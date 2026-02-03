NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software    XLIO Components

XLIO Components

XLIO Release Contents

Content

Description 

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution 

libxlio-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm

libxlio-devel-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpmlibxlio-utils-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpmlibxlio-dev_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deblibxlio-utils_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deblibxlio_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb

Documentation 

XLIO Release Notes 

XLIO User Manual 

Certified Applications

The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)

NGINX

F5 (Open Source)

HTTP/S Web Server

Version 1.21.4 and Above (https://github.com/nginx/nginx)
