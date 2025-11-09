mstflint: Secure Host

Secure host is the general term for the capability of a device to protect itself and the subnet from malicious software through mechanisms such as blocking access of untrusted entities to the device configuration registers, directly (through PCIe) and indirectly (through MADs).

Note The supported opcodes of secure_host register by flint tool is setting/unsettling the lock.

Warning WARNING: Once a hardware access key is set, the hardware can be accessed only after the correct key is provided.

If a key is lost, please refer to Key Loss Recovery.