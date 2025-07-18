Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the kitti_config field:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values root_directory_path string – The path to the dataset root directory – image_dir_name string – The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path . – label_dir_name string – The relative path to the directory containing labels from the path in root_directory_path . – partition_mode string – The method employed when partitioning the data to multiple folds. Two methods are supported: Random partitioning: The data is divided in to 2 folds, train and val . This mode requires that the val_split parameter be set.

and . This mode requires that the parameter be set. Sequence-wise partitioning: The data is divided into n partitions (defined by the num_partitions parameter) based on the number of sequences available. random

sequence num_partitions int 2 (if partition_mode is random) The number of partitions to use to split the data ( N folds). This field is ignored when the partition model is set to random, as by default only two partitions are generated: val and train . In sequence mode, the data is split into n-folds. The number of partitions is ideally fewer than the total number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames file. n=2 for random partition n< number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames_file image_extension str .png The extension of the images in the image_dir_name parameter. .png .jpg .jpeg val_split float 20 The percentage of data to be separated for validation. This only works under “random” partition mode. This partition is available in fold 0 of the TFrecords generated. Set the validation fold to 0 in the dataset_config . 0-100 kitti_sequence_to_frames_file str The name of the KITTI sequence to frame mapping file. This file must be present within the dataset root as mentioned in the root_directory_path . num_shards int 10 The number of shards per fold. 1-20

The sample configuration file shown below converts the 100% KITTI dataset to the training set.