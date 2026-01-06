NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.16 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
Appendix - Chassis Health Monitoring

Overview

Chassis Health Monitoring enables monitoring hardware alerts via rsyslog and generating external events in UFM. The alerts are written to /var/log/syslog.

Monitoring hardware health status is essential for failure prevention and maintenance. The Chassis Health Monitoring service is run as a Docker container.

Configuration

  1. Generate UFM token authentication. Run:

    POST https://<UFM server IP>/ufmRest/app/tokens

  2. Set the UFM server hostname and authentication token in/opt/ufm/chassis_health/chassis_health.conf:

    [connection]
# UFM server hostname. In case of HA, it should be the VIP
hostname =
 
[authentication]
# UFM server user credentials
token =

  3. Restart the Chassis Health Monitoring service for changes to take effect. Run:

    systemctl restart ufm-chassis-health.service

Once the service runs, the status can be viewed via systemctl(systemctl status ufm-chassis-health.service) and /var/log/chassis_health_fluentd_console.log file.
