NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Supported Cloud Services

Last updated November 20, 2025

NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation | NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workspace Documentation

NVIDIA virtual GPU software is supported on several cloud services with bring your own license (BYOL) licensing and licensing provided by the cloud service.

Alibaba Cloud

NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on Alibaba Cloud.

NVIDIA vGPU Support

GPUSupported Alibaba Cloud ECS InstancesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA L40sgn8ia
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m2.xlarge
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m4.2xlarge
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m8.4xlarge
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m16.8xlarge
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m24.12xlarge
  • ecs.sgn8ia-m48.24xlarge

  • Microsoft Windows Server 2025 Data Center (64-bit)
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Data Center (64-bit)
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x (64-bit)
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x (64-bit)
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+ (64-bit)
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+ (64-bit)
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (64-bit)
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (64-bit)
Provided by Alibaba
NVIDIA A10sgn7i-vws
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m2.xlarge
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m4.2xlarge
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m8.4xlarge
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m2s.xlarge
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m4s.2xlarge
  • ecs.sgn7i-vws-m8s.4xlarge

vgn7i-vws

  • ecs.vgn7i-vws-m4.xlarge
  • ecs.vgn7i-vws-m8.2xlarge
  • ecs.vgn7i-vws-m12.3xlarge
  • ecs.vgn7i-vws-m24.7xlarge
NVIDIA T4vgn6i-vws
  • ecs.vgn6i-m4-vws.xlarge
  • ecs.vgn6i-m8-vws.2xlarge
  • ecs.vgn6i-m16-vws.5xlarge
GPU Pass Through Support
GPUSupported Alibaba Cloud ECS InstancesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA L20gn8is
  • ecs.gn8is.2xlarge
  • ecs.gn8is.4xlarge
  • ecs.gn8is-2x.8xlarge
  • ecs.gn8is-4x.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn8is-8x.32xlarge
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2025 Data Center (64-bit)
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Data Center (64-bit)
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x (64-bit)
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x (64-bit)
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+ (64-bit)
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+ (64-bit)
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (64-bit)
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (64-bit)
BYOL
NVIDIA A10gn7e
  • ecs.gn7e-c16g1.4xlarge
  • ecs.gn7e-c16g1.8xlarge
  • ecs.gn7e-c16g1.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn7e-c16g1.32xlarge

Gn7i

  • ecs.gn7i-c8g1.2xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c16g1.4xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c32g1.8xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c32g1.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c32g1.32xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c48g1.12xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-c56g1.14xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-2x.8xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-4x.8xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-4x.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-8x.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn7i-8x.32xlarge
NVIDIA T4gn6i
  • Ecs.gn6i-c4g1.xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6i-c8g1.2xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6i-c16g1.4xlarge
  • ecs.gn6i-c24g1.6xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6i-c40g1.10xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6i-c24g1.12xlarge
  • ecs.gn6i-c24g1.24xlarge
NVIDIA V100gn6e
  • Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.3xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.6xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.12xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6e-c12g1.24xlarge

gn6v

  • Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.2xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.4xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.8xlarge
  • Ecs.gn6v-c8g1.16xlarge
  • ecs.gn6v-c10g1.20xlarge
Related Alibaba Cloud Documentation

Elastic Compute Service
Elastic GPU Service instance families (gn, vgn, and sgn series)
vGPU-accelerated instance families (vgn and sgn series)
Create a GPU-accelerated instance
Install the NVIDIA Public Tesla Driver
Install the NVIDIA GRID vGPU Driver
FAQ about Elastic GPU Service

Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute Cloud (AWS EC2)

NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through are supported on AWS EC2.

NVIDIA vGPU Support
GPUSupported AWS EC2 InstancesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA T4G6f Instances
  • g6f.large
  • g6f.xlarge
  • g6f.2xlarge
  • g6f.4xlarge
  • gr6f.4xlarge
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Amazon Linux 2023
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7+
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Provided by AWS
GPU Pass Through Support
GPUSupported AWS EC2 InstancesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA L40SG6e Instances
  • g6e.xlarge
  • g6e.2xlarge
  • g6e.4xlarge
  • g6e.8xlarge
  • g6e.12xlarge
  • g6e.16xlarge
  • g6e.24xlarge
  • g6e.48xlarge
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Amazon Linux 2023
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7+
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Provided by AWS
NVIDIA L4G6 Instances
  • g6.xlarge
  • g6.2xlarge
  • g6.4xlarge
  • g6.8xlarge
  • g6.12xlarge
  • g6.16xlarge
  • g6.24xlarge
  • g6.48xlarge
  • gr6.4xlarge
  • gr6.8xlarge
NVIDIA A10G5 Instances
  • g5.xlarge
  • g5.2xlarge
  • g5.4xlarge
  • g5.8xlarge
  • g5.12xlarge
  • g5.16xlarge
  • g5.24xlarge
  • g5.48xlarge
NVIDIA T4G4dn Instances
  • g4dn.xlarge
  • g4dn.2xlarge
  • g4dn.4xlarge
  • g4dn.8xlarge
  • g4dn.12xlarge
  • g4dn.16xlarge

G5g Instances

  • g5g.xlarge
  • g5g.2xlarge
  • g5g.4xlarge
  • g5g.8xlarge
  • g5g.16xlarge
  • g5g.metal
Related AWS EC2 Documentation

Linux Accelerated Computing Instances
NVIDIA drivers for your Amazon EC2 instance
Announcing general availability of Amazon EC2 G6f instances with fractional GPU

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Only GPU pass through is supported on GCP.

GPU Pass Through Support
GPUSupported GCP InstancesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server EditionG4 predefined machine types:
  • g4-standard-48
  • g4-standard-96
  • g4-standard-192
  • g4-standard-384
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Debian 13
  • Debian 12
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Provided by GCP
  • BYOL
NVIDIA L4
G2 predefined machine types:
  • g2-standard-4
  • g2-standard-8
  • g2-standard-12
  • g2-standard-16
  • g2-standard-24
  • g2-standard-32
  • g2-standard-48
  • g2-standard-96

Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone


  • Microsoft Windows 11
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+
  • Debian 13
  • Debian 12
  • Debian 11
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
NVIDIA P4N1+P4 predefined machine types:
  • nvidia-tesla-p4
  • nvidia-tesla-p4-vws

Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone

NVIDIA P100N1+P100 predefined machine types:
  • nvidia-tesla-p100
  • nvidia-tesla-p100-vws

Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone

NVIDIA T4N1+T4 predefined machine types:
  • nvidia-tesla-t4
  • nvidia-tesla-t4-vws

Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone

NVIDIA V100The nvidia-tesla-v100 N1+V100 predefined machine type
Any custom machine type that can be created in a zone
  • Microsoft Windows 11
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+
  • Debian 13
  • Debian 12
  • Debian 11
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
BYOL only
Related GCP Documentation

NVIDIA and Google Cloud Platform
GPUs on Compute Engine
Create a virtual GPU-accelerated Windows workstation
Install GPU Drivers
Install Drivers for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (vWS)

Microsoft Azure

GPU-P and GPU pass through are supported on Microsoft Azure.

GPU-P Support
GPUSupported Microsoft Azure VM SizesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA A10NVadsA10_v5
  • NV6ads_A10_v5
  • NV12ads_A10_v5
  • NV18ads_A10_v5
  • NV36ads_A10_v5
  • NV36adms_A10_v5
  • NV72ads_A10_v5
  • Microsoft Windows 11
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2025
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2022
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Provided by Microsoft Azure
GPU Pass Through Support
GPUSupported Microsoft Azure VM SizesSupported Guest Operating SystemsNVIDIA Licensing
NVIDIA T4NCasT4_v3
  • NC4as_T4_v3
  • NC8as_T4_v3
  • NC16as_T4_v3
  • NC64as_T4_v3
  • Microsoft Windows 11
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2025
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2022
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4+
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5+
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Provided by Microsoft Azure
NVIDIA M60NVv3
  • NV12s_v3
  • NV24s_v3
  • NV48s_v3
NVIDIA V100NDv2: Standard_ND40rs_v2BYOL
Related Microsoft Azure Documentation

GPU optimized virtual machine sizes
NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Windows
NVIDIA GPU Driver Extension for Linux
Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Windows
Install NVIDIA GPU drivers on N-series VMs running Linux