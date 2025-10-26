According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.

Follow the instructions found here for proper disassembly and disposal of the switch, according to the WEEE directive.

The SN2201 system's Real-time Clock includes a Lithium coin battery (CR2032) that contains perchlorate. When replacing the battery, use only a replacement battery that is recommended by the equipment manufacturer.

Warning The battery can explode if not properly used, replaced, or disposed of. Dispose of the battery according to your local regulations. Do not attempt to recharge the battery, disassemble, puncture, or otherwise damage it.



