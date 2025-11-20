NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Supported Cloud Services

Last updated November 20, 2025

NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation | NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workspace Documentation

NVIDIA virtual GPU software is supported on several cloud services with bring your own license (BYOL) licensing and licensing provided by the cloud service.

Alibaba Cloud

NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on Alibaba Cloud.

NVIDIA vGPU Support

GPU Supported Alibaba Cloud ECS Instances Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA L40 sgn8ia

ecs.sgn8ia-m2.xlarge

ecs.sgn8ia-m4.2xlarge

ecs.sgn8ia-m8.4xlarge

ecs.sgn8ia-m16.8xlarge

ecs.sgn8ia-m24.12xlarge

ecs.sgn8ia-m48.24xlarge Microsoft Windows Server 2025 Data Center (64-bit)

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Data Center (64-bit)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x (64-bit)

(64-bit) Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x (64-bit)

(64-bit) SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+ (64-bit)

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+ (64-bit)

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (64-bit)

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (64-bit) Provided by Alibaba NVIDIA A10 sgn7i-vws

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m2.xlarge

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m4.2xlarge

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m8.4xlarge

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m2s.xlarge

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m4s.2xlarge

ecs.sgn7i-vws-m8s.4xlarge vgn7i-vws

ecs.vgn7i-vws-m4.xlarge

ecs.vgn7i-vws-m8.2xlarge

ecs.vgn7i-vws-m12.3xlarge

ecs.vgn7i-vws-m24.7xlarge NVIDIA T4 vgn6i-vws

ecs.vgn6i-m4-vws.xlarge

ecs.vgn6i-m8-vws.2xlarge

ecs.vgn6i-m16-vws.5xlarge

GPU Pass Through Support

GPU Supported Alibaba Cloud ECS Instances Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA L20 gn8is

ecs.gn8is.2xlarge

ecs.gn8is.4xlarge

ecs.gn8is-2x.8xlarge

ecs.gn8is-4x.16xlarge

ecs.gn8is-8x.32xlarge Microsoft Windows Server 2025 Data Center (64-bit)

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Data Center (64-bit)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x (64-bit)

(64-bit) Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x (64-bit)

(64-bit) SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+ (64-bit)

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+ (64-bit)

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (64-bit)

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (64-bit) BYOL NVIDIA A10 gn7e

ecs.gn7e-c16g1.4xlarge

ecs.gn7e-c16g1.8xlarge

ecs.gn7e-c16g1.16xlarge

ecs.gn7e-c16g1.32xlarge Gn7i

ecs.gn7i-c8g1.2xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c16g1.4xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c32g1.8xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c32g1.16xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c32g1.32xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c48g1.12xlarge

ecs.gn7i-c56g1.14xlarge

ecs.gn7i-2x.8xlarge

ecs.gn7i-4x.8xlarge

ecs.gn7i-4x.16xlarge

ecs.gn7i-8x.16xlarge

ecs.gn7i-8x.32xlarge NVIDIA T4 gn6i

Ecs.gn6i-c4g1.xlarge

Ecs.gn6i-c8g1.2xlarge

Ecs.gn6i-c16g1.4xlarge

ecs.gn6i-c24g1.6xlarge

Ecs.gn6i-c40g1.10xlarge

Ecs.gn6i-c24g1.12xlarge

ecs.gn6i-c24g1.24xlarge NVIDIA V100 gn6e

Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.3xlarge

Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.6xlarge

Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.12xlarge

Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.24xlarge gn6v

Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.2xlarge

Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.4xlarge

Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.8xlarge

Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.16xlarge

ecs.gn6v-c10g1.20xlarge

Related Alibaba Cloud Documentation

Elastic Compute Service

Elastic GPU Service instance families (gn, vgn, and sgn series)

vGPU-accelerated instance families (vgn and sgn series)

Create a GPU-accelerated instance

Install the NVIDIA Public Tesla Driver

Install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU Driver

FAQ about Elastic GPU Service

Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute Cloud (AWS EC2)

NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on AWS EC2.

NVIDIA vGPU Support

GPU Supported AWS EC2 Instances Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA T4 G6f Instances

g6f.large

g6f.xlarge

g6f.2xlarge

g6f.4xlarge

gr6f.4xlarge Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Amazon Linux 2023

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Provided by AWS

GPU Pass Through Support

GPU Supported AWS EC2 Instances Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA L40S G6e Instances

g6e.xlarge

g6e.2xlarge

g6e.4xlarge

g6e.8xlarge

g6e.12xlarge

g6e.16xlarge

g6e.24xlarge

g6e.48xlarge Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Amazon Linux 2023

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Provided by AWS NVIDIA L4 G6 Instances

g6.xlarge

g6.2xlarge

g6.4xlarge

g6.8xlarge

g6.12xlarge

g6.16xlarge

g6.24xlarge

g6.48xlarge

gr6.4xlarge

gr6.8xlarge NVIDIA A10 G5 Instances

g5.xlarge

g5.2xlarge

g5.4xlarge

g5.8xlarge

g5.12xlarge

g5.16xlarge

g5.24xlarge

g5.48xlarge NVIDIA T4 G4dn Instances

g4dn.xlarge

g4dn.2xlarge

g4dn.4xlarge

g4dn.8xlarge

g4dn.12xlarge

g4dn.16xlarge G5g Instances

g5g.xlarge

g5g.2xlarge

g5g.4xlarge

g5g.8xlarge

g5g.16xlarge

g5g.metal

Related AWS EC2 Documentation

Linux Accelerated Computing Instances

NVIDIA drivers for your Amazon EC2 instance

Announcing general availability of Amazon EC2 G6f instances with fractional GPU

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Only GPU pass through is supported on GCP.

GPU Pass Through Support

GPU Supported GCP Instances Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition G4 predefined machine types:

g4-standard-48

g4-standard-96

g4-standard-192

g4-standard-384 Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Debian 13

Debian 12

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Provided by GCP

BYOL NVIDIA L4

G2 predefined machine types:

g2-standard-4

g2-standard-8

g2-standard-12

g2-standard-16

g2-standard-24

g2-standard-32

g2-standard-48

g2-standard-96 Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 10

Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+

Debian 13

Debian 12

Debian 11

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS NVIDIA P4 N1+P4 predefined machine types:

nvidia-tesla-p4

nvidia-tesla-p4-vws Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone NVIDIA P100 N1+P100 predefined machine types:

nvidia-tesla-p100

nvidia-tesla-p100-vws Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone NVIDIA T4 N1+T4 predefined machine types:

nvidia-tesla-t4

nvidia-tesla-t4-vws Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone NVIDIA V100 The nvidia-tesla-v100 N1+V100 predefined machine type

Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows 10

Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+

Debian 13

Debian 12

Debian 11

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS BYOL only

Related GCP Documentation

NVIDIA and Google Cloud Platform

GPUs on Compute Engine

Create a virtual GPU-accelerated Windows workstation

Install GPU Drivers

Install Drivers for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (vWS)

Microsoft Azure

GPU-P and GPU pass through are supported on Microsoft Azure.

GPU-P Support

GPU Supported Microsoft Azure VM Sizes Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA A10 NVadsA10_v5

NV6ads_A10_v5

NV12ads_A10_v5

NV18ads_A10_v5

NV36ads_A10_v5

NV36adms_A10_v5

NV72ads_A10_v5 Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows Server 2025

Microsoft Windows Server 2022

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Provided by Microsoft Azure

GPU Pass Through Support

GPU Supported Microsoft Azure VM Sizes Supported Guest Operating Systems NVIDIA Licensing NVIDIA T4 NCasT4_v3

NC4as_T4_v3

NC8as_T4_v3

NC16as_T4_v3

NC64as_T4_v3 Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft Windows Server 2025

Microsoft Windows Server 2022

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. x

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Provided by Microsoft Azure NVIDIA M60 NVv3

NV12s_v3

NV24s_v3

NV48s_v3 NVIDIA V100 NDv2: Standard_ND40rs_v2 BYOL

Related Microsoft Azure Documentation

GPU optimized virtual machine sizes

NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Windows

NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Linux

Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Windows

Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Linux