1. Deprecation Notices#

Driver support for below NVENCODE API presets will be removed in future. So applications using below presets will stop working in a future driver version. NV_ENC_PRESET_DEFAULT_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_HP_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_HQ_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_BD_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_LOW_LATENCY_DEFAULT_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_LOW_LATENCY_HQ_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_LOW_LATENCY_HP_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_LOSSLESS_DEFAULT_GUID

NV_ENC_PRESET_LOSSLESS_HP_GUID Users are therefore recommended to move to the new presets. Please note that the sample applications in the SDK illustrate the new presets only. Refer to the migration guide for achieving the equivalent functionality for the presets. Slice Mode = 1, Byte based Slice Encoding will be removed in the next SDK. NVENCODE API does not support 32-bit applications on Blackwell. The support for 32-bit applications on ADA and earlier generation GPUs will be removed in the next SDK. Hybrid (CUDA + CPU) JPEG decoding support will be removed in future. Users are therefore recommended to move to nvJPEG library for JPEG decoding.

