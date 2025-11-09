mstflint Supported Operating Systems and Platforms

MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
mstflint is supported on the following platforms:

Table Legend:

+ (Green)

Supported and tested

** (Orange)

Supported but not tested

*** (Blue)

Partially tested

Supported Operating Systems and Platforms

OS

Platform

Status

RH/CentOS 8.2

x86_64

+

RH/CentOS 8.2

PPC64LE

**

RH/CentOS 8.4

PPC64LE

**

RH/CentOS 8.4

x86_64

+

RH/CentOS 8.6

x86_64

+

RH/CentOS 8.6

PPC64LE

**

RH/CentOS 8.8

x86_64

+

RH/CentOS 8.8

PPC64LE

**

RH/CentOS 8.8

ARM64

+

RH/CentOS 8.9

x86_64

**

RH/CentOS 8.9

PPC64LE

+

RH/CentOS 8.9

ARM64

**

RH/Rocky 9.0

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.0

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.2

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.2

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.2

ARM64

+

RH/Rocky 9.3

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.3

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.3

ARM64

+

RH/Rocky 9.4

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.4

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.4

ARM64

+

RH/Rocky 9.5

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.5

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.5

ARM64

+

RH/Rocky9.6

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 9.6

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 9.6

ARM64

+

RH/Rocky 10

x86_64

+

RH/Rocky 10

PPC64LE

+

RH/Rocky 10

ARM64

+

CentOS Stream v8 - Community

x86_64

**

CentOS Stream v8 - Community

PPC64LE

**

CentOS Stream v9 - Community

x86_64

+

CentOS Stream v9 - Community

ARM64

+

CentOS Stream v9 - Community

PPC64LE

**

OEL 8.4

x86_64

+

OEL 8.6

x86_64

+

OEL 8.7

x86_64

+

OEL 8.8

x86_64

**

OEL 9.0

x86_64

+

OEL 9.1

x86_64

**

OEL 9.2

x86_64

+

OEL 9.5

x86_64

+

Fedora 32 - Community

X86_64​​

+

Fedora 35 - Community

X86_64​​

**

Sles15 SP2

x86_64

**

Sles15 SP2- Community

PPC64LE

**

Sles15 SP3

PPC64LE

**

Sles15 SP3

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP4

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP4

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP5

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP5

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP7

x86_64

+

Sles15 SP7

PPC64LE

+

Sles15 SP7

ARM64

+

EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community

x86_64​

**

EulerOS V2.0 SP10 - Community

x86_64​

+

EulerOS V2.0 SP11

x86_64​

+

EulerOS V2.0 SP12

x86_64

**

EulerOS V2.0 SP12

ARM64

+

OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community

x86_64​

**

OpenEuler 20.3 SP3

x86_64

+

OpenEuler 22.3 LTS

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 16.04 - Community

x86_64

**

Ubuntu 16.04 - Community

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 18.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 18.04

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 18.04

ARM64

+

Ubuntu 20.04

PPC64LE

+

Ubuntu 20.04

ARM64

+

Ubuntu 20.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 22.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 23.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 24.04

x86_64

+

Ubuntu 24.04

ARM64

+

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

x86_64

+

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

ARM

+

Debian 10.8

x86_64​​

+

Debian 10.9

x86_64

+

Debian 10.13

x86_64

+

Debian 10.13

ARM

**

Debian 11.3

Arm

+

Debian 11.3

x86_64

+

Debian 12.1

x86_64

+

Debian 12.1

ARM

+

Citrix server 8.2

x86_64

+

Anolis 8.4 - Community

x86_64

**

Anolis 8.6

x86_64

+

Anolis 8.6

ARM

+

Korg 6.16

x86_64

+

Korg 6.16

ARM

**

OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community

x86_64

**

Photon 3.0 - Community

x86_64

**

Xen 7.1.2

x86_64

+

CTYunOS3

x86_64

+

CTYunOS3

ppc64le

**

Alma 8.5

x86_64

**

KylinOS v10 SP2

x86_64

+

KylinOS v10 SP3

x86_64

+

KylinOS v10 SP3

ARM

**

Allinux 3.2

x86_64

+

Allinux 3.2

ppc64le

+

UOS v20 1021e

x86_64

+

UOS v20 1021e

ARM

**

UOS v20 1040d

x86_64

+

FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE​

x86_64​​

+

aarch64

+

FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE

aarch64

+

FreeBSD 14-CURRENT

x86_64​​

+
