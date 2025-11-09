mstflint: Setting the VSD

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
To set the vsd for the given image/device (4th generation/Group I), use the sv command with -vsd flag.

Example:

# mstflint -d 41:00.0 -ocr -vsd "MELLANOX" sv
Setting the VSD     - OK
Restoring signature - OK
 
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 -ocr q
Image type:            FS4
FW Version:            28.47.0214
FW Release Date:       25.8.2025
Product Version:       28.47.0214
Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
Base GUID:             1070fd03008751d0        4
Base MAC:              1070fd8751d0            4
Image VSD:             N/A
Device VSD:            MELLANOX
PSID:                  MT_0000000894
Security Attributes:   N/A

