Note

For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose 2 variables for each respective task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting with more GPUs, for example num_gpus = 1 -> num_gpus = 2 .