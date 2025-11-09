mstregdump Utility
The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by NVIDIA Support for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.
To run mstregdump:
mstregdump [-full] <device> [i2c-slave] [-v[ersion] [-h[elp]]]
where
-full
Dump an expanded list of addresses.
Note: Use this flag carefully. Non-safe addresses might be read.
<device>
The device name
-v | --version
Display version info
-h | --help
Print this help message
i2c_slave
I2C slave [0-127]
Example:
[root
@mymach]# mstregdump
41:
00.0 > mt_41_00_0.dmp
This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the mt4099.dmp file.