SN2700 Telescopic Rail Kit

Note The telescopic rail kit is not included in the system’s package, and can be purchased separately.

There are two installation kit options:

Standard depth systems should be mounted using the standard rail kit.

Short depth systems can be mounted using either of the rail kits.

Kit Part Number Kit Legacy Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9BRKT-00JD-000 MTEF-KIT-B Short: 17"-24" (43.1 to 61 cm) 930-9NRKT-00JT-000 MTEF-KIT-S Standard: 24"-34" (61 to 86.3 cm)

The following parts are included in the rail kit package (see figure below):

1x Right inner rail (A) +2x Outer rails (C) - Bundled

1x Left inner rail (B) + 2x Outer rails (D) - Bundled

10x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 10x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (E)

2x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screw with a round patch (F)

¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.

Rack Rail Kit Parts

Prerequisites

Note The rails must be separated prior to the installation procedure.

To separate the rails:

Extend the rail assembly by pulling the extension outwards (D). Extract rail A from rail C by pushing it outside from the rear part of the assembly. To allow complete separation of rail A from rail C, press the quick-release latch. Rails Separation

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

In case there are cables that cannot bend within the rack, or in case more space is needed for cable bending radius, it is possible to recess the connector side or the FRU side by 3” or 4” (7.62 or 10.16cm) by optional placement of the system’s rails.

The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the sliding rail inverted to the system will allow you to slide the FRU side of the system, in and out.

To mount the system into the rack: