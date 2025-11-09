mstfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool

mstfwreset supports a Multi-Host setup. To reset the firmware for a device in a Multi-Host setup, you have to run the tool on all the hosts simultaneously when in legacy mode. The tool utilizes a synchronization mechanism supported by the firmware in order to synchronize between the different running instances of the tool on the hosts.

For debugging purposes, it is possible to avoid the synchronization by running the tool with the flag --skip_fsm_sync.