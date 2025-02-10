Introduction

The Cable Validation Tool (CVT) is designed to ensure the accuracy and quality of network cluster wiring. Its primary purpose is to validate the connectivity of physical links within the cluster and verify high-quality communication between the network components. By maintaining the integrity of these connections.

The Collector, also referred to as the "bring-up server," serves as the central component of the system and operates as a Docker container. It can be deployed on any machine connected to the management network of the switches. This deployment enables seamless communication with the switches. For large-scale systems, the Collector relies on dedicated agents installed on each switch. These agents are responsible for verifying the connections between the switches.

Collector Responsibilities

The Collector performs the following critical tasks:

Deployment and Execution: It is installed and executed on a server with network access to all nodes requiring validation.

Topology Validation: Reads the Topology Files (P2P, topo or dot), which serves as the authoritative source for validating the physical link connections in the fabric topology.

Agent Management: deploy agents on all nodes Monitor agents' health Supports external (unmanaged) agent deployments, with the Collector only monitoring their health.

Data Collection and Processing: Collects and processes agents' reports from all validated nodes

User Interface and Reporting: Displays validation results through a web page, along with recommended remediation steps. Provides data visualization options, including aggregation, sorting, and filtering, and supports downloading reports in CSV format. REST APIs are also available for integration with other systems.



Agent Responsibilities

Agents are installed on all switches and servers within the cluster. Their key functions include:

deployed on all Switches and Servers

Real-Time Monitoring: Monitor node and link statuses every 10 seconds. Agents detect changes in link states and, when a change occurs, send an updated status report to the Collector. If no changes are detected, agents send a periodic status report every 10 minutes. Amberfile collection takes place upon state changes, which can take 40-50s.

Event-Driven Reporting: Upon receiving a "start_validation" message from the Collector, agents initiate status reporting. Reports are triggered in two scenarios: When a link status change is detected (ad-hoc report). Every 10 minutes as part of routine reporting.



Further details on the Collector and Cable Agents, including their operational workflows, will be discussed in the subsequent chapters.

Supported Fabric Types

The UFM Cable Validation Tool is compatible with three types of fabric: