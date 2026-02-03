XLIO Environment Variables

XLIO configuration is performed using environment variables. For the full list of XLIO parameters, please see libxlio README file.

XLIO parameters must be set prior to loading the application with XLIO. You can set the parameters in a system file, which can be run manually or automatically.

All the parameters have defaults that can be modified.

On default startup, the XLIO library prints the XLIO version information, as well as the configuration parameters being used and their values to stderr.

XLIO always logs the values of the XLIO_TRACELEVEL parameter, even when it matches the default setting.