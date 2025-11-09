The mstfwtrace utility extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware running on 5th generation (Group II) devices iRISCs.

These trace messages inform developers of software drivers about internal status, events, critical errors, etc. Trace messages generated by iRISCs are stored in the trace buffer. The trace buffer is located in host memory.

Note When using secure firmware, the user needs to validate that tracer's value is set to "1" to enable it. For DOCA_OFED up to 4.6: /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/fw_tracer/enable

For DOCA_OFED 4.6 and above: /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/mlx5_fw/enable

For linux kernel tracer (when DOCA_OFED is not available): /sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/enable

By default, the firmware does not print trace messages. Please contact your FAE for more details on how to enable firmware tracing.