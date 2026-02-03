XLIO - Configuration Reference

performance.rings.max_per_interface Limit on rings per interface. If number of sockets using same interface is larger than limit, several sockets will share the same ring. Use 0 for unlimited XLIO_RING_LIMIT_PER_INTERFACE 0 -

performance.rings.rx.allocation_logic Controls how reception rings are allocated and separated. By default all sockets use the same ring for both RX and TX over the same interface XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_RX per_thread (20) per_interface/0 – Ring per interface

per_ip_address/1 – Ring per IP address

per_socket/10 – Ring per socket

per_thread/20 – Ring per thread

per_cpuid/30 – Ring per core (using cpu id)

per_core/31 – Ring per core – attach threads

performance.rings.rx.migration_ratio Controls when to replace a socket's ring with the current thread's ring. Used with "ring per thread" logic to decide when ring migration is beneficial XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX -1 (disabled) -

performance.rings.rx.post_batch_size Number of Work Request Elements and RX buffers to batch before recycling. Batching decreases latency mean but might increase latency STD XLIO_RX_WRE_BATCHING 1024 Range: 1–1024

performance.rings.rx.ring_elements_count Number of Work Request Elements allocated in all RQs. Default value is 128 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=true (default) or 32768 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=false XLIO_RX_WRE 32768 -

performance.rings.rx.spare_buffers Number of spare receive buffers a ring holds to allow for filling up QP while full receive buffers are being processed. Default value is 128 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=true (default) or 32768 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=false XLIO_QP_COMPENSATION_LEVEL 32768 -

performance.rings.rx.spare_strides Number of spare stride objects a ring holds to allow faster allocation of a stride object when a packet arrives XLIO_STRQ_STRIDES_COMPENSATION_LEVEL 32768 -

performance.rings.tx.allocation_logic Ring allocation logic is used to separate traffic to different rings. By default all sockets use the same ring for both RX and TX over the same interface XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_TX per_thread (20) per_interface/0 – Ring per interface

per_ip_address/1 – Ring per IP address

per_socket/10 – Ring per socket

per_thread/20 – Ring per thread

per_cpuid/30 – Ring per core (using cpu id)

per_core/31 – Ring per core – attach threads

performance.rings.tx.completion_batch_size Number of TX WREs used until a completion signal is requested. Allows better control of jitter from Tx CQE handling XLIO_TX_WRE_BATCHING 64 Range: 1–64

performance.rings.tx.max_inline_size Maximum data size sent inline. Setting to 0 disables inlining. Data copied into INLINE space is at least 32 bytes of headers plus user datagram payload XLIO_TX_MAX_INLINE 204 Range: 0–884

performance.rings.tx.max_on_device_memory Maximum On Device Memory buffer size for each TX ring. 0 means unlimited. XLIO can use the On Device Memory to store the egress packet if it does not fit into the BF inline buffer XLIO_RING_DEV_MEM_TX 0 Range: 0–262144 KB Note: Total On Device Memory limited to 256k for single-port HCA and 128k for dual-port HCA

performance.rings.tx.migration_ratio Controls when to replace a socket's ring with the current thread's ring. Used with "ring per thread" logic to decide when ring migration is beneficial XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_TX -1 (disabled) -

performance.rings.tx.ring_elements_count Number of Work Request Elements allocated in all transmit QPs. Number of QPs can change according to number of network offloaded interfaces XLIO_TX_WRE 32768 -

performance.rings.tx.tcp_buffer_batch Number of TX buffers fetched by a TCP socket at once. Higher number for less ring accesses to fetch buffers. Lower number for less memory consumption XLIO_TX_BUFS_BATCH_TCP 16 Minimum: 1