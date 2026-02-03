XLIO Library Architecture

XLIO is a user-space Linux library that accelerates network applications. For applications using the POSIX socket API, XLIO requires no code changes or recompilation—the library is simply loaded via the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Alternatively, applications can dynamically load XLIO directly without using LD_PRELOAD, which requires minimal application modifications.

When applications transmit or receive TCP/UDP traffic (unicast or multicast, IPv4/IPv6), XLIO intercepts socket API calls and implements the underlying operations in user space. This enables packets to flow directly between the application and NVIDIA Ethernet adapters, bypassing the kernel and its TCP/UDP network stack.