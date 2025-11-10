NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1  Migrating UFM Data from an NDR (UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen - 3.0) Setup to a New NDR Setup (UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance - Gen 3.5)

Migrating UFM Data from an NDR (UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen - 3.0) Setup to a New NDR Setup (UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance - Gen 3.5)

Follow the steps below to extract UFM data from an existing NDR setup (UFM Enterprise Appliance) and restore it on a new NDR setup built from a UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance.

  1. [On the Master Node] Create a backup of the UFM data on the UFM 3.1 Appliance.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data backup ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  2. [On the Master Node] Create a backup] Upload the backup from the UFM 3.1 Appliance to a remote server.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     ufmapl31 (config) # ufm data upload ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip scp://<username>:<password>@<hostname>/tmp/

  3. [On the Master Node] Create a backup] Download the backup from the remote server to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data fetch scp://<username>:<password>@<hostname>/tmp/ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  4. [On the Master Node] Create a backup] Restore the UFM data to the new NDR cluster (UFM 3.5 Appliance).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     ufmapl35 (config) # ufm data restore ufm-backup-tlv-cluster.zip

  5. [On the Master and Standby Nodes] Create a backup] Configure the UFM 3.5 Appliance to run in NDR mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     ufmapl35 (config) # ib profile --set ndr --force

    Note

    This command will immediately reboot the server.

  6. [On the Master Node] Create a backup] Stop the old NDR cluster running on the UFM 3.1 Appliance.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     ufmapl31 (config) # no ufm start

  7. [On the Master Node] Create a backup] Start the new NDR cluster on the UFM 3.5 Appliance.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl35 (config) # ufm start

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here