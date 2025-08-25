NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.12.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.12.0  Appendix G: Disabling SHARP on Specific Network Devices in OpenSM

Appendix G: Disabling SHARP on Specific Network Devices in OpenSM

Disabling SHARP on a specific network switch device can be performed using OpenSM device configuration file by performing the following:

  1. Define a port group with the specified network device in the port groups file. The group is specified by the pgrp_policy_file parameter in the OpenSM configuration file.

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    port-group
name: NON_SHARP_SWITCHES
port-guid: 0x0002c90000000001
end-port-group

  2. Configure OpenSM to disable SHARP on the devices of the specified port groups in device configuration file specified by the device_configuration_file parameter in OpenSM configuration file.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    	port-conf
		port-group-name: NON_SHARP_SWITCHES
		sharp-enabled: 0
	end-port-conf

  3. Reload OpenSM.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 25, 2025.
content here