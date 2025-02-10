On This Page
Golden BER Test API
Description – get golden BER tests.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
\[ \{
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"name":
"Test1",
"scope":
"",
"status":
"Passed",
"user":
"admin",
"duration_time":
3,
"test_time":
125,
"result":
null,
"number_of_failed_circuits":
0,
"best_circuit_ber": \{
"effective_ber":
0.0,
"raw_ber":
0.0\},
"worst_circuit_ber": \{
"effective_ber":
0.0,
"raw_ber": 1e-
10\} \} \]
Description – get golden BER test circuit.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/<test_name>/circuits
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
\[ \{
"a_endpoint": \{
"node":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"port":
"P1",
"rack":
null,
"unit":
null,
"advanced_stats": \{
"metadata": \{
"read_time":
1727982822.4693458,
"file_name":
"/opt/ufm/cablevalidation/src/cablevalidation/cablesagent/data/amber.csv",
"file_timestamp":
1727982822.4331076\},
"time_since_last_clear":
0.9,
"power_stats": \{
"rx_power_lane_0":
1.0, …
"rx_power_lane_7":
0.82,
"rx_power_high_th":
4.0,
"rx_power_low_th": -
5.0,
"tx_power_lane_0":
1.27, …
"tx_power_lane_7":
1.33,
"tx_power_high_th":
4.0,
"tx_power_low_th": -
3.47\},
"temp_stats": \{
"module_temperature":
49.0,
"temperature_low_th": -
10.0,
"temperature_high_th":
80.0\},
"ber_stats": \{
"effective_ber":
1.5e-
254,
"raw_ber": 2e-
08,
"ber_status":
"Poor",
"ber_performance":
"Improved"\},
"carrier_transition_counter":
2,
"ib_interface_stats":
null,
"eth_interface_stats": \{
"in_bytes":
null,
"in_drops":
null,
"in_errors":
null,
"out_bytes":
null,
"out_drops":
null,
"out_errors":
null\},
"flapping_counters": \{
"flap_30_sec":
0,
"flap_1_min":
1,
"flap_5_min":
1,
"flap_1_hr":
1,
"flap_12_hrs":
1,
"flap_24_hrs":
1\} \} \},
"z_endpoint": \{
Description – create user.
Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
{
"name":
"test",
"duration":
5,
"context":
"dc"}
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
409 – CONFLICT
Response - 201: Created
Description – stop the given test.
Request URL – DELETE /cablevalidation/tests/golden_ber/{test_name}
Request Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – NA