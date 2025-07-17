APPENDIX—Feature Support per IC and CPU Type
The following table lists which features are supported by which IC family and CPU type.
New features added on release 3.6.81xx and beyond are supported on Spectrum-based switches only.
Feature
NVIDIA Spectrum Family
Image Maintenance via ONIE
Yes
IPv6
Yes
JSON
Yes
OpenFlow 1.0
Yes
OpenFlow 1.3
Yes
PIM
Yes
PTP
Yes
QoS RED & ECN
Yes
S&F config
Yes
Signal Degradation Monitoring
Yes
Shared Buffers
Yes
Storm Control
Yes
Telemetry (histograms and threshold)
Yes
User Defined Keys
Yes
VXLAN
Yes