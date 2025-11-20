NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Supported Cloud Services

Last updated November 20, 2025
NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation | NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workspace Documentation
NVIDIA virtual GPU software is supported on several cloud services with bring your own license (BYOL) licensing and licensing provided by the cloud service.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute Cloud (AWS EC2)
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Microsoft Azure
Alibaba Cloud
NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on Alibaba Cloud.
NVIDIA vGPU Support
|GPU
|Supported Alibaba Cloud ECS Instances
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA L40
|sgn8ia
|Provided by Alibaba
|NVIDIA A10
|sgn7i-vws
|NVIDIA T4
|vgn6i-vws
GPU Pass Through Support
|GPU
|Supported Alibaba Cloud ECS Instances
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA L20
|gn8is
|BYOL
|NVIDIA A10
|gn7e
|NVIDIA T4
|gn6i
|NVIDIA V100
|gn6e
Related Alibaba Cloud Documentation
Elastic Compute Service
Elastic GPU Service instance families (gn, vgn, and sgn series)
vGPU-accelerated instance families (vgn and sgn series)
Create a GPU-accelerated instance
Install the NVIDIA Public Tesla Driver
Install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU Driver
FAQ about Elastic GPU Service
Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute Cloud (AWS EC2)
NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on AWS EC2.
NVIDIA vGPU Support
|GPU
|Supported AWS EC2 Instances
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA T4
|G6f Instances
|Provided by AWS
GPU Pass Through Support
|GPU
|Supported AWS EC2 Instances
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA L40S
|G6e Instances
|Provided by AWS
|NVIDIA L4
|G6 Instances
|NVIDIA A10
|G5 Instances
|NVIDIA T4
|G4dn Instances
Related AWS EC2 Documentation
Linux Accelerated Computing Instances
NVIDIA drivers for your Amazon EC2 instance
Announcing general availability of Amazon EC2 G6f instances with fractional GPU
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
Only GPU pass through is supported on GCP.
GPU Pass Through Support
|GPU
|Supported GCP Instances
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
|G4 predefined machine types:
|NVIDIA L4
|G2 predefined machine types:
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
|NVIDIA P4
|N1+P4 predefined machine types:
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
|NVIDIA P100
|N1+P100 predefined machine types:
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
|NVIDIA T4
|N1+T4 predefined machine types:
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
|NVIDIA V100
|The nvidia-tesla-v100 N1+V100 predefined machine type
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
|BYOL only
Related GCP Documentation
NVIDIA and Google Cloud Platform
GPUs on Compute Engine
Create a virtual GPU-accelerated Windows workstation
Install GPU Drivers
Install Drivers for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (vWS)
Microsoft Azure
GPU-P and GPU pass through are supported on Microsoft Azure.
GPU-P Support
|GPU
|Supported Microsoft Azure VM Sizes
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA A10
|NVadsA10_v5
|Provided by Microsoft Azure
GPU Pass Through Support
|GPU
|Supported Microsoft Azure VM Sizes
|Supported Guest Operating Systems
|NVIDIA Licensing
|NVIDIA T4
|NCasT4_v3
|Provided by Microsoft Azure
|NVIDIA M60
|NVv3
|NVIDIA V100
|NDv2: Standard_ND40rs_v2
|BYOL
Related Microsoft Azure Documentation
GPU optimized virtual machine sizes
NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Windows
NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Linux
Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Windows
Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Linux