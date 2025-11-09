MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1  mstflint: Setting GUIDs and MACs

On This Page

mstflint: Setting GUIDs and MACs

To set GUIDs/MACs/UID for the given device, use the ‘sg’ (set guids) command with the -guid(s), -uid and/or -mac(s) flags.

5th Generation Devices

On 5th Generation devices, the “sg” command can operate on both the image file and the image on the flash. When running the “sg” command on an image on the flash, -uid flag must be specified. For ConnectX-4, -guid/-mac flags can be specified. By default, 8 GUIDs will be assigned for each port starting from base, base+1 up until base+7 for port 1 and base+8 up until base+15 for port 2.

To change the step size and the number of GUIDs per port, specify guids_num=<num> step_size=<size> to the sg command.

  1. Change GUIDs for device:

    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID                GuidsNumber   Step
    Base GUID1:      0002c903002ef500   8             1
    Base GUID2:      0002c903002ef508   8             1
    Base MAC1:       0002c92ef500       8             1
    Base MAC2:       0002c92ef508       8             1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD: VSD    
PSID    
:            MT_1240110019
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 -uid 0002c123456abcd -ocr     
sg    
-W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
    Updating     
GUID    
 section - OK
    Updating ITOC section - OK
    Restoring signature   - OK
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID               GuidsNumber   Step
    Base GUID1:      00002c123456abcd  8             1
    Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500  8             1
    Base GUID2:      00002c123456abd5  8             1
    Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508  8             1
    Base MAC1:       00002c56abcd      8             1
    Orig Base MAC1:  0002c92ef500      8             1
    Base MAC2:       00002c56abd5      8             1
    Orig Base MAC2:  0002c92ef508      8             1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:      VSD    
PSID    
:           MT_1240110019

    Note

    Orig Base GUID/MAC refers to the GUIDs/MACs located in the MFG(manufacture guids) section of the flash/image.

  2. Change GUIDS for device (specifying guids_num and step_size):

    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID               GuidsNumber  Step
    Base GUID1:      0002c903002ef500  8            1
    Base GUID2:      0002c903002ef508  8            1
    Base MAC1:       0002c92ef500      8            1
    Base MAC2:       0002c92ef508      8            1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:      VSD    
PSID    
:            MT_1240110019
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 -uid 0000000000000001 -ocr     
sg    
 guids_num=2 step_size=1
    -W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
    Updating     
GUID    
 section - OK
    Updating ITOC section - OK
    Restoring signature   - OK
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID               GuidsNumber  Step
    Base GUID1:      0000000000000001  2            1
    Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500  8            1
    Base GUID2:      0000000000000003  2            1
    Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508  8            1
    Base MAC1:       000000000001      2            1
    Orig Base MAC1:  0002c92ef500      8            1
    Base MAC2:       000000000003      2            1
    Orig Base MAC2:  0002c92ef508      8            1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:      VSD    
PSID    
:            MT_1240110019

  3. Change GUIDs for image:

    # mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID               GuidsNumber  Step
    Base GUID1:      0002c903002ef500  8            1
    Base GUID2:      0002c903002ef508  8            1
    Base MAC1:       0002c92ef500      8            1
    Base MAC2:       0002c92ef508      8            1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:      VSD    
PSID    
:            MT_1240110019
    # mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin -uid 000123456abcd     
sg    
Updating     
GUID    
 section - OK
    Updating ITOC section - OK
    Restoring signature   - OK
    # mstflint -i /tmp/connect-ib.bin q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      10.10.3000
    FW Release Date: 29.4.2014
    Description:     UID               GuidsNumber  Step
    Base GUID1:      000000123456abcd  8            1
    Orig Base GUID1: 0002c903002ef500  8            1
    Base GUID2:      000000123456abd5  8            1
    Orig Base GUID2: 0002c903002ef508  8            1
    Base MAC1:       00000056abcd      8            1
    Orig Base MAC1:  0002c92ef500      8            1
    Base MAC2:       00000056abd5      8            1
    Orig Base MAC2:  0002c92ef508      8            1
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:      VSD    
PSID    
:            MT_1240110019

  4. Change GUIDs and MACs for the ConnectX-4 device:

    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 -guid e41d2d0300570fc0 -mac 0000e41d2d570fc0 -ocr     
sg    
-W- Firmware flash cache access is enabled. Running in this mode may cause the firmware to hang.
    Updating     
GUID    
 section - OK
    Updating ITOC section - OK
    Restoring signature   - OK
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
    Image type:      FS3
    FW Version:      12.0100.5630
    FW Release Date: 23.3.2015
    Description:     UID                GuidsNumber
    Base     
GUID    
:       e41d2d0300570fc0   4
    Base     
MAC    
:        e41d2d570fc0       4
    Image VSD:
    Device VSD:    
PSID    
:            MT_2190110032
    add note:
    GUIDs and MACs can be changed separately on ConnectX4

Preparing a Binary Firmware Image for Pre-assembly Burning

In some cases, OEMs may prefer to pre-burn the flash before it is assembled on board.When pre-burning, the GUIDs/MACs inside the image should be unique per device. The following are two methods to pre-burn an image. You can choose the best method suitable for your needs.

Method 1: Pre-burn an Image with Blank GUIDs/MACs

In this method, the image is generated with blank GUIDs and CRCs. The GUIDs are set after the device is assembled using the mstflint "sg" command. To set GUIDs take less than 1 second when running on an image with blank GUIDs (through a PCI device).

Note

A device that is burnt with blank GUIDs/MACs will not boot as a functional network device as long as the GUIDs/MACs are not set.

To pre-burn an image with blank GUIDs/MACs:

  1. Burn the image to a flash using an external burner.

  2. (Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type:            FS4
FW Version:            28.47.0214
FW Release Date:       25.8.2025
Product Version:       28.47.0214
Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
Base GUID:             N/A                     N/A
Orig Base GUID:        N/A                     N/A
Base MAC:              N/A                     N/A
Orig Base MAC:         N/A                     N/A
Image VSD:             N/A
Device VSD:            N/A
PSID:                  MT_0000000894
Security Attributes:   N/A

  3. Set the correct GUIDs. Since the image is with blank GUIDs, this operation takes less than 1 second.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mstflint -d 41:00.0 -guid 0x0002c9030abcdef0 -mac 0x0002c9bcdef1 sg

  4. Query the image on flash to verify that the GUIDs are set correctly.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sg# mstflint -d 41:00.0 q
Image type:            FS4
FW Version:            28.47.0214
FW Release Date:       25.8.2025
Product Version:       28.47.0214
Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
Base GUID:             0002c9030abcdef0        4
Orig Base GUID:        0002c9030abcdef0        4
Base MAC:              0002c9bcdef1            4
Orig Base MAC:         0002c9bcdef1            4
Image VSD:             N/A
Device VSD:            N/A
PSID:                  MT_0000000894
Security Attributes:   N/A

Method 2: Pre-burn an Image with Specific GUIDs/MACs for Each Device

In this method, a “base” image is generated with arbitrary default GUIDs and then updated with the correct GUIDs for each device.

To pre-burn an image with specific GUIDs/MACs for each device:

  1. Per device, set the device specific GUIDs in the image.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin -uid <GUID> sgUpdating GUID section - OK
 
sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin -uid <GUID> smg
Updating GUID section - OK
Updating DTOC section - OK

  2. (Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sg# mstflint -i ./fw-ConnectX7-rel.bin q
Image type:            FS4
FW Version:            28.47.0214
FW Release Date:       25.8.2025
Product Version:       rel-28_47_0214
Rom Info:              type=UEFI version=14.39.15 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
                       type=PXE version=3.8.201 cpu=AMD64
Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
Base GUID:             0002c9030abcdef0        16
Orig Base GUID:        N/A                     16
Base MAC:              0002c9bcdef1            16
Orig Base MAC:         N/A                     16
Image VSD:             N/A
Device VSD:            N/A
PSID:                  MT_0000000894
Security Attributes:   N/A
Security Ver:          0

    Now the fw-ConnectX3-rel.bin image can be pre-burned to the flash. After the assembly, the device would be fully functional.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 9, 2025
content here