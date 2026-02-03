On This Page
XLIO Components
Content
Description
Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution
libxlio-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpm
libxlio-devel-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpmlibxlio-utils-X.XX-X.x86_64.rpmlibxlio-dev_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deblibxlio-utils_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deblibxlio_X.XX-X.XXXXXXX_amd64.deb
Documentation
XLIO Release Notes
XLIO User Manual
The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.
Application
Company / Source
Type
Notes
sockperf
NVIDIA (Open Source)
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)
NGINX
F5 (Open Source)
HTTP/S Web Server
Version 1.21.4 and Above (https://github.com/nginx/nginx)