to verify. image file Image file to verify.

Examples: