- Using mstconifg with PCI Device in Bus Device Function (BDF) Format
- Using mstconfig to Set VPI Parameters
- Using mstconfig to Set PHY Parameters
- Using mstconfig to Set SR-IOV Parameters
- Using mstconfig to Set Preboot Settings
- mstconfig Raw Configuration Files
Using mstconfig
Example:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0
Device
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI Device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot
SRIOV_EN True(
1)
NUM_OF_VFS
16
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1 False(
0)
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2 False(
0)
In order to set VPI parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [LINK_TYPE_P1=<link_type>] [LINK_TYPE_P2=<link_type>]
Example: Configuring both ports as InfiniBand:
# mstconfig 3b:
00.0 set LINK_TYPE_P1=
1 LINK_TYPE_P2=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(
2) IB(
1)
LINK_TYPE_P2 ETH(
2) IB(
1)
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Setting Auto Negotiation
Auto negotiation modes is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).
In order to set non-volatile auto negotiation mode through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1=<auto_negotiation_mode>] [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2=<auto_negotiation_mode>]
Example: Configuring both ports with auto negotiation enabled:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1=
1 PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (
default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe
5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN
for internal use
Device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1 DEVICE_DEFAULT(
0) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED(
1)
PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2 DEVICE_DEFAULT(
0) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED(
1)
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Setting Speed Rate Mask
Speed rate mask enables masking device's available speeds in all link operational modes.
Speed masking requires defining the speed rate mask and enabling speed override configuration.
In order to set non-volatile speed rate mask through mstconfig, verify first that override mask is enabled using the following command:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1=<True|False>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2=<True|False>]
Example: Enabling both ports' speed mask override:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1=
1 PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (
default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe
5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN
for internal use
Device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1 False(
0) True(
1)
PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2 False(
0) True(
1)
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Configure the wanted speed mask using the following command:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_P1=<rate_mask>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_P2=<rate_mask>]
The rate mask mapping is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).
Example: Enabling both ports to support CAUI-4 / 100GBASE-CR4 only:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_P1=
0x200 PHY_RATE_MASK_P2=
0x200
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (
default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe
5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN
for internal use
Device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
PHY_RATE_MASK_P1
0
0x200(
512)
PHY_RATE_MASK_P2
0
0x200(
512)
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Setting FEC Mode
Customizes FEC configuration of the port.Detailed information on FEC modes is displayed at mstconfig available configuration menu (Using command).
In order to set non-volatile FEC mode through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1=<fec_mode>] [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2=<fec_mode>]
Example: Setting FEC mode disabled DME, RS FEC for 25G/50G/100G for both port:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1=
0x2 PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2=
0x2
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (
default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe
5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN
for internal use
Device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1 DEVICE_DEFAULT(
0) MODE_2(
2)
PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2 DEVICE_DEFAULT(
0) MODE_2(
2)
Apply
new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
In order to set SR-IOV parameters through mstconfig, use the following command line:
# mstconfig -d <device> set [SRIOV_EN=<
0|
1>] [NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>]
Example: Turning on SR-IOV and enabling 8 Virtual Functions per Physical Function:
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set SRIOV_EN=
1 NUM_OF_VFS=
8
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
SRIOV_EN
0
1
NUM_OF_VFS
0
8
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
For a full description of the preboot configurable parameters refer to Supported Configurations and their Parameters under "Preboot Settings".
Example: Enable boot option ROM on port 1, set boot retries to 3 and set the boot protocol to PXE.
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1=
1 BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1=
3 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1=
1
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 False(
0) True(
1)
BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1
0
3
LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1
2
1
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Example: Configure VLAN ID to 3 on port 2
# mstconfig -d 3b:
00.0 set BOOT_VLAN_P2=
3
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX7
PCI device: 3b:
00.0
Configurations: Next Boot New
BOOT_VLAN_P2
1
3
Apply
new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
mstconfig allows applying raw configuration file for a pre-set configuration. Raw configuration files are intended for advanced users. This document does not cover the generation of such files.
Set the raw configuration file:
# mstconfig -f ./tlv_file.conf -d 3b:
00.0 set_raw
Raw TLV #
1 Info:
Length:
0xc
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000080
Data:
0xa0000000
0xa0020010
0x00000000
Raw TLV #
2 Info:
Length:
0x4
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x01020012
Data:
0x0000000b
Raw TLV #
3 Info:
Length:
0x8
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000190
Data:
0x00000010
0x00007d00
Raw TLV #
4 Info:
Length:
0x4
Version:
0
OverrideEn:
1
Type:
0x00000082
Data:
0x0000000c
Operation intended
for advanced users.
Are you sure you want to apply raw TLV file? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load
new configurations.
Never apply files from an unreliable source.