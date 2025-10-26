SN2700 Telescopic Rail Kit
The telescopic rail kit is not included in the system’s package, and can be purchased separately.
There are two installation kit options:
Standard depth systems should be mounted using the standard rail kit.
Short depth systems can be mounted using either of the rail kits.
Kit Part Number
Kit Legacy Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9BRKT-00JD-000
MTEF-KIT-B
Short: 17"-24" (43.1 to 61 cm)
930-9NRKT-00JT-000
MTEF-KIT-S
Standard: 24"-34" (61 to 86.3 cm)
The following parts are included in the rail kit package (see figure below):
1x Right inner rail (A) +2x Outer rails (C) - Bundled
1x Left inner rail (B) + 2x Outer rails (D) - Bundled
10x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 10x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (E)
2x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screw with a round patch (F)
¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.
Rack Rail Kit Parts
Prerequisites
The rails must be separated prior to the installation procedure.
To separate the rails:
Extend the rail assembly by pulling the extension outwards (D).
Extract rail A from rail C by pushing it outside from the rear part of the assembly. To allow complete separation of rail A from rail C, press the quick-release latch.
Rails Separation
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, review the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
In case there are cables that cannot bend within the rack, or in case more space is needed for cable bending radius, it is possible to recess the connector side or the FRU side by 3” or 4” (7.62 or 10.16cm) by optional placement of the system’s rails.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the sliding rail inverted to the system will allow you to slide the FRU side of the system, in and out.
To mount the system into the rack:
Insert 10 cage nuts into the desired slots of the rack: 4 cage nuts in the non-extractable side and 6 cage nuts in the extractable side.
Installing the Cage Nuts
Mount both of the outer rails (C+D) into the rack (as illustrated below), and use 8 standard pan-head screws (E) to fix them to the rack. Do not tighten the screws yet.
Mounting the Outer Rails into the Rack
If cable accommodation is required, route the power cable and/or Eth cable through either of the outer rails.
Attach left and right inner rails (A+B) to the switch sides, by gently pushing the switch chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.
Attaching the Inner Rails
Secure the chassis in the inner rails by screwing the 2 flat head Phillips screws (F) in the designated points with a torque of 1.5±0.2 Nm.
Securing the Chassis in the Inner Rails
Slide the switch into the rack by carefully pushing the inner rails into the outer rails installed on the rack.
Sliding the Switch into the Rack
When fully inserted, fix the switch by closing the remaining 2 screws in the middle and tightening the 8 screws inserted in Step 2 with a torque of 4.5±0.5 Nm.
To remove a unit from the rack:
Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.
Unscrew the two M6 screws securing the front of the inner rails’ ears to the outer rails and to the rack.
Pull the unit out until braking is felt. For safety purposes, the locking mechanism will not allow a complete removal of the unit at this stage.
Pulling the Unit Outwards
Press on the locking spring (appears in red in the figure below) on both sides simultaneously, and continue pulling the unit towards you until it is fully removed.
Locking Mechanism