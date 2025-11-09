On This Page
mstflint: Setting GUIDs and MACs
To set GUIDs/MACs/UID for the given device, use the ‘sg’ (set guids) command with the -guid(s), -uid and/or -mac(s) flags.
On 5th Generation devices, the “sg” command can operate on both the image file and the image on the flash. When running the “sg” command on an image on the flash, -uid flag must be specified. For ConnectX-4, -guid/-mac flags can be specified. By default, 8 GUIDs will be assigned for each port starting from base, base+1 up until base+7 for port 1 and base+8 up until base+15 for port 2.
To change the step size and the number of GUIDs per port, specify guids_num=<num> step_size=<size> to the sg command.
Change GUIDs for device:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 -uid 0002c123456abcd -ocr sg -W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
Updating GUID section - OK
Updating ITOC section - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 00002c123456abcd 8 1
Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 00002c123456abd5 8 1
Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 00002c56abcd 8 1
Orig Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 00002c56abd5 8 1
Orig Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019Note
Orig Base GUID/MAC refers to the GUIDs/MACs located in the MFG(manufacture guids) section of the flash/image.
Change GUIDS for device (specifying guids_num and step_size):
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 -uid 0000000000000001 -ocr sg guids_num=2 step_size=1
-W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
Updating GUID section - OK
Updating ITOC section - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 0000000000000001 2 1
Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 0000000000000003 2 1
Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 000000000001 2 1
Orig Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 000000000003 2 1
Orig Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019
Change GUIDs for image:
# mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019
# mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin -uid 000123456abcd sg Updating GUID section - OK
Updating ITOC section - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 10.10.3000
FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
Description: UID GuidsNumber Step
Base GUID1: 000000123456abcd 8 1
Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500 8 1
Base GUID2: 000000123456abd5 8 1
Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508 8 1
Base MAC1: 00000056abcd 8 1
Orig Base MAC1: 0002c92ef500 8 1
Base MAC2: 00000056abd5 8 1
Orig Base MAC2: 0002c92ef508 8 1
Image VSD:
Device VSD: VSD PSID : MT_1240110019
Change GUIDs and MACs for the ConnectX-4 device:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 -guid e41d2d0300570fc0 -mac 0000e41d2d570fc0 -ocr sg -W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
Updating GUID section - OK
Updating ITOC section - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version: 12.0100.5630
FW Release Date: 23.3.2015
Description: UID GuidsNumber
Base GUID : e41d2d0300570fc0 4
Base MAC : e41d2d570fc0 4
Image VSD:
Device VSD: PSID : MT_2190110032
add note:
GUIDs and MACs can be changed separately on ConnectX4
In some cases, OEMs may prefer to pre-burn the flash before it is assembled on board.When pre-burning, the GUIDs/MACs inside the image should be unique per device. The following are two methods to pre-burn an image. You can choose the best method suitable for your needs.
Method 1: Pre-burn an Image with Blank GUIDs/MACs
In this method, the image is generated with blank GUIDs and CRCs. The GUIDs are set after the device is assembled using the mstflint "sg" command. To set GUIDs take less than 1 second when running on an image with blank GUIDs (through a PCI device).
A device that is burnt with blank GUIDs/MACs will not boot as a functional network device as long as the GUIDs/MACs are not set.
To pre-burn an image with blank GUIDs/MACs:
Burn the image to a flash using an external burner.
(Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device.
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
28.47.
0214FW Release Date:
25.8.
2025Product Version:
28.47.
0214Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: N/A N/A Orig Base GUID: N/A N/A Base MAC: N/A N/A Orig Base MAC: N/A N/A Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000894 Security Attributes: N/A
Set the correct GUIDs. Since the image is with blank GUIDs, this operation takes less than 1 second.
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0-guid
0x0002c9030abcdef0-mac
0x0002c9bcdef1sg
Query the image on flash to verify that the GUIDs are set correctly.
sg# mstflint -d
41:
00.0q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
28.47.
0214FW Release Date:
25.8.
2025Product Version:
28.47.
0214Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 0002c9030abcdef0
4Orig Base GUID: 0002c9030abcdef0
4Base MAC: 0002c9bcdef1
4Orig Base MAC: 0002c9bcdef1
4Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000894 Security Attributes: N/A
Method 2: Pre-burn an Image with Specific GUIDs/MACs for Each Device
In this method, a “base” image is generated with arbitrary default GUIDs and then updated with the correct GUIDs for each device.
To pre-burn an image with specific GUIDs/MACs for each device:
Per device, set the device specific GUIDs in the image.
sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin -uid <GUID> sgUpdating GUID section - OK sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin -uid <GUID> smg Updating GUID section - OK Updating DTOC section - OK
(Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device.
sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
28.47.
0214FW Release Date:
25.8.
2025Product Version: rel-28_47_0214 Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.39.
15cpu=AMD64,AARCH64 type=PXE version=
3.8.
201cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 0002c9030abcdef0
16Orig Base GUID: N/A
16Base MAC: 0002c9bcdef1
16Orig Base MAC: N/A
16Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000894 Security Attributes: N/A Security Ver:
0
Now the fw-ConnectX3-rel.bin image can be pre-burned to the flash. After the assembly, the device would be fully functional.