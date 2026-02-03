Installing XLIO

This is the simplest and recommended method.

The doca-libxlio meta-package includes both the XLIO user-space library and all required driver stack components.

To install:

Copy Copied! sudo <your- package -manager> install -y doca-libxlio

You may refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux section in DOCA documentation for general installation steps. Wherever the guide instructs to install doca-all , substitute it with doca-libxlio .

This approach ensures a clean, bundled installation of XLIO with minimal manual configuration and maximum compatibility.

This method provides a more modular setup. First, install the driver stack using the lightweight doca-roce profile. Then, add XLIO manually.

Step 1 – Install the driver stack:

Copy Copied! sudo <your- package -manager> install -y doca-roce

Step 2 – Install the XLIO library and additional packages:

Copy Copied! sudo <your- package -manager> install -y libxlio dpcp

Optional (for utilities and headers):

RPM-based systems: Copy Copied! sudo <your- package -manager> install -y sockperf libxlio-utils libxlio-devel

DEB-based systems: Copy Copied! sudo <your- package -manager> install -y sockperf libxlio-utils libxlio-dev

You may use the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux section in DOCA documentation to locate the appropriate driver stack for your platform. Where the guide refers to doca-all , substitute with doca-roce , and proceed with the steps above.

If you prefer to build XLIO yourself for customization or inspection, you can download the source code from the libxlio GitHub repository.

Ensure that the NVIDIA driver stack is already installed and functioning properly. Then:

Copy Copied! ./configure --enable-opt-log=none <other configure parameters> make

After compilation, the library will be located at:

Copy Copied! <path-to-xlio-sources-root-tree>/src/xlio/.libs/libxlio.so

To load it:

Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=<path>/libxlio.so sockperf ping-pong -t 5 -i 224.22 . 22.22

Recommendation: Do not overwrite the system-installed libxlio.so. Keep your compiled version separate.

If you have RPM or DEB packages for XLIO:

RPM: Copy Copied! rpm -qil libxlio

DEB: Copy Copied! dpkg -s libxlio

RPM: Copy Copied! rpm -e libxlio

DEB: Copy Copied! apt-get remove libxlio

RPM: Copy Copied! rpm -i libxlio-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

DEB: Copy Copied! dpkg -i libxlio_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb

Installed files include:

Library: /usr/lib64/libxlio.so

Debug Library: /usr/lib64/libxlio-debug.so

Config: /etc/libxlio.conf

Docs: /usr/share/doc/libxlio-X.Y.Z/

xliod utility: /sbin

SysV init script: /etc/init.d/xlio

Install the utilities package to get access to tools such as xlio_stats .

RPM: Copy Copied! rpm -i libxlio-utils-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

DEB: Copy Copied! dpkg -i libxlio-utils_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb

Installs: /usr/bin/xlio_stats

Install development headers as needed:

RPM: Copy Copied! rpm -i libxlio-devel-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

DEB: Copy Copied! dpkg -i libxlio-dev_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb