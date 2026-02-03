The installation process creates a default configuration file, /etc/libxlio.conf, in which you can define and change the following settings:

The target applications or processes to which the configured control settings apply. By default, XLIO control settings are applied to all applications.

The transport to be used for the created sockets.

The IP addresses and ports in which you want offload.

By default, the configuration file allows XLIO to offload everything except for the DNS server-side protocol (UDP, port 53) which will be handled by the OS.

In the libxlio.conf file:

You can define different XLIO control statements for different processes in a single configuration file. Control statements are always applied to the preceding target process statement in the configuration file.

Comments start with # and cause the entire line after it to be ignored.

Any beginning whitespace is skipped.

Any line that is empty is skipped.

It is recommended to add comments when making configuration changes.

The following sections describe configuration options in libxlio.conf. For a sample libxlio.conf file, see Example of XLIO Configuration below.