mstmget_temp Utility
mstmget_temp utility reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices (all NVIDIA devices) with temperature sensors and prints the result in Celsius degrees.
To run mstmget_temp:
# mstmget_temp [OPTIONS]
where:
-h
Print the help message.
-d <dev>
mst device name.
--version
Display version info.
-s <i2c-secondary>
I2C secondary address
-v
print a table of all thermal diode data
Example on how to read a device temperature:
# mstmget_temp -d 9a:
00.0
Note
mstmget_temp utility reads the IC temperature, it does not support reading temperature from peripheral sensors on the board.