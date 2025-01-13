Support Matrix#
Hardware#
NVIDIA NIMs for large-language models will run on any NVIDIA GPU, as long as the GPU has sufficient memory, or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and CUDA compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16). Some model/GPU combinations are optimized. See the following Supported Models section for further information.
Software#
Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 20.04 or later recommended)
NVIDIA Driver >= 535
NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1
Supported Models#
These models are optimized using TRT-LLM and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC and should use the Chat Completions Endpoint.
Llama 2 7B Chat#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
8
|
Latency
|
2
|
6.66
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
12.93
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
6.57
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
12.62
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
12.63
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
12.92
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
15.54
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
12.63
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
8
|
Latency
|
2
|
6.64
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
12.95
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
6.57
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
12.64
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
12.65
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16)
Llama 2 13B Chat#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
8
|
Latency
|
2
|
12.6
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
24.71
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
24.33
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
24.35
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
24.74
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
24.34
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
24.37
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
8
|
Latency
|
2
|
12.39
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Latency
|
2
|
24.7
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
12.49
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
24.33
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
1
|
24.37
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16)
Llama 2 70B Chat#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
130.52
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
8
|
Latency
|
4
|
65.36
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
8
|
133.18
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
8
|
Throughput
|
2
|
65.08
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
4
|
130.6
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Latency
|
4
|
133.12
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
130.52
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
16
|
Throughput LoRA
|
4
|
130.5
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
63.35
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16)
Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
H100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
|
A100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
20.5
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
20.5
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A10G PCIe
|
24
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A10G PCIe
|
24
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16)
|
24
|
FP16
|
16
Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
80
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
82
|
H100
|
80
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
8
|
82
|
H100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
158
|
H100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
8
|
158
|
A100
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
158
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
82
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
8
|
82
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
158
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16)
|
240
|
FP16
|
100
Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
7.16
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
7.06
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
7.14
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
7.06
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 or higher (8.0 for bfloat16)
|
24
|
FP16
|
16
Mixtral-8x7B-v0.1#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
4
|
7.16
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
2
|
7.06
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
4
|
13.82
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
13.54
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
13.82
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
13.54
|
L40S PCIe
|
48
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
13.82
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and compute capability > 7.0 or higher (8.0 for bfloat16)
|
24
|
FP16
|
16
Mixtral-8x22B-v0.1#
Optimized configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
8
|
132.61
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
Int4wo
|
Throughput
|
8
|
134.82
|
H100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
265.59
|
A100 SXM/NVLink
|
80
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
265.7
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
240
|
FP16
|
100
Supported LoRA formats#
The following LoRA formats are supported:
|
Foundation Model
|
HuggingFace Format
|
NeMo Format
|
Meta-Llama3-8b-Instruct
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Meta-Llama3-70b-Instruct
|
Yes
|
Yes