mstflint: Verifying the Firmware Image
To verify the FW image on the Flash, use the following command line:
# mstflint -d <device> verify
To verify the FW image in a file, use the following command line:
# mstflint -i <image file> v
where:
device
Flash device to verify.
image file
Image file to verify.
Examples:
# mstflint -d 41:00.0 v
# mstflint -i ./image_file.bin verify
Binary comparison of the firmware image enables the user to verify that a given firmware image contains the image that matches the given device.
Since ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx devices have iTOC (image specific) and dTOC (device specific) sections at the beginning of the device flash, and the MFA2 archive does not have the dTOC information by its definition, the binary comparison will ignore the device specific sections on the device.
#mstflint -d <device> -i <fw image> --silent (optional) bc (or binary_compare)
The
verify command on encrypted flash/image is applicable on adapter cards starting from ConnectX-7.
The flint tool supports the
verifycommand on encrypted flash/image, as follows:
When both the device and the image are given the verify command: verifying encrypted flash, the flint tool will execute binary-compare between the flash and the given image (the image is expected to be the one burnt on the device). In case of a device in recovery mode, the verify action is applicable before transcoding.
When an encrypted device/image is given the verify command: only DTOC CRCs will be verified. In case a device is given, the verify is applicable in recovery mode only.
Binary verifying of MFA2 archive enables the user to verify that a given MFA2 archive contains the image that matches the given device.
Since ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx devices have iTOC (image specific) and dTOC (device specific) sections at the beginning of the device flash, and the MFA2 archive does not have the dTOC information by its definition, the binary comparison will ignore the device specific sections on the device.
#mstflint -d <device> -i <mfa2 file> --silent (optional) bc (or binary_compare)