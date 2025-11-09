mstprivhost - NIC Configuration by the Host Restriction Tool
mstprivhost enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.
This utility is only supported in BlueField devices.
mstprivhost [-h] [-v] --device DEVICE {r,restrict,p,privilege,q,query}
New configurations take effect immediately.
A restricted host is not allowed to be port_owner, to own the tracer and to read physical port counters.
Without performing privilege, the host can be re-restricted from the Arm side with new disable parameters [disable_rshim, disable_tracer, etc].
where:
-h, --help
Shows this help message and exit
-v, --version
Shows program's version number and exit
--device DEVICE, -d DEVICE
Device to work with.
--disable_rshim
When TRUE, the host does not have an RSHIM function to access the embedded CPU registers
--disable_tracer
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to own the Tracer
--disable_counter_rd
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to read Physical port counters
--disable_port_owner
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to be Port Owner
r,restrict
Set host 1 (Arm) privileged, host 0 (x86_64) restricted.
p,privilege
Set host 1 (Arm) privileged, host 0 (x86_64) privileged (back to default).
q,query
Query current host configuration
-f, --full
Run with query command for high verbosity level - valid from embedded ARM CPU only.
Example of mstprivhost:
Enabling Full Host Restriction (Embedded ARM CPU Only):
mstprivhost –d
03:
00.0r --disable_rshim --disable_tracer --disable_counter_rd --disable_port_owner
Disabling Host Restriction (Embedded ARM CPU Only): :
mstprivhost –d
03:
00.0p
Query the status of the host\hosts (the full flag valid for embedded ARM CPU Only):
mstprivhost -d
03:
00.0q --full Host configurations ------------------- host index :
0
1
2
3level : PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_tracer : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_port_owner : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_counter_rd : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE