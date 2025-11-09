MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
mstmget_temp Utility

mstmget_temp utility reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices (all NVIDIA devices) with temperature sensors and prints the result in Celsius degrees.

mstmget_temp Usage

To run mstmget_temp:

# mstmget_temp [OPTIONS]

where:

-h

Print the help message.

-d <dev>

mst device name.

--version

Display version info.

-s <i2c-secondary>

I2C secondary address

-v

print a table of all thermal diode data

Example on how to read a device temperature:

# mstmget_temp -d 9a:00.0

Note

mstmget_temp utility reads the IC temperature, it does not support reading temperature from peripheral sensors on the board.
