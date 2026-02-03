On This Page
XLIO - Configuration Reference
This document provides a comprehensive reference for all XLIO configuration parameters organized by functional categories.
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
acceleration_control.app_id
Specify a group of rules from
Example:
acceleration_control.default_acceleration
Create all sockets as offloaded or not offloaded by default
Values:
acceleration_control.rules
Defines transport protocol and offload settings for specific applications or processes. Maps to configuration in
-
Note:
Example:
acceleration_control.rules[].id
Unique identifier for this transport control rule
-
-
-
acceleration_control.rules[].name
Name of the application this rule applies to
-
-
-
acceleration_control.rules[].actions
Action directives that modify transport behavior
-
-
Format: use <transport> <role> <address| >:<port range| >
See Descriptions table.
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
applications.nginx.distribute_cq
Distributes completion queue (CQ) processing across NGINX worker processes to improve performance
Helps balance CQ handling among worker threads for higher throughput
applications.nginx.src_port_stride
Controls how source ports are distributed across NGINX worker processes
Determines port stepping between workers; useful for load balancing
applications.nginx.udp_pool_size
Defines the size of the UDP socket pool for NGINX. When set >0, a closed UDP socket is returned to the pool instead of being destroyed
Enables reuse of UDP sockets to reduce allocation overhead
applications.nginx.udp_socket_pool_reuse
Controls reuse of UDP socket pools for NGINX deployments
Improves efficiency in UDP-heavy traffic patterns
applications.nginx.workers_num
Number of NGINX worker processes to optimize for. Must be set to offload NGINX successfully
Required for enabling NGINX offload support
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
core.daemon.dir
Directory path for XLIO to write files used by
When used,
core.daemon.enable
Enable the XLIO daemon service for additional monitoring capabilities
-
core.exception_handling.mode
Mode for handling missing support or error cases in the Socket API or other XLIO functionality
core.quick_init
Avoid extra checks to reduce initialization time (may fail under system misconfiguration)
Note: If enabled and hugepages are requested beyond the cgroup limit, XLIO may crash
core.resources.external_memory_limit
Memory limit for external user allocator (
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
core.resources.heap_metadata_block_size
Size of metadata block added to every heap allocation
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
core.resources.hugepages.enable
Use huge pages for data buffers to improve performance by reducing TLB misses; overrides rdma-core parameters
core.resources.hugepages.size
Force specific hugepage size for internal allocations;
Must be power of 2 or
core.resources.memory_limit
Pre-allocated memory limit for buffers. Dynamic allocations may exceed this.
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
core.signals.sigint.exit
Call XLIO handler on SIGINT and then application's handler (if exists)
-
core.signals.sigsegv.backtrace
Print backtrace when a segmentation fault occurs
-
core.syscall.allow_privileged_sockopt
Permit use of privileged socket options that may require special permissions
-
core.syscall.avoid_ctl_syscalls
For TCP FDs, avoid system calls for supported options (
Unsupported options fallback to OS
core.syscall.deferred_close
Defer closing file descriptors until the socket is actually closed (useful in multithreaded apps)
-
core.syscall.dup2_close_fd
Handle
Rudimentary
core.syscall.fork_support
Enable
-
core.syscall.getsockname_dummy_send
Trigger dummy packet send from
-
core.syscall.sendfile_cache_limit
Memory limit for mapping cache used by
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
hardware_features.striding_rq.enable
Enable or disable Striding Receive Queues (each WQE in a Striding RQ can receive multiple packets)
The WQE buffer size is determined by
hardware_features.striding_rq.stride_size
Size in bytes of each stride in a receive WQE; must be a power of two and within [64–8192]
Range:
hardware_features.striding_rq.strides_num
Number of strides in each receive WQE; must be a power of two and within [512–65536]
Range:
hardware_features.tcp.lro
Large Receive Offload (LRO): increases inbound throughput by reducing CPU overhead via packet aggregation
hardware_features.tcp.tls_offload.dek_cache_max_size
Maximum Data Encryption Key (DEK) cache size for TLS offload
-
hardware_features.tcp.tls_offload.dek_cache_min_size
Minimum DEK cache size for TLS offload
-
hardware_features.tcp.tls_offload.rx_enable
Offload TLS RX path through kTLS API if possible (uses UTLS for acceleration)
-
hardware_features.tcp.tls_offload.tx_enable
Offload TLS TX path through kTLS API if possible (uses UTLS for acceleration)
-
hardware_features.tcp.tso.enable
TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO): allows TCP to transmit buffers larger than the MTU using adapter segmentation
hardware_features.tcp.tso.max_size
Maximum TCP segment size (in bytes) allowed with TSO
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
monitor.exit_report
Print a human-readable report of resource usage at process exit. Printed during termination and may be missed if process ends with
monitor.log.colors
Use color scheme when logging: red for errors, purple for warnings, dim for low-level debug. Automatically disabled when logging to non-terminal devices.
-
monitor.log.details
Add details to each log line.
monitor.log.file_path
Redirect all logging to a user-defined file. Library replaces a single
Example:
monitor.log.level
Logging verbosity level used by the library.
monitor.stats.cpu_usage
Calculate XLIO CPU usage during polling hardware loops. Results accessible via the XLIO stats utility.
-
monitor.stats.fd_num
Maximum number of sockets monitored by XLIO statistics mechanism. Affects how many sockets
Range:
monitor.stats.file_path
Redirect socket statistics to a specific file. Each socket’s stats are dumped on close.
Example:
monitor.stats.shmem_dir
Directory path for creating shared-memory files for
-
Buffers
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.buffers.batching_mode
Controls batching of returning Rx buffers and pulling Tx buffers per socket
performance.buffers.rx.buf_size
Size of Rx buffer allocation; must be ≥ MTU and ≤ 0xFF00. Default based on max MTU.
Range:
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
performance.buffers.rx.prefetch_before_poll
Prefetch before polling for packets, improves latency in low PPS traffic
-
performance.buffers.rx.prefetch_size
Bytes prefetched into cache during ingress packet processing
Range:
performance.buffers.tcp_segments.pool_batch_size
TCP segments batched when fetched from the segment pool
Minimum: 1
performance.buffers.tcp_segments.ring_batch_size
TCP segments fetched per ring from the segment pool
Minimum: 1
performance.buffers.tcp_segments.socket_batch_size
TCP segments fetched per socket from the segment pool
Minimum: 1
performance.buffers.tx.buf_size
Size of Tx buffer allocation; must be ≥ MTU and ≤ 0xFF00. Default based on MTU/MSS.
Range:
Supports suffixes: B, KB, MB, GB
performance.buffers.tx.global_array_size
Number of global zero-copy Tx buffers preallocated
-
performance.buffers.tx.prefetch_size
Cache prefetch size for Tx path to optimize send rate
Range:
Completion Queue
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.adaptive_change_frequency_msec
Frequency of interrupt moderation adaptation. Interval in milliseconds between adaptation attempts. Use 0 to disable adaptive interrupt moderation
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.adaptive_count
Maximum count value to use in the adaptive interrupt moderation algorithm
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.adaptive_interrupt_per_sec
Desired interrupts rate per second for each ring (CQ). Count and period parameters will change automatically to achieve the desired rate
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.adaptive_period_usec
Maximum period value to use in the adaptive interrupt moderation algorithm
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.enable
Enable CQ interrupt moderation. When enabled, hardware only generates an interrupt after some packets are received or after a packet was held for some time
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.packet_count
Number of packets to hold before generating interrupt
-
performance.completion_queue.interrupt_moderation.period_usec
Period in microseconds for holding the packet before generating interrupt
-
performance.completion_queue.keep_full
If disabled, CQ will not try to compensate for each poll on the receive path. Uses a "debt" to remember missing WREs. If enabled, CQ will try to compensate QP for each polled receive completion
-
performance.completion_queue.periodic_drain_max_cqes
Each time XLIO's internal thread starts CQ draining, it will stop when it reaches this max value. Applications are not limited by this value
-
performance.completion_queue.periodic_drain_msec
XLIO internal thread safe check that the CQ is drained at least once every N milliseconds. Allows library to progress TCP stack when application doesn't access socket
-
performance.completion_queue.rx_drain_rate_nsec
Socket's receive path CQ drain logic rate control. When enabled, socket will check CQ for ready completions even if receive ready packet queue is not empty
Recommended:
Polling
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.polling.blocking_rx_poll_usec
Number of times to poll on Rx path for ready packets before going to sleep or returning -1. Done when application uses direct blocked calls to read(), recv(), etc.
Range:
performance.polling.iomux.poll_os_ratio
Enables polling of OS file descriptors while user thread calls select() or poll(). Results in single poll of not-offloaded sockets every N offloaded sockets polls
-
performance.polling.iomux.poll_usec
Duration in microseconds to poll the hardware on Rx path before going to sleep. Max polling duration limited by timeout used in select(), poll() or epoll_wait()
Range:
performance.polling.iomux.skip_os
For select() or poll() this forces XLIO to check the non-offloaded fd even though an offloaded socket has ready packets found while polling
-
performance.polling.kernel_fd_attention_level
Controls threshold for checking kernel file descriptors during polling. 0 means never check. Affects how often XLIO checks for activity on non-offloaded kernel file descriptors
-
performance.polling.max_rx_poll_batch
Maximum number of receive buffers processed in a single poll operation. Max size of array while polling the CQs
-
performance.polling.nonblocking_eagain
Return value 'OK' on all send operations done on non-blocked UDP sockets (OS default). When enabled, library will return with error EAGAIN if unable to accomplish send operation
-
performance.polling.offload_transition_poll_count
Controls polling count during transition phase where socket is UDP unicast and no multicast addresses were added. Once first ADD_MEMBERSHIP is called, RX poll duration setting takes effect
Range:
performance.polling.rx_cq_wait_ctrl
Ensures FDs are added only to sleeping sockets' epoll descriptors, reducing kernel scan overhead
-
performance.polling.rx_kernel_fd_attention_level
Ratio between XLIO CQ poll and OS FD poll. 0 means only poll offloaded sockets. Results in single poll of not-offloaded sockets every N offloaded socket polls
-
performance.polling.rx_poll_on_tx_tcp
Enables/disables TCP RX polling during TCP TX operation for faster TCP ACK reception
-
performance.polling.skip_cq_on_rx
Allow TCP socket to skip CQ polling in rx socket call
performance.polling.yield_on_poll
When application runs with multiple threads on limited cores, each thread polling inside XLIO needs to yield CPU to other polling threads to prevent starvation. The value is the number of iterations before yielding the CPU
-
Rings
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.rings.max_per_interface
Limit on rings per interface. If number of sockets using same interface is larger than limit, several sockets will share the same ring. Use 0 for unlimited
-
performance.rings.rx.allocation_logic
Controls how reception rings are allocated and separated. By default all sockets use the same ring for both RX and TX over the same interface
performance.rings.rx.migration_ratio
Controls when to replace a socket's ring with the current thread's ring. Used with "ring per thread" logic to decide when ring migration is beneficial
-
performance.rings.rx.post_batch_size
Number of Work Request Elements and RX buffers to batch before recycling. Batching decreases latency mean but might increase latency STD
Range:
performance.rings.rx.ring_elements_count
Number of Work Request Elements allocated in all RQs. Default value is 128 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=true (default) or 32768 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=false
-
performance.rings.rx.spare_buffers
Number of spare receive buffers a ring holds to allow for filling up QP while full receive buffers are being processed. Default value is 128 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=true (default) or 32768 for hardware_features.striding_rq.enable=false
-
performance.rings.rx.spare_strides
Number of spare stride objects a ring holds to allow faster allocation of a stride object when a packet arrives
-
performance.rings.tx.allocation_logic
Ring allocation logic is used to separate traffic to different rings. By default all sockets use the same ring for both RX and TX over the same interface
performance.rings.tx.completion_batch_size
Number of TX WREs used until a completion signal is requested. Allows better control of jitter from Tx CQE handling
Range:
performance.rings.tx.max_inline_size
Maximum data size sent inline. Setting to 0 disables inlining. Data copied into INLINE space is at least 32 bytes of headers plus user datagram payload
Range:
performance.rings.tx.max_on_device_memory
Maximum On Device Memory buffer size for each TX ring. 0 means unlimited. XLIO can use the On Device Memory to store the egress packet if it does not fit into the BF inline buffer
Range:
Note: Total On Device Memory limited to 256k for single-port HCA and 128k for dual-port HCA
performance.rings.tx.migration_ratio
Controls when to replace a socket's ring with the current thread's ring. Used with "ring per thread" logic to decide when ring migration is beneficial
-
performance.rings.tx.ring_elements_count
Number of Work Request Elements allocated in all transmit QPs. Number of QPs can change according to number of network offloaded interfaces
-
performance.rings.tx.tcp_buffer_batch
Number of TX buffers fetched by a TCP socket at once. Higher number for less ring accesses to fetch buffers. Lower number for less memory consumption
Minimum:
performance.rings.tx.udp_buffer_batch
Number of TX buffers fetched by a UDP socket at once
Minimum:
Steering Rules
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.steering_rules.disable_flowtag
Disables flow tag functionality
-
performance.steering_rules.tcp.2t_rules
Use only 2-tuple rules for TCP connections instead of 5-tuple rules. Can help overcome steering limitations for outgoing TCP connections but requires unique local IP address per XLIO ring
-
performance.steering_rules.tcp.3t_rules
Use only 3-tuple rules for incoming TCP connections instead of 5-tuple rules. Can improve performance for servers with listen sockets accepting many connections
-
performance.steering_rules.udp.3t_rules
Relevant for connected UDP sockets. 3-tuple rules are used in hardware flow steering when enabled; 5-tuple when disabled. Enabling can reduce hardware flow steering resources
-
performance.steering_rules.udp.only_mc_l2_rules
Use only L2 rules for Ethernet Multicast. All loopback traffic will be handled by XLIO instead of OS
-
Threading
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
performance.threading.cpu_affinity
Control which CPU core(s) the XLIO internal thread is serviced on. Can be provided as hexadecimal bitmask or comma-delimited values/ranges
Examples:
Note: Only hexadecimal values are supported for this parameter in
performance.threading.cpuset
Select a cpuset for XLIO internal thread. Value is path to cpuset or empty string to run on same cpuset as process
Example:
performance.threading.internal_handler.behavior
Select which TCP control flows are done in the internal thread. Should be kept disabled if using blocking poll/select (epoll is OK)
performance.threading.internal_handler.timer_msec
Control XLIO internal thread wakeup timer resolution (in milliseconds)
-
performance.threading.internal_handler.wakeup_per_packet
Wake up the internal thread for each packet that the CQ receives. Can minimize latency for busy applications but might decrease performance for high PPS applications
-
performance.threading.mutex_over_spinlock
Control locking type mechanism for some specific flows. Note that usage of Mutex might increase latency
-
performance.threading.worker_threads
Controls which execution model and number of worker threads are used to handle networking and progress sockets. Two modes: Run to Completion (0) and Worker Threads (>0)
Range:
Profiles
Parameter
Description
Deprecated Environment Variable
Default
Values/Examples/Notes
profiles.spec
XLIO predefined specification profiles
Examples: