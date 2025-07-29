Software Prerequisites and Required Variables
Start by installing the remaining software perquisites.
Jump Node Console
## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst
Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository:
Jump Node Console
$ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git
Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.4.0:
Jump Node Console
$ cd doca-platform/ $ git checkout v25.4.0
Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run:
Jump Node Console
$ cd docs/public/user-guides/hbn_ovn/
Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:Warning
Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to
DPU_P0,
DPU_P0_VF1and
DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE.
export_vars.env
## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
exportTARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10
## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
exportTARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443
## IP address range for hosts in the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
exportTARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=10.0.110.0/24
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
exportDPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
exportDPU_P0=ens5f0np0
## DPU_P0_VF1 is the name of the second Virtual Function (VF) of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
## Note: The VF will be created after the DPU is provisioned and the phase "Host Network Configuration" is completed.
exportDPU_P0_VF1=ens5f0v1
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
exportDPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
exportNFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportHELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportHBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The repository URL for the OVN-Kubernetes Helm chart.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA GHCR repository. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportOVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci://ghcr.io/nvidia
## POD_CIDR is the CIDR used for pods in the target Kubernetes cluster.
exportPOD_CIDR=10.233.64.0/18
## SERVICE_CIDR is the CIDR used for services in the target Kubernetes cluster.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
exportSERVICE_CIDR=10.233.0.0/18
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
exportREGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
exportTAG=v25.4.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
exportBLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
$ source export_vars.env