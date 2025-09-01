NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
Cluster Applications

NVOS provides commands to manage cluster applications, offering users visibility into the applications' status and control over their operation and log settings.

Current supported applications:

  • NMX-Controller

  • NMX-Telemetry

Key Functionalities

Viewing Applications State

Controlling Application State

Managing Log Levels

Managing Log Stream

NVOS supports streaming NMX controller logs to an external server. Server types include rsyslog, ElasticSearch, and Splunk.

Server type and credentials are configured via NVUE CLIs and Rest-APIs.

Cluster Applications Commands
