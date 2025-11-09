mstflint: Setting the VSD
To set the vsd for the given image/device (4th generation/Group I), use the sv command with -vsd flag.
Example:
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 -ocr -vsd
"MELLANOX" sv
Setting the VSD - OK
Restoring signature - OK
# mstflint -d
41:
00.0 -ocr q
Image type: FS4
FW Version:
28.47.
0214
FW Release Date:
25.8.
2025
Product Version:
28.47.
0214
Description: UID GuidsNumber
Base GUID: 1070fd03008751d0
4
Base MAC: 1070fd8751d0
4
Image VSD: N/A
Device VSD: MELLANOX
PSID: MT_0000000894
Security Attributes: N/A