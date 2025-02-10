NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Golden BER Test API

Golden BER Test API

Get Tests

  • Description – get golden BER tests.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     \[
  \{
    "timestamp": 1674151365.5055714,
    "name": "Test1",
    "scope": "",
    "status": "Passed",
    "user": "admin",
    "duration_time": 3,
    "test_time": 125 ,
    "result": null,
    "number_of_failed_circuits": 0,
    "best_circuit_ber": \{
      "effective_ber": 0.0,
      "raw_ber": 0.0
    \},
    "worst_circuit_ber": \{
      "effective_ber": 0.0,
      "raw_ber": 1e-10
    \}
  \}
\]

Get Test Circuit

  • Description – get golden BER test circuit.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/<test_name>/circuits

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     \[
  \{
    "a_endpoint": \{
      "node": "sw-hdr-proton01",
      "node_type": "Switch",
      "port": "P1",
      "rack": null,
      "unit": null,
      "advanced_stats": \{
        "metadata": \{
          "read_time": 1727982822.4693458,
          "file_name": "/opt/ufm/cablevalidation/src/cablevalidation/cablesagent/data/amber.csv",
          "file_timestamp": 1727982822.4331076
        \},
        "time_since_last_clear": 0.9,
        "power_stats": \{
          "rx_power_lane_0": 1.0,
  …
          "rx_power_lane_7": 0.82,
          "rx_power_high_th": 4.0,
          "rx_power_low_th": -5.0,
          "tx_power_lane_0": 1.27,
            …
          "tx_power_lane_7": 1.33,
          "tx_power_high_th": 4.0,
          "tx_power_low_th": -3.47
        \},
        "temp_stats": \{
          "module_temperature": 49.0,
          "temperature_low_th": -10.0,
          "temperature_high_th": 80.0
        \},
        "ber_stats": \{
          "effective_ber": 1.5e-254,
          "raw_ber": 2e-08,
          "ber_status": "Poor",
          "ber_performance": "Improved"
        \},
        "carrier_transition_counter": 2,
        "ib_interface_stats": null,
        "eth_interface_stats": \{
          "in_bytes": null,
          "in_drops": null,
          "in_errors": null,
          "out_bytes": null,
          "out_drops": null,
          "out_errors": null
        \},
        "flapping_counters": \{
          "flap_30_sec": 0,
          "flap_1_min": 1,
          "flap_5_min": 1,
          "flap_1_hr": 1,
          "flap_12_hrs": 1,
          "flap_24_hrs": 1
        \}
      \}
    \},
    "z_endpoint": \{

Create Test

  • Description – create user.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {"name":"test","duration":5,"context":"dc"}

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – CREATED

    • 409 – CONFLICT

  • Response - 201: Created

Stop Test

  • Description – stop the given test.

  • Request URL – DELETE /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/{test_name}

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response – NA
