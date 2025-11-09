mstflint Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
mstflint is supported on the following platforms:
Table Legend:
+ (Green)
Supported and tested
** (Orange)
Supported but not tested
*** (Blue)
Partially tested
OS
Platform
Status
RH/CentOS 8.2
x86_64
+
RH/CentOS 8.2
PPC64LE
**
RH/CentOS 8.4
PPC64LE
**
RH/CentOS 8.4
x86_64
+
RH/CentOS 8.6
x86_64
+
RH/CentOS 8.6
PPC64LE
**
RH/CentOS 8.8
x86_64
+
RH/CentOS 8.8
PPC64LE
**
RH/CentOS 8.8
ARM64
+
RH/CentOS 8.9
x86_64
**
RH/CentOS 8.9
PPC64LE
+
RH/CentOS 8.9
ARM64
**
RH/Rocky 9.0
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.0
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.2
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.2
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.2
ARM64
+
RH/Rocky 9.3
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.3
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.3
ARM64
+
RH/Rocky 9.4
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.4
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.4
ARM64
+
RH/Rocky 9.5
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.5
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.5
ARM64
+
RH/Rocky9.6
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 9.6
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 9.6
ARM64
+
RH/Rocky 10
x86_64
+
RH/Rocky 10
PPC64LE
+
RH/Rocky 10
ARM64
+
CentOS Stream v8 - Community
x86_64
**
CentOS Stream v8 - Community
PPC64LE
**
CentOS Stream v9 - Community
x86_64
+
CentOS Stream v9 - Community
ARM64
+
CentOS Stream v9 - Community
PPC64LE
**
OEL 8.4
x86_64
+
OEL 8.6
x86_64
+
OEL 8.7
x86_64
+
OEL 8.8
x86_64
**
OEL 9.0
x86_64
+
OEL 9.1
x86_64
**
OEL 9.2
x86_64
+
OEL 9.5
x86_64
+
Fedora 32 - Community
X86_64
+
Fedora 35 - Community
X86_64
**
Sles15 SP2
x86_64
**
Sles15 SP2- Community
PPC64LE
**
Sles15 SP3
PPC64LE
**
Sles15 SP3
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP4
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP4
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP5
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP5
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP7
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP7
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP7
ARM64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP10 - Community
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP11
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP12
ARM64
+
OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community
x86_64
**
OpenEuler 20.3 SP3
x86_64
+
OpenEuler 22.3 LTS
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
x86_64
**
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 18.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 20.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 23.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 24.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 24.04
ARM64
+
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
x86_64
+
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
ARM
+
Debian 10.8
x86_64
+
Debian 10.9
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
x86_64
+
Debian 10.13
ARM
**
Debian 11.3
Arm
+
Debian 11.3
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
x86_64
+
Debian 12.1
ARM
+
Citrix server 8.2
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.4 - Community
x86_64
**
Anolis 8.6
x86_64
+
Anolis 8.6
ARM
+
Korg 6.16
x86_64
+
Korg 6.16
ARM
**
OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community
x86_64
**
Photon 3.0 - Community
x86_64
**
Xen 7.1.2
x86_64
+
CTYunOS3
x86_64
+
CTYunOS3
ppc64le
**
Alma 8.5
x86_64
**
KylinOS v10 SP2
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP3
ARM
**
Allinux 3.2
x86_64
+
Allinux 3.2
ppc64le
+
UOS v20 1021e
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1021e
ARM
**
UOS v20 1040d
x86_64
+
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE
x86_64
+
aarch64
+
FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE
aarch64
+
FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
x86_64
+