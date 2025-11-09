mstflint Release Notes Change Log History

Rev. 4.33.0-1

mstfwmanager Added the ability to skip firmware update when the target image is already burned on the device and the user used the skip_if_same flag. Usage: mstfwmanager -d <> -u --skip_if_same -i <.mfa>

mstflint -d <> -i <.bin> --skip_if_same b All

mstflint Added support for mstflint to query firmware images contained within PLDM (.fwpkg) package files. All

mstfwreset Added support for sync 2 to reset a PCIe switch using a hot reset using the arguments --sync 2 and --method 1 Linux

mstreg Added flag --full_path to show field names with full hierarchical path. Usage: mstreg -d <> --show_reg <register_name> --full_path

mstreg -d <> --reg_name <register_name> --full_path --get

mstreg -d <> --reg_name <register_name> --full_path --set <values> All

mstlink Added support for a new capability to allow the user to configure recovery types using the flag --phy_recovery. The recovery types available are: host_serdes_feq

host_logic_re_lock All

Rev. 4.32.0-1

General Added I2C support for MSTFLINT open-source package on GitHub. All

mstflint Added support for displaying device mode by adding either independent, standalone or unknown mode to the mstflint hardware query output. All

Added support for displaying TB/BP bits as-is and for displaying the SRWD bit for specific flash types. All

Added support for recovering firmware through I2C interface. mstflint -d /dev/i2c-0 -i <> -y -b Linux

Added support for Independent module Stand Alone option. IM SA mode on Moose is enabled. All

mstlink Added support for FEC correctable and FEC uncorrectable errors in mstlink --port_type PCIE -c. All

Added support for aggregating module information for all switch ASICs for an aggregated port. This features enables to present a single value for each field instead of presenting for each line separately. All

Added support for mstlink port mapping to FNM. All

Added support for -m options in mstlink. All

Added new fields to support the ELS and OE unique characteristics and required telemetry. All

Added support for a new flag "module_state" with three states (up, down, tg) to allow the user to change the module state. All

Added a feature to PRBS to support dc_cpl_allow flag to run PRBS on DC coupled links. Getting a DC coupled ports into test\PRBS mode will require the user's approval, to avoid HW life shortage. All

Added support to display a detailed BER count for each lane. All

mstconfig Rearranged the way BYTE type TLVS are handled in mstconfig to properly support customization_number. All

Added support to output configuration to file as JSON. All

mstreg Removed PRM reg index enforcement from mstreg tool. All

mstfwmanager Added support for flashing firmware binary image stored in a PLDM package for mstflint and mstfwmanager tools. All

Rev. 4.31.0-1

mstflint SECURITY_LOG section was added to image layout. Added FS5_SECURITY_LOG identifier which will be displayed during the command: mstflint -i <bin> verify All

flint -d <dev> -ocr hw query: Added support for querying BP (Block Protection) and TBS (Top Bottom Selection) in raw, bitwise form. flint -d <dev> -ocr hw set: Added support for performing partial sets for write protection. This allows users to set either the TBS bit or the BP bits individually, instead of requiring both to be set simultaneously. All

Added support for displaying flint query if the device is Socket Direct device (If not - nothing new will be printed). For BF-3 devices, will also display if aux card is connected. All

Added support for querying if the Aux card is connected by use of MRSV.two_p_core_active. This is meaningful only if the case where the two_p_core_active strap is fed from the AUX card plug. All

mst Added support for creating a planarized mst device file by providing a SystemImageGUID and the 4 lids that share it. Command: mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <> In case the IB devices were created with mlx5_1, the command should be as follows: mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <> --hca_id mlx5_1 All

mstconfig mstconfig supports ConnextX-7 and BlueField-3 devices with challenge-based tokens. All

Added support to output configuration to file as JSON. Command: mstconfig -d 08:00.0 -j /tmp/configuration.json query mstconfig -j /tmp/configuration.json query All

mstreg The tool no longer enforces indexes, indexes that are not specified will be set to zero. All

General Added support for RDMA devices modified names. All

Added support to detect ConnectX location using straps (to allow Same INI for both ConnectX). All

Rev. 4.30.0-1

mstflint Detect ConnectX location using straps. If a device is multi ASIC system component, display its geographical address to the user. Example (for a ASIC platform device): Geographical Address: ASIC 3 Note that for a device that is not multi ASIC system component, no such data will be displayed. All

Added the option to enable the user to query the certificate status after burning the DPA cert. This tool will print a list of all the certificates and their metadata. If the command includes cert uidd, the certificate will be written to the provided file. Command: mstflint -d <device_name> --component_type digital_cacert [--cert_uuid <cert uuid>] query_components [output file] All

mstreg Added the option --overwrite for sending a SET command without sending an initial GET command that fills the unspecified non-index fields. Example: mstreg -d <device_name> --reg_name MNVIA --overwrite --set "writer_id=9" All

mstresourceparse/mstresourcedump Added the option --out-dir to write each segment into a different file under the supplied directory. Examples: mstresourcedump dump -d <device_name> -s <segment> --out-dir <output_directory>

mstresourceparse -d <dump_file> -p map --out-dir <output_directory> All

Added the option --hide-segment-header to hide segment header from ADB parse output. All

General Implemented new reset flow for PCIe Switch and Connect-X devices to reset the device using HOT reset mechanism. All

Added the option to allow users to burn the QM3 FW on the BMC server using the Redfish interface. All

Added support for recovering a device from Zombiefish mode. A device in Zombiefish mode exposes the functional device ID (i.e. it looks like a functional device, though it does not have valid firmware running on it). To recover a device from Zombiefish mode, run the following flint command: mstflint -ocr -d -i -y b All

Rev. 4.29.0-1

General Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release. All

mstflint Added support to print new INI version field. All

General

Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows. All

Upgraded full OS. All

Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow. All

Added support in mstfwtrace tool to read events in ArcusE. All

mstlink Disabled physical state in optic cables. All

mstfwreset The mlstfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system. All

Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices. To load new configurations, either execute mstfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot. All

Rev. 4.28.0-1

Rev. 4.27.0-1

General When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation. All

Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS. All

mstlink Added mstlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems. All

Rev. 4.26.0-1

General

Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ. All

Rev. 4.25.0-1

mstconfig Added --read_only as a new flag to the mstconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query. All

mstfwreset Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mstfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup. All