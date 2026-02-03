NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software    Changes and New Features in this Version

Changes and New Features in this Version

Feature/Category

Description

Important Notes

Note

As of XLIO v3.10, DEBUG-level logs will not be available in the release builds. Alternatively, you can use libxlio-debug.so to obtain those logs. For details on how to use libxlio-debug.so, please refer to Libxlio-debug.so section.

Note

libnl1 is no longer supported. Please use libnl3 instead.

Note

Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP) provides a unified, flexible interface for programming NVIDIA NICs and comes as part of DOCA-Host. The DPCP version must be v1.1.44 and above. For further details, please see Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP).

Note

TLS Rx offload related notes:

  • TLS Rx offload supports up to 64K concurrent connections

  • TLS Rx offload for IPv6 is not supported as it may cause unexpected behavior

  • TLS Rx offload requires OpenSSL 3.0.2 or higher and kTLS support from the kernel

