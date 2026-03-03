Facial Landmarks Estimation#

Facial Landmarks# The facial landmarks estimator network aims to predict the (x,y) location of landmarks (keypoints) for a given input face image. FPENet (Fiducial Points Estimator Network) is generally used in conjunction with a face detector and the output is commonly used for face alignment, head pose estimation, emotion detection, eye blink detection, gaze estimation, among others. Besides the facial landmarks, key points estimator can also be used to predict the keypoints for general-purpose applications.

Dataset Preparation# The FPENet app requires the data to be in a specific json format to be converted to TFRecords. To do so, the tool requires a configuration file as input. Configuration file details and sample usage examples are included in the following sections. The ground truth dataset is created by labeling ground-truth facial keypoints by human labelers. If you are looking to re-train with your own dataset, follow the guideline below. Label the keypoints in the correct order as accuractely as possible. The human labeler would be able to zoom in to a face region to correctly localize the keypoint.

For keypoints that are not easily distinguishable such as chin or nose, the best estimate should be made by the human labeler. Some keypoints are easily distinguishable such as mouth corners or eye corners.

Label a keypoint as “occluded” if the keypoint is not visible due to an external object or due to extreme head pose angles. A keypoint is considered occluded when the keypoint is in the image but not visible.

To reduce discrepancy in labeling between multiple human labelers, the same keypoint ordering and instructions should be used across labelers. An independent human labeler may be used to test the quality of the annotated landmarks and potential corrections. The Sloth and Label Studio tools may be used for labeling. The dataset format is described in the Labeling Data Format section. Configuration File for Dataset Converter# A sample dataset configuration file is shown below. sets: [ dataset1, dataset2 ] gt_path: 'GT' save_path: 'models/tfrecords' gt_root_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/' save_root_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/' image_root_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/' tfrecord_folder: 'FpeTfRecords' tfrecord_name: 'data.tfrecords' num_keypoints: 80 bbox_enlarge_ratio: 1 .0 Parameter Datatype Description Default Supported Values sets list Set IDs to extract as a list. Example- [set1, set2, set3]. – – gt_path string Ground truth json path. – – save_path string Save path for TF Records. – – gt_root_path string Root path for ground truth jsons (if any). This path is pre-pended to the gt_path while reading jsons. – – save_root_path string Root path for saving tfrecords data (if any). This path is pre-pended to the save_path for each set. – – image_root_path string Root path for the images (if any). This path will be pre-pended to the image paths in jsons. – – tfrecord_folder string TF record folder name to generate. This folder will be created if not exists. – – tfrecord_name string TF record file name to generate. – – num_keypoints int Number of keypoints. – >0 bbox_enlarge_ratio float Scale to enlarge face bounding box with. – – Sample Usage of the Dataset Converter Tool# tao model fpenet dataset_convert -e dataset_config.yaml

Creating an Experiment Spec file# To do training, evaluation and inference for FPENet, several components need to be configured, each with their own parameters. The commands for a FPENet experiments share the same configuration file. The specification file configures these components: Trainer

Model

Loss

Dataloader

Optimizer Trainer Config# The Trainer config consists of some common args for running the FPENet app and it also encompasses the other configs: model, loss, dataloader, and optimizer. __class_name__: FpeNetTrainer checkpoint_dir: /workspace/tlt-expertiments/fpenet/ checkpoint_n_epoch: 1 enable_visualization: true log_every_n_secs: 10 num_epoch: 20 num_keypoints: 80 random_seed: 35 visualize_num_images: 3 model: ... loss: ... optimizer: ... dataloader: ... Argument Datatype Description Default Supported Values checkpoint_dir string The directory to save/load model checkpoints. None – checkpoint_n_epoch int Number of epoch at which checkpoint is saved. 1 1 to num_epoch enable_visualization boolean Enable visualization in tensorboard. True True/False log_every_n_secs int Logging frequency in seconds. 60 – num_epoch int Total number of epochs to train. 40 – num_keypoints int Number of keypoints. 80 > 0 random_seed int Random seed for initialization. 42 – visualize_num_images int Number of images to visualize per epoch. 3 – model Model config. – – loss Loss config. – – optimizer Optimizer config. – – dataloader Dataloader config. – – Model Config# Configuration section to provide model related parameters. Sample model config is shown below. model: __class_name__: FpeNetBaseModel model_parameters: beta: 0 .01 pretrained_model_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/pretrained_models/public/model.tlt regularizer_type: l2 regularizer_weight: 1 .0e-05 type: FpeNet_public Parameter Datatype Description Default Supported Values pretrained_model_path string Path to pre-trained model to load weights from. None – regularizer_type string Type of weights regularizer. – “l1”, “l2” regulaizer_weight float Weight for regularizer. – – type string Model type. – “FpeNet_public”, “FpeNet_release” Loss Config# Configuration section to provide loss related parameters. Sample loss config is shown below. loss: __class_name__: FpeLoss kpts_coeff: 0 .01 loss_type: square_euclidean mask_occ: true weights_dict: null elt_loss_info: elt_alpha: 0 .5 enable_elt_loss: true modulus_spatial_augmentation: hflip_probability: 0 .0 rotate_rad_max: 0 .35 translate_max_x: 10 translate_max_y: 10 zoom_max: 1 .2 zoom_min: 0 .8 Parameter Datatype Description Default Supported Values kpts_coeff float Coefficient the loss is multiplied with. 0.01 – loss_type string Type of loss to use. “l1” “l1”, “square_euclidean”, “wing_loss” mask_occ boolean If True, will mask all occluded points. False – weights_dict dictionary Contains the weights for the “eyes”, the “mouth”, and the rest of the “face”. These dict keys must be present, and the elements must sum up to 1 None – elt_loss_info elt loss config Dictionary about ELT loss. – Note The parameter weights_dict only supports 68, 80, or 104 facial landmarks. ELT Loss configuration used by FpeNet. Defined in- Improving Landmark Localization with Semi-Supervised Learning” CVPR’2018 Parameter Datatype Description Default Supported Values elt_alpha float Weight for ELT loss. None – enable_elt_loss boolean Flag to enable ELT loss. None True/False modulus_spatial_augmentation dictionary Spatial augmentation configuration parameters. hflip_probability: Probability for horizontal flipping. rotate_rad_max: Maximum rotation in radians. translate_max_x: Maximum pixel translate in x direction. translate_max_y: Maximum pixel translate in y direction. zoom_max: Zoom ratio maximum. zoom_min: Zoom ratio minimum. hflip_probability: 0.0 rotate_rad_max: 0.0 translate_max_x: 0.0 translate_max_y: 0.0 zoom_max: 1.0 zoom_min: 1.0 hflip_proability: 0.0 - 1.0 rotate_rad_max: - translate_max_x: 0 - image dims translate_max_y: 0 - image dims zoom_max: - zoom_min: - Note The parameter hflip_probability should be set to 0.0 when using FPENet for general-purpose applications. Dataloader Config# Configuration section to provide data related parameters. Sample dataloader config is shown below. dataloader: __class_name__: FpeNetDataloader augmentation_info: augmentation_resize_probability: 0 .5 augmentation_resize_scale: 1 .6 enable_occlusion_augmentation: true enable_online_augmentation: true enable_resize_augmentation: true gamma_augmentation: gamma_max: 1 .6 gamma_min: 0 .6 gamma_probability: 0 .1 gamma_type: uniform modulus_spatial_augmentation: hflip_probability: 0 .25 rotate_rad_max: 0 .35 translate_max_x: 10 translate_max_y: 10 zoom_max: 1 .2 zoom_min: 0 .8 patch_probability: 0 .5 size_to_image_ratio: 0 .5 mask_augmentation_patch: true batch_size: 64 dataset_info: image_extension: png no_occlusion_masking_sets: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 s578-usercalibration-incar-1 root_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/ tfrecord_folder_name: FpeTfRecords tfrecords_directory_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/models/tfrecords tfrecords_set_id_train: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 tfrecords_set_id_val: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 tfrecord_file_name: data.tfrecords image_info: image: channel: 1 height: 80 width: 80 kpiset_info: tfrecords_set_id_kpi: s578-usercalibration-incar-1 num_keypoints: 80 Parameter Datatype Description Default batch_size int The batch size for training/evaluation – dataset_info

















dataset proto config

















Information about the input dataset

* image_extension (string): The image extension. Currently, FPENet only supports the .png extension. * no_occlusion_masking_sets (string): The space-separated names of datasets for which occlusion masking should not be used. * root_path (string): The root path to append to image paths * tfrecord_folder_name (string): The folder name for tfrecords inside each dataset * tfrecords_directory_path (string): The path for tfrecords for each dataset * tfrecords_set_id_train (string): The space-separated names of datasets to use in training * tfrecords_set_id_val (string): The space-separated names of datasets to use in validation * tfrecord_file_name (string): The filename for the tfrecord file –

















image_info







image_info proto config







Information about the input image

* channel (int): The number of channels. Options include 1 (grayscale image) and 3 (RGB image). * height (int): The image height in pixels * width (int): The image width in pixels –







kpiset_info



kpiset_info proto config



Information for KPI evaluation

* tfrecords_set_id_kpi (string): The space separated names of the datasets –



num_keypoints int The number of keypoints – augmentation_info

















































augmentation proto config

















































Information on augmentation config

* enable_resize_augmentation (boolean): A flag to enable resize augmentation * augmentation_resize_probability (float): The probability for applying image-resize augmentation * augmentation_resize_scale (float): The maximum scale to resize an image for resize augmentation. After upscaling, the images are then downscaled to original image size. * enable_occlusion_augmentation (boolean): A flag to enable occlusion augmentation * enable_online_augmentation (boolean): A flag to enable augmentation. If this value is False, all augmentations are turned off. * gamma_augmentation: Gamma augmentation parameters.

* gamma_max (float): The maximum value for gamma uniform distribution * gamma_min (float): The minimum value for gamma uniform distribution * gamma_probability (float): The probability that gamma correction will occur * gamma_type (string): The random sampling type for gamma [‘normal’, ‘uniform’]

* modulus_spatial_augmentation

* hflip_probability (float): Probability for horizontal flipping. It should be set to 0.0 when using FPENet for general-purpose applications. * rotate_rad_max (float): The maximum rotation in radians * translate_max_x (int): The maximum pixel translation in the x direction * translate_max_y (int): The maximum pixel translation in the y direction * zoom_max (float): The zoom ratio maximum * zoom_min (float): The zoom ratio minimum

* patch_probability (float): The probability for adding occlusion augmentation * size_to_image_ratio (float): The maximum scale for occlusion * mask_augmentation_patch (boolean): A flag to enable keypoint masking of the occlusion patch –

















































Optimizer Config# Configuration section to provide optimizer related parameters. The optimizer can be conifigured in the under the optimizer section in the config. Sample optimizer config is shown below. optimizer: __class_name__: AdamOptimizer beta1: 0 .9 beta2: 0 .999 epsilon: 1 .0e-08 learning_rate_schedule: __class_name__: SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule annealing: 0 .5 base_learning_rate: 0 .0005 last_step: 1000000 min_learning_rate: 1 .0e-07 soft_start: 0 .3 Parameter Datatype Description Default Supported Values optimizer optimizer proto config This parameter defines which optimizer to use for training, and the parameters to configure it, namely: epsilon (float): Is a very small number to prevent any division by zero in the implementation

beta1 (float)

beta2 (float) epsilon - NA beta1 - 0.0 - 1.0 beta2 - 0.0 - 1.0 learning rate learning rate scheduler proto This parameter configures the learning rate schedule for the trainer. Currently FPENet only supports softstart annealing learning rate schedule, and maybe configured using the following parameters: soft_start (float): Defines the time to ramp up the learning rate from minimum learning rate to maximum learning rate

annealing (float): Defines the time to cool down the learning rate from maximum learning rate to minimum learning rate

minimum_learning_rate(float): Minimum learning rate in the learning rate schedule.

maximum_learning_rate(float): Maximum learning rate in the learning rate schedule. soft_start _annealing _schedule soft_start - 0.0 - 1.0 annealing - 0.0 - 1.0 minimum_learning_rate - 0.0 - 1.0 maximum_learning_rate - 0.0 - 1.0 The soft-start annealing learning rate schedule- the learning rate when plotted as a function of the training progress (0.0, 1.0) results in the following curve. In the above figure, the soft start was set as 0.3 and annealing as 0.7 with minimum learning rate as 5e-6 and a maximum learning rate or base_lr as 5e-4. Complete Sample Experiment Spec File# __class_name__: FpeNetTrainer checkpoint_dir: /workspace/tlt-expertiments/fpenet/ checkpoint_n_epoch: 1 dataloader: __class_name__: FpeNetDataloader augmentation_info: augmentation_resize_probability: 0 .5 augmentation_resize_scale: 1 .6 enable_occlusion_augmentation: true enable_online_augmentation: true enable_resize_augmentation: true gamma_augmentation: gamma_max: 1 .6 gamma_min: 0 .6 gamma_probability: 0 .1 gamma_type: uniform modulus_spatial_augmentation: hflip_probability: 0 .25 rotate_rad_max: 0 .35 translate_max_x: 10 translate_max_y: 10 zoom_max: 1 .2 zoom_min: 0 .8 patch_probability: 0 .5 size_to_image_ratio: 0 .5 mask_augmentation_patch: true batch_size: 64 dataset_info: image_extension: png no_occlusion_masking_sets: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 s578-usercalibration-incar-1 root_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/ test_file_name: data.tfrecords tfrecord_folder_name: FpeTfRecords tfrecords_directory_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/models/tfrecords tfrecords_set_id_train: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 tfrecords_set_id_val: s578-usercalibration-incar-0 tfrecord_file_name: data.tfrecords use_extra_dataset: false image_info: image: channel: 1 height: 80 width: 80 kpiset_info: tfrecords_set_id_kpi: s578-usercalibration-incar-1 num_keypoints: 80 enable_visualization: true hooks: null infrequent_summary_every_n_steps: 0 log_every_n_secs: 10 loss: __class_name__: FpeLoss kpts_coeff: 0 .01 loss_type: square_euclidean mask_occ: true weights_dict: null elt_loss_info: elt_alpha: 0 .5 enable_elt_loss: true modulus_spatial_augmentation: hflip_probability: 0 .0 rotate_rad_max: 0 .35 translate_max_x: 10 translate_max_y: 10 zoom_max: 1 .2 zoom_min: 0 .8 model: __class_name__: FpeNetBaseModel model_parameters: beta: 0 .01 dropout_rate: 0 .5 freeze_Convlayer: null pretrained_model_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/pretrained_models/public/model.tlt regularizer_type: l2 regularizer_weight: 1 .0e-05 train_fpe_model: true type: FpeNet_public use_less_face_layers: false use_upsampling_layer: false visualization_parameters: null num_epoch: 20 num_keypoints: 80 optimizer: __class_name__: AdamOptimizer beta1: 0 .9 beta2: 0 .999 epsilon: 1 .0e-08 learning_rate_schedule: __class_name__: SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule annealing: 0 .5 base_learning_rate: 0 .0005 last_step: 1000000 min_learning_rate: 1 .0e-07 soft_start: 0 .3 random_seed: 35 visualize_num_images: 3

Training the model# A utility to train a model with the specified parameters. Input: Images of (80, 80, 1) Output: (N, 2) keypoint locations. (N, 1) keypoint confidence. N is the number of keypoints. Sample Usage of the Train tool# tao model fpenet train -e <Experiment_Spec_File.yaml> -r <Results Folder> -k <Encode Key> -e : Path to experiment spec file.

-r : Results folder directory to save models.

-k : Encryption key for model saving/loading.

Evaluating the model# A utility to evaluate a trained model on test data and generate KPI information. The metric is the region keypoints pixel error. The region keypoint pixel error is the mean euclidean error in pixel location prediction as compared to the ground truth. We bucketize and average the error per face region (eyes, mouth, chin, etc.). Sample Usage of the Evaluate tool# tao model fpenet evaluate -m <Results Folder> -k <Encode Key> -m : Path to trained model folder.

-e : Experiment spec filename (if different from “experiment_spec.yam”).

-k : Encryption key for model loading.

Inference of the model# A utility to run inferences in sample images using a trained model. The utility inputs images with ground truth face bounding box information and generates the list of predictions for each image. [ { "filename" : "image1.png" , "annotations" : [ { "face_tight_bboxx" : 415 .10368330073106, "face_tight_bboxy" : 243 .97163120567382, "tool-version" : "1.0" , "face_tight_bboxwidth" : 320 .35730960707053, "face_tight_bboxheight" : 329 .25550579091134, "class" : "FaceBbox" } ] , "class" : "image" } , { "filename" : "image2.png" , "annotations" : [ { "face_tight_bboxx" : 414 .44551830055445, "face_tight_bboxy" : 243 .935820979011, "tool-version" : "1.0" , "face_tight_bboxwidth" : 321 .0993074943171, "face_tight_bboxheight" : 340 .87266938197325, "class" : "FaceBbox" } ] , "class" : "image" } ] Sample Usage of the Inference tool# tao model fpenet inference -e <Experiment Spec File> -i <Json File With Images> -m <Trained TAO Model Path> -k <Encode Key> -o <Output Folder> -r <Images Root Directory> -e : Path to experiment spec file.

-i : Path to json file with inference image paths and face bounding box information.

-m : Path to the trained model path to infer images with. The model can be in .tlt or .engine format.

-k : Encryption key for model loading.

-o : The directory to save the output images and predictions.

-r : Parent directory (if any) for the image paths in inference jsons.

Exporting the model# TAO provides a utility for exporting a trained model to an encrypted onnx format or a TensorRT deployable engine format. The export sub-task optionally generates the calibration cache for TensorRT INT8 engine calibration. Exporting the model decouples the training process from deployment and allows for conversion to TensorRT engines outside the TAO environment. TensorRT engines are specific to each hardware configuration and should be generated for each unique inference environment. This may be interchangeably referred to as a .trt or .engine file. The same exported TAO model may be used universally across training and deployment hardware. This is referred to as the .etlt file, or encrypted TAO file. During model export, the TAO model is encrypted with a private key, which is required when you deploy this model for inference. INT8 Mode Overview# TensorRT engines can be generated in INT8 mode to run with lower precision, thus improving performance. This process requires a cache file that contains scale factors for the tensors to help combat quantization errors, which may arise due to low-precision arithmetic. The calibration cache is generated using a calibration tensorfile when export is run with the --data_type flag set to int8 . Pre-generating the calibration information and caching it removes the need for calibrating the model on the inference machine. Moving the calibration cache is usually much more convenient than moving the calibration tensorfile since it is a much smaller file and can be moved with the exported model. Using the calibration cache also speeds up engine creation, as building the cache can take several minutes to generate depending on the size of the Tensorfile and the model itself. The export tool can generate an INT8 calibration cache by ingesting a sampled subset of training data. You need to create a sub-sampled directory of random images that best represent your test dataset. We recommend using at least 10-20% of the training data. The more data provided during calibration, the closer int8 inferences are to fp32 inferences. A helper script is provided with the sample notebook to select the subset data from the given training data. Based on the evaluation results of the INT8 model, you might need to adjust the number of sampled images or the kind of selected to images to better represent the test dataset. You can also use a portion of data from the test data for calibration to improve the results. FP16/FP32 Model# The calibration.bin is only required if you need to run inference at INT8 precision. For FP16/FP32 based inference, the export step is much simpler. All that is required is to provide a model from the train step to export to convert it into an encrypted TAO model. Sample Usage of the Export tool# tao model fpenet export -m <Trained TAO Model Path> -k <Encode Key> -o <Output file .etlt> -m : The path to the trained model to be exported

-k : The encryption key for model loading

-o : The path to the output .etlt file ( .etlt is appended to model path otherwise)

-t : The target opset value for onnx conversion. The default value is 10

--cal_data_file : The path to the calibration data file ( .tensorfile )

--cal_image_dir The path to a directory with calibration image samples

--cal_cache_file The path to the calibration file (.bin)

--data_type : The data type for the TensorRT export. The options are fp32 and int8 .

--batches : The number of images per batch. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : The maximum batch size for the TensorRT engine builder. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : The maximum workspace size to be set for the TensorRT engine builder

--batch_size : The number of batches to calibrate over. The default value is 1.

--engine_file : The path to the exported TRT engine. Generates an engine file if specified.

--input_dims : Input dims in channels first(CHW) or channels last (HWC) format as comma separated integer values. Default 1,80,80.

--backend : The model type to export to. INT8 Export Mode Required Arguments# --cal_image_dir : The directory of images that is preprocessed and used for calibration.

--cal_data_file : The tensorfile generated using images in cal_image_dir for calibrating the engine. If this already exists, it is directly used to calibrate the engine. The INT8 tensorfile is a binary file that contains the preprocessed training samples. Note The --cal_image_dir parameter applies the necessary preprocessing to generate a tensorfile at the path mentioned in the --cal_data_file parameter, which is in turn used for calibration. The number of generated batches in the tensorfile is obtained from the value set to the --batches parameter, and the batch_size is obtained from the value set to the --batch_size parameter. Ensure that the directory mentioned in --cal_image_dir has at least batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg , .jpeg , and .png . INT8 Export Optional Arguments# --cal_cache_file : The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin . If this file already exists, the calibration step is skipped.

--batches : The number of batches to use for calibration and inference testing. The default value is 10.

--batch_size : The batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : The maximum batch size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : The maximum workspace size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 2 * (1 << 30) .

--experiment_spec : The experiment_spec used for training. This argument is used to obtain the parameters to preprocess the data used for calibration.

--engine_file : The path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific and cannot be generalized across GPUs. Use this argument to quickly test your model accuracy using TensorRT on the host. As the TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to the training GPU.