Appendix - Upgrading UFM Appliances Configured in HA via UFM REST API

[ "2022-07-18 06:56:04.919 INFO Going to install image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img: image version UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11" , "2022-07-18 06:56:04.920 INFO Going to get ssh public key" , "2022-07-18 06:56:05.203 INFO Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:05.210 INFO Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:05.211 INFO Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:56:05.211 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:56:10.603 INFO Image version for 10.209.36.38 is: UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220707_UFM_6.9.5.10" , "2022-07-18 06:56:10.604 INFO Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:56:25.977 INFO Show installed images on: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:56:31.289 INFO Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:31.289 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:36.576 INFO Image version for 10.209.36.35 is: UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220707_UFM_6.9.5.10" , "2022-07-18 06:56:36.576 INFO Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:52.156 INFO Show installed images on: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:57.846 INFO Upgrading cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:56:57.847 INFO Uploading image /var/opt/tms/images/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img on: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:56:57.847 INFO Uploading image /var/opt/tms/images/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img on: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 06:58:25.534 INFO Installing image on: 10.209.36.38" , "2022-07-18 06:58:25.815 INFO Installing image on: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 07:00:03.117 INFO Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 07:00:08.466 INFO Rebooting device: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 07:00:13.252 INFO Reload command 'reload noconfirm' initiated on '10.209.36.35'" , "2022-07-18 07:04:30.691 INFO Reload command on '10.209.36.35' ended, status: True" , "2022-07-18 07:04:30.691 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.35" , "2022-07-18 07:04:35.983 INFO Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.38" ]