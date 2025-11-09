mstflint: Setting GUIDs and MACs

In some cases, OEMs may prefer to pre-burn the flash before it is assembled on board.When pre-burning, the GUIDs/MACs inside the image should be unique per device. The following are two methods to pre-burn an image. You can choose the best method suitable for your needs.

In this method, the image is generated with blank GUIDs and CRCs. The GUIDs are set after the device is assembled using the mstflint "sg" command. To set GUIDs take less than 1 second when running on an image with blank GUIDs (through a PCI device).

Note A device that is burnt with blank GUIDs/MACs will not boot as a functional network device as long as the GUIDs/MACs are not set.

To pre-burn an image with blank GUIDs/MACs:

Burn the image to a flash using an external burner. (Optional) After assembly, query the image on flash to verify there are no GUIDs on the device. Copy Copied! # mstflint -d 41 : 00.0 q Image type: FS4 FW Version: 28.47 . 0214 FW Release Date: 25.8 . 2025 Product Version: 28.47 . 0214 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: N/A N/A Orig Base GUID: N/A N/A Base MAC: N/A N/A Orig Base MAC: N/A N/A Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000894 Security Attributes: N/A Set the correct GUIDs. Since the image is with blank GUIDs, this operation takes less than 1 second. Copy Copied! # mstflint -d 41 : 00.0 -guid 0x0002c9030abcdef0 -mac 0x0002c9bcdef1 sg Query the image on flash to verify that the GUIDs are set correctly. Copy Copied! sg# mstflint -d 41 : 00.0 q Image type: FS4 FW Version: 28.47 . 0214 FW Release Date: 25.8 . 2025 Product Version: 28.47 . 0214 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: 0002c9030abcdef0 4 Orig Base GUID: 0002c9030abcdef0 4 Base MAC: 0002c9bcdef1 4 Orig Base MAC: 0002c9bcdef1 4 Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000894 Security Attributes: N/A

In this method, a “base” image is generated with arbitrary default GUIDs and then updated with the correct GUIDs for each device.

To pre-burn an image with specific GUIDs/MACs for each device: