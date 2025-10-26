On This Page
Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
Data interfaces - Ethernet: 1/10/25/40/50/56/100GbE
USB port (mini USB in SN2100)
RS232 Console port
Management interface(s) (Eth. RJ45) – 100MbE/1GbE
Reset button
Status and Port LEDs
In order to review the full configuration options matrix, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
Ethernet speed must be set manually. The system’s ports can be manually configured to run at speeds ranging from 10GbE to 100GbE (for more details, see Specifications). To change the port speed configuration, use the command “speed” under interface configuration mode. Refer to the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) User Manual for instructions on port speed re-configuration.
The port labeled “Console” is an RS232 serial port on the back side of the chassis in SN2700 and SN2410, and on the front side in SN2100/SN2010. It is used for initial configuration and debugging. Upon first installation of the system, you need to connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) to view the full procedure.
This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
Apart from the initial configuration, the I²C interface is made exclusively for debugging and troubleshooting. Only FAEs are authorized to connect through it.
Only original NVIDIA cables supplied with the switch package can be used to connect a switch system to the server.
Connecting any cable other than the NVIDIA supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang. Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface.
Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port is labeled .
The RJ45 Ethernet ports provide access for remote management. The management ports are configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (100MbE to 1GbE). The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) to view the full procedure.
In the SN2100/SN2010 systems there is only one MGT port.
Make sure you use only FCC compliant Ethernet cables.
The USB interface is USB 2.0 (mini USB in SN2100) compliant (USB 1.0 is not supported) and can be used by NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector comes in a standard USB shape.
To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
The reset button is located on the rear side of the system next to the fan status LEDs in SN2700 and SN2410, and on the front side in SN2100/SN2010. This reset button requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp pointed object such as a needle or a push pin for pressing the reset button. Use a flat object to push the reset button.
To reset the system and the CPU of its management board, push the reset button and keep it pressed for up to 15 seconds.
To reset the system, the CPU of its management board, and the “admin” password, push the reset button and keep it pressed for at least 15 seconds. When using a NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, this should allow you to enter without a password and set a new password for the user “admin”.
For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, please refer to the Single User Mode - Boot Recovery section in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.