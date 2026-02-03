Introduction to XLIO

The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) software library accelerates TCP and UDP network applications by delivering high bandwidth, low latency, and reduced CPU utilization. Built as a user-space library with a kernel-bypass architecture, XLIO enables direct data transfer between application memory and network adapters for optimal performance.

XLIO provides two APIs to meet different application requirements:

POSIX Socket API – offers zero-cost integration with existing applications. No code changes are required to achieve substantial networking performance improvements; applications can be accelerated simply by preloading the XLIO library.

Ultra Socket API – designed for applications demanding maximum performance. While it requires additional integration effort, it enables advanced capabilities such as true zero-copy data transfers and a simplified, highly optimized data path.

XLIO seamlessly integrates with cryptography-enabled NVIDIA® ConnectX® network adapters and NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs, providing hardware-offloaded Transport Layer Security (TLS) symmetric encryption and decryption. It also leverages hardware acceleration features such as Large Receive Offload (LRO), TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO), and Striding-RQ to further enhance performance for both POSIX and Ultra API users.