MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  MSTFLINT Package - Firmware Burning and Diagnostics Tools Documentation v4.34.0-1  Using mstconfig

On This Page

Using mstconfig

Using mstconifg with PCI Device in Bus Device Function (BDF) Format

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0
 
Device 1:
----------
Device type:     ConnectX7
PCI Device:      3b:00.0
Configurations:      Next Boot
  SRIOV_EN           True(1)
  NUM_OF_VFS         16
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1    False(0)
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2    False(0)

Using mstconfig to Set VPI Parameters

In order to set VPI parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [LINK_TYPE_P1=<link_type>] [LINK_TYPE_P2=<link_type>]

Example: Configuring both ports as InfiniBand:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig 3b:00.0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=1 LINK_TYPE_P2=1
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:   ConnectX7
PCI device:    3b:00.0
Configurations:        Next Boot        New
  LINK_TYPE_P1         ETH(2)           IB(1)
  LINK_TYPE_P2         ETH(2)           IB(1)
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Using mstconfig to Set PHY Parameters

Setting Auto Negotiation

Auto negotiation modes is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).

In order to set non-volatile auto negotiation mode through mstconfig, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1=<auto_negotiation_mode>] [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2=<auto_negotiation_mode>]

Example: Configuring both ports with auto negotiation enabled:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0 set PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1=1 PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2=1
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:    ConnectX7       
Name:           CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description:    NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use
Device:         3b:00.0
 
Configurations:                                      Next Boot       New
        PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1                             DEVICE_DEFAULT(0) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED(1)
        PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2                             DEVICE_DEFAULT(0) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED(1)
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.


Setting Speed Rate Mask

Speed rate mask enables masking device's available speeds in all link operational modes.

Speed masking requires defining the speed rate mask and enabling speed override configuration.

In order to set non-volatile speed rate mask through mstconfig, verify first that override mask is enabled using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1=<True|False>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2=<True|False>]

Example: Enabling both ports' speed mask override:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d  3b:00.0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1=1 PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2=1
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:    ConnectX7       
Name:           CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description:    NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use
Device:         3b:00.0
 
Configurations:                                      Next Boot       New
        PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1                   False(0)        True(1)         
        PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2                   False(0)        True(1)         
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Configure the wanted speed mask using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_P1=<rate_mask>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_P2=<rate_mask>]

The rate mask mapping is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).

Example: Enabling both ports to support CAUI-4 / 100GBASE-CR4 only:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d  3b:00.0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_P1=0x200 PHY_RATE_MASK_P2=0x200
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:    ConnectX7       
Name:           CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description:    NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use
Device:         3b:00.0
 
Configurations:                                      Next Boot       New
        PHY_RATE_MASK_P1                            0               0x200(512)      
        PHY_RATE_MASK_P2                            0               0x200(512)      
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.


Setting FEC Mode

Customizes FEC configuration of the port.

Detailed information on FEC modes is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using command).

In order to set non-volatile FEC mode through mstconfig, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1=<fec_mode>] [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2=<fec_mode>]

Example: Setting FEC mode disabled DME, RS FEC for 25G/50G/100G for both port:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0 set PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1=0x2 PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2=0x2
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:    ConnectX7       
Name:           CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description:    NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use
Device:         3b:00.0
 
Configurations:                                      Next Boot       New
        PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1                         DEVICE_DEFAULT(0) MODE_2(2)       
        PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2                         DEVICE_DEFAULT(0) MODE_2(2)       
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Using mstconfig to Set SR-IOV Parameters

In order to set SR-IOV parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d <device> set [SRIOV_EN=<0|1>] [NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>]

Example: Turning on SR-IOV and enabling 8 Virtual Functions per Physical Function:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0 set SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=8
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:    ConnectX7
PCI device:     3b:00.0
Configurations:     Next Boot      New
  SRIOV_EN          0              1
  NUM_OF_VFS        0              8
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Using mstconfig to Set Preboot Settings

For a full description of the preboot configurable parameters refer to Supported Configurations and their Parameters under "Preboot Settings".

Example: Enable boot option ROM on port 1, set boot retries to 3 and set the boot protocol to PXE.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0 set BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1=1 BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1=3 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1=1
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type:   ConnectX7
PCI device:    3b:00.0
Configurations:             Next Boot     New
  BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1     False(0)      True(1)
  BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1         0             3
  LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1   2             1
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Example: Configure VLAN ID to 3 on port 2

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -d 3b:00.0 set BOOT_VLAN_P2=3
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI device:  3b:00.0
Configurations:     Next Boot    New
  BOOT_VLAN_P2      1            3
 
Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

mstconfig Raw Configuration Files

mstconfig allows applying raw configuration file for a pre-set configuration. Raw configuration files are intended for advanced users. This document does not cover the generation of such files.

Set the raw configuration file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mstconfig -f ./tlv_file.conf -d 3b:00.0 set_raw
 
Raw TLV #1 Info:
Length: 0xc
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000080
Data: 0xa0000000 0xa0020010 0x00000000
 
Raw TLV #2 Info:
Length: 0x4
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x01020012
Data: 0x0000000b
 
Raw TLV #3 Info:
Length: 0x8
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000190
Data: 0x00000010 0x00007d00
 
Raw TLV #4 Info:
Length: 0x4
Version: 0
OverrideEn: 1
Type: 0x00000082
Data: 0x0000000c
Operation intended for advanced users.
 
Are you sure you want to apply raw TLV file? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Note

Never apply files from an unreliable source.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 9, 2025
content here