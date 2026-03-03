ReIdentificationNet Transformer#

ReIdentificationNet Transformer receives cropped images of a person from different perspectives as network input and outputs the embedding features for that person. The embeddings are used to perform similarity matching to re-identify the same person. The model is based on Swin Transformer, which is a general-purpose backbone for computer vision.

The expected time to train ReIdentificationNet Transformer model is as follows:

Backbone Type GPU Type No. of training images Image Size No. of identities Batch size Total Epochs Total Training Time Swin Tiny 1 x Nvidia A100 - 80GB PCIE 13,000 256x128x3 751 128 120 ~1.5 hours Swin Tiny 1 x Nvidia Quadro GV100 - 32GB 13,000 256x128x3 751 64 120 ~3 hours

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Data Input for ReIdentificationNet Transformer# The ReIdentificationNet Transformer apps in TAO expect data in Market-1501 format for training and evaluation. Refer to the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the Market-1501 data format.

Creating an Experiment Spec File# The spec file for ReIdentificationNet Transformer includes model , dataset , re_ranking , and train parameters. The following is an example spec for training a Swin Tiny model on Market-1501 with 751 identities in the training set. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao re_identification_transformer list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao re_identification_transformer get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher results_dir : "/path/to/experiment_results" encryption_key : nvidia_tao model : backbone : swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224 last_stride : 1 pretrain_choice : self pretrained_model_path : "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth" input_channels : 3 input_width : 128 input_height : 384 neck : bnneck stride_size : [ 16 , 16 ] feat_dim : 1024 no_margin : True neck_feat : after metric_loss_type : triplet with_center_loss : False with_flip_feature : False label_smooth : False pretrain_hw_ratio : 2 dataset : train_dataset_dir : "/path/to/train_dataset_dir" test_dataset_dir : "/path/to/test_dataset_dir" query_dataset_dir : "/path/to/query_dataset_dir" num_classes : 751 batch_size : 64 val_batch_size : 128 num_workers : 8 pixel_mean : [ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 ] pixel_std : [ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 ] padding : 10 prob : 0.5 re_prob : 0.5 sampler : softmax_triplet num_instances : 4 re_ranking : re_ranking : True k1 : 20 k2 : 6 lambda_value : 0.3 train : results_dir : "${results_dir}/train" optim : name : SGD lr_steps : [ 40 , 70 ] gamma : 0.1 bias_lr_factor : 2 weight_decay : 0.0001 weight_decay_bias : 0.0001 warmup_factor : 0.01 warmup_epochs : 20 warmup_method : cosine base_lr : 0.0008 momentum : 0.9 center_loss_weight : 0.0005 center_lr : 0.5 triplet_loss_margin : 0.3 large_fc_lr : False num_epochs : 120 checkpoint_interval : 10 Parameter Data Type Default Description model dict config – The configuration for the model architecture train dict config – The configuration for the training process dataset dict config – The configuration for the dataset re_ranking dict config – The configuration for the re-ranking module model# The model parameter provides options to change the ReIdentificationNet Transformer architecture. model : backbone : swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224 last_stride : 1 pretrain_choice : self pretrained_model_path : "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth" input_channels : 3 input_width : 128 input_height : 384 neck : bnneck stride_size : [ 16 , 16 ] feat_dim : 1024 no_margin : True neck_feat : after metric_loss_type : triplet with_center_loss : False with_flip_feature : False label_smooth : False pretrain_hw_ratio : 2 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values backbone string swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224 The type of model, which can be Swin-based architectures or resnet_50 (please refer to ReIdentificationNet) resnet_50/swin_base_patch4_window7_224/swin_small_patch4_window7_224/swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224 last_stride unsigned int 1 The number of strides during convolution >0 pretrain_choice string self Specifies the pre-trained network self/imagenet/”” pretrained_model_path string The path to the pre-trained model input_channels unsigned int 3 The number of input channels >0 input_width int 128 The width of the input images >0 input_height int 384 The height of the input images >0 neck string bnneck Specifies whether to train with BNNeck bnneck/”” feat_dim unsigned int 1024 The output size of the feature embeddings >0 no_margin bool True A flag specifying whether to train with soft triplet loss True/False neck_feat string after Specifies which feature of BNNeck to use for testing before/after metric_loss_type string triplet The type of metric loss triplet/center/triplet_center with_center_loss bool False A flag specifying whether to enable center loss True/False with_flip_feature bool False A flag specifying whether to enable image flipping True/False label_smooth bool False A flag specifying whether to enable label smoothing True/False pretrain_hw_ratio float 2 The height-width ratio of the pre-trained model >0 dataset# The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation. dataset : train_dataset_dir : "/path/to/train_dataset_dir" test_dataset_dir : "/path/to/test_dataset_dir" query_dataset_dir : "/path/to/query_dataset_dir" num_classes : 751 batch_size : 64 val_batch_size : 128 num_workers : 8 pixel_mean : [ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 ] pixel_std : [ 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.5 ] padding : 10 prob : 0.5 re_prob : 0.5 sampler : softmax_triplet num_instances : 4 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values train_dataset_dir string The path to the train images test_dataset_dir string The path to the test images query_dataset_dir string The path to the query images num_classes unsigned int 751 The number of unique person IDs >0 batch_size unsigned int 64 The batch size for training >0 val_batch_size unsigned int 128 The batch size for validation >0 num_workers unsigned int 8 The number of parallel workers processing data >0 pixel_mean float list [0.5, 0.5, 0.5] The pixel mean for image normalization float list pixel_std float list [0.5, 0.5, 0.5] The pixel standard deviation for image normalization float list padding unsigned int 10 The pixel padding size around images for image augmentation >=1 prob float 0.5 The random horizontal flipping probability for image augmentation >0 re_prob float 0.5 The random erasing probability for image augmentation >0 sampler string softmax_triplet The type of sampler for data loading softmax/triplet/softmax_triplet num_instances unsigned int 4 The number of image instances of the same person in a batch >0 re_ranking# The re_ranking parameter defines the settings for the re-ranking module. re_ranking : re_ranking : True k1 : 20 k2 : 6 lambda_value : 0.3 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values re_ranking bool True A flag that enables the re-ranking module True/False k1 unsigned int 20 The k used for k-reciprocal nearest neighbors >0 k2 unsigned int 6 The k used for local query expansion >0 lambda_value float 0.3 The weight of the original distance in combination with the Jaccard distance >0.0 train# The train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process. train : optim : name : SGD lr_steps : [ 40 , 70 ] gamma : 0.1 bias_lr_factor : 2 weight_decay : 0.0001 weight_decay_bias : 0.0001 warmup_factor : 0.01 warmup_epochs : 20 warmup_method : cosine base_lr : 0.0008 momentum : 0.9 center_loss_weight : 0.0005 center_lr : 0.5 triplet_loss_margin : 0.3 large_fc_lr : False num_epochs : 120 checkpoint_interval : 10 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values optim dict config The configuration for the SGD optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, weight decay, etc. num_epochs unsigned int 120 The total number of epochs to run the experiment >0 checkpoint_interval unsigned int 10 The interval at which the checkpoints are saved >0 clip_grad_norm float 0.0 The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping. >=0 optim# The optim parameter defines the config for the SGD optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay. optim : name : SGD lr_steps : [ 40 , 70 ] gamma : 0.1 bias_lr_factor : 2 weight_decay : 0.0001 weight_decay_bias : 0.0001 warmup_factor : 0.01 warmup_epochs : 20 warmup_method : cosine base_lr : 0.0008 momentum : 0.9 center_loss_weight : 0.0005 center_lr : 0.5 triplet_loss_margin : 0.3 large_fc_lr : False Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values name string SGD The name of the optimizer Adam/SGD/Adamax/… lr_steps int list [40, 70] The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler int list gamma float 0.1 The decay rate for WarmupMultiStepLR >0.0 bias_lr_factor float 2 The bias learning rate factor for WarmupMultiStepLR >=1 weight_decay float 0.0001 The weight decay coefficient for the optimizer >0.0 weight_decay_bias float 0.0001 The weight decay bias for the optimizer >0.0 warmup_factor float 0.01 The warmup factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler >0.0 warmup_epochs unsigned int 20 The number of warmup epochs for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler >0 warmup_method string cosine The warmup method for the optimizer cosine/linear base_lr float 0.0008 The initial learning rate for the training >0.0 momentum float 0.9 The momentum for the WarmupMultiStepLR optimizer >0.0 center_loss_weight float 0.0005 The balanced weight for center loss >0.0 center_lr float 0.5 The learning rate for SGD to learn the centers of center loss >0.0 triplet_loss_margin float 0.3 The margin value for triplet loss >0.0 large_fc_lr bool False A flag specifying whether to enable large fully connected learning rate True/False

Training the Model# Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet Transformer training: TAO Client (v2 API) TRAIN_JOB_ID = $( tao re_identification_transformer create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "re_identification_transformer_train" \ --action train \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --specs " $TRAIN_SPECS " \ --train-datasets '["' $DATASET_ID '"]' \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model re_identification train -e <experiment_spec_file> results_dir = <results_dir> [ train.gpu_ids = <gpu id list> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file

results_dir : The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. train.gpu_ids : A list of GPU indices to use for training. If you set more than one GPU ID, multi-GPU training will be triggered automatically. Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer training command: tao model re_identification train -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR

Evaluating the Model# The evaluation metrics for ReIdentificationNet Transformer are the mean average precision and ranked accuracy. The plots of sampled matches and the cumulative matching characteristic (CMC) curve can be obtained using the evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot and evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot parameters, respectively. Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet Transformer evaluation: TAO Client (v2 API) EVALUATE_JOB_ID = $( tao re_identification_transformer create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "re_identification_transformer_evaluate" \ --action evaluate \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $EVALUATE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model re_identification evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file> results_dir = <results_dir> evaluate.checkpoint = <model to be evaluated> evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot = <path to the output sampled matches plot> evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot = <path to the output CMC curve plot> evaluate.test_dataset = <path to test data> evaluate.query_dataset = <path to query data> [ evaluate.gpu_id = <gpu index> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e, --experiment_spec_file : The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment

results_dir : The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written

evaluate.checkpoint : The .tlt model

evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot : The path to the plotted file of sampled matches

evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot : The path to the plotted file of the CMC curve

evaluate.test_dataset : The path to the test data

evaluate.query_dataset : The path to the query data Optional Arguments evaluate.gpu_id : The GPU index used to run evaluation (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU. Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer evaluation command: tao model re_identification evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR evaluate.checkpoint = $TRAINED_TLT_MODEL evaluate.output_sampled_matches_plot = $OUTPUT_SAMPLED_MATCHED_PLOT evaluate.output_cmc_curve_plot = $OUTPUT_CMC_CURVE_PLOT evaluate.test_dataset = $TEST_DATA evaluate.query_dataset = $QUERY_DATA

Running Inference on the Model# Use the following command to run inference on ReIdentificationNet Transformer with the .tlt model. The output will be a JSON file that contains the feature embeddings of all the test and query data. TAO Client (v2 API) INFERENCE_JOB_ID = $( tao re_identification_transformer create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "re_identification_transformer_inference" \ --action inference \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --inference-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $INFERENCE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model re_identification inference -e <experiment_spec> results_dir = <results_dir> inference.checkpoint = <inference model> inference.output_file = <path to output file> inference.test_dataset = <path to gallery data> inference.query_dataset = <path to query data> [ inference.gpu_id = <gpu index> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up inference

results_dir : The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written

inference.checkpoint : The .tlt model to perform inference with

inference.output_file : The path to the output JSON file

inference.test_dataset : The path to the test data

inference.query_dataset : The path to the query data Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. inference.gpu_id : The index of the GPU that will be used to run inference (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that inference can only run on a single GPU. Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer inference command: tao model re_identification inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR inference.checkpoint = $TRAINED_TLT_MODEL inference.output_file = $OUTPUT_FILE inference.test_dataset = $TEST_DATA inference.query_dataset = $QUERY_DATA The expected output is as follows: [ { "img_path" : "/path/to/img1.jpg" , "embedding" : [ -0.30, 0 .12, 0 .13,... ] } , { "img_path" : "/path/to/img2.jpg" , "embedding" : [ -0.10, -0.06, -1.85,... ] } , ... { "img_path" : "/path/to/imgN.jpg" , "embedding" : [ 1 .41, 0 .63, -0.15,... ] } ]

Exporting the Model# Use the following command to export ReIdentificationNet Transformer to .onnx format for deployment: TAO Client (v2 API) EXPORT_JOB_ID = $( tao re_identification_transformer create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "re_identification_transformer_export" \ --action export \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --specs " $EXPORT_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model re_identification export -e <experiment_spec> results_dir = <results_dir> export.checkpoint = <tlt checkpoint to be exported> [ export.onnx_file = <path to exported file> ] [ export.gpu_id = <gpu index> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to configure export

results_dir : The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written

export.checkpoint : The .tlt model to be exported Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. export.onnx_file : The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory as the *.tlt model.

export.gpu_id : The index of the GPU that will be used to run the export (when the machine has multiple GPUs installed). Note that export can only run on a single GPU. Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet Transformer export command: tao model re_identification export -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR export.checkpoint = $TRAINED_TLT_MODEL