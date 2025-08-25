Appendix G: Disabling SHARP on Specific Network Devices in OpenSM
Disabling SHARP on a specific network switch device can be performed using OpenSM device configuration file by performing the following:
Define a port group with the specified network device in the port groups file. The group is specified by the
pgrp_policy_fileparameter in the OpenSM configuration file.
For example:
port-group name: NON_SHARP_SWITCHES port-guid:
0x0002c90000000001end-port-group
Configure OpenSM to disable SHARP on the devices of the specified port groups in device configuration file specified by the
device_configuration_fileparameter in OpenSM configuration file.
port-conf port-group-name: NON_SHARP_SWITCHES sharp-enabled:
0end-port-conf
Reload OpenSM.