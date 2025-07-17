NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS
APPENDIX—Feature Support per IC and CPU Type

The following table lists which features are supported by which IC family and CPU type.

New features added on release 3.6.81xx and beyond are supported on Spectrum-based switches only.

Feature

NVIDIA Spectrum Family

Image Maintenance via ONIE

Yes

IPv6

Yes

JSON

Yes

OpenFlow 1.0

Yes

OpenFlow 1.3

Yes

PIM

Yes

PTP

Yes

QoS RED & ECN

Yes

S&F config

Yes

Signal Degradation Monitoring

Yes

Shared Buffers

Yes

Storm Control

Yes

Telemetry (histograms and threshold)

Yes

User Defined Keys

Yes

VXLAN

Yes
