Bug Fixes in this Version

4745056 Description: Fixed an issue where XLIO was incompatible with Redis clusters using replicas ( --cluster-replicas ). This configuration could have led to packet corruption or data loss during Redis fork() operations.

Keywords: Redis; Cluster

Discovered in Version: 3.61

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4720794 Description: Fixed an issue where in configurations with XLIO_WORKER_THREADS ( performance.threading.worker_threads ) enabled, closing a TCP socket without an entity context (such as a listen socket immediately after bind, or a socket not yet bound/connected) could result in a memory leak. This occurred because the socket object was not properly freed.

Keywords: XLIO_WORKER_THREADS; Memory Leak; TCP Socket; Entity Context

Discovered in Version: 3.61

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4693625 Description: Fixed an issue where XLIO printed an error message displaying a corrupted m_rx_ready_byte_count counter upon socket termination. This was a reporting issue only - Socket termination and traffic processing functionality were not affected.

Keywords: m_rx_ready_byte_count; Socket Termination; Error Message

Discovered in Version: 3.60

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4669942 Description: Fixed an issue where the socket error counter was incorrectly incremented when a TCP socket read call returned 0 (EOF). Although EOF is not an error, this behavior resulted in misleading error statistics.

Keywords: TCP Read; EOF; Error Counter

Discovered in Version: 3.60

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4582018 Description: Fixed an issue where verbose log messages were incorrectly printed at the 'info' level, regardless of the configured verbosity setting.

Keywords: Log Messages; Verbosity

Discovered in Version: 3.60

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4556521 Description: Fixed an issue where, when setting core.daemon.enable , the value was not displayed in the XLIO header.

Keywords: XLIO Header; core.daemon.enable

Discovered in Version: 3.60

Fixed in Version: 3.61

4567877 Description: Fixed incorrect configuration path reference - performance.steering_rules.only_mc_l2_rules is now correctly set to performance.steering_rules.udp.only_mc_l2_rules to align with the expected schema structure. Also updated the output to print true/false instead of Enabled/Disabled.

Keywords: Configuration path

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4550864 Description: Added "minimum": 0 constraint to the byte_threshold field in the TCP nodelay configuration schema to prevent negative values. This ensures the threshold is always a valid non-negative byte count.

Keywords: TCP nodelay

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4415379 Description: Fixed TLS RX offload connection failures that could occur when hardware was out of sync and encryption was required.

Keywords: TLS; RX; offload; connection failure

Discovered in Version: 3.50