NVENC Application Note#

1. Introduction# NVIDIA GPUs - beginning with the Kepler generation - contain a hardware-based encoder (referred to as NVENC in this document) which provides fully accelerated hardware-based video encoding and is independent of graphics/CUDA cores. With end-to-end encoding offloaded to NVENC, the graphics/CUDA cores and the CPU cores are free for other operations. For example, in a game recording scenario, offloading the encoding to NVENC makes the graphics engine fully available for game rendering. In the video transcoding use-case, video encoding/decoding can happen on NVENC/NVDEC in parallel with other video post-/pre-processing on CUDA cores. The hardware capabilities available in NVENC are exposed through APIs referred to as NVENCODE APIs in the document. This document provides information about the capabilities of the hardware encoder and features exposed through NVENCODE APIs.

2. NVENC Capabilities# NVENC can perform end-to-end encoding for H.264, HEVC 8-bit, HEVC 10-bit, AV1 8-bit and AV1 10-bit. This includes motion estimation and mode decision, motion compensation and residual coding, and entropy coding. It can also be used to generate motion vectors between two frames, which are useful for applications such as depth estimation, frame interpolation, encoding using other codecs not supported by NVENC, or hybrid encoding wherein motion estimation is performed by NVENC and the rest of the encoding is handled elsewhere in the system. These operations are hardware accelerated by a dedicated block on GPU silicon die. NVENCODE APIs provide the necessary knobs to utilize the hardware encoding capabilities. Below Tables summarizes the capabilities of the NVENC hardware exposed through NVENCODE APIs. NVENC H264 Hardware Capabilities NVENC H264 Hardware Capabilities # Hardware Features 1st Gen Maxwell GPUs 2nd Gen Maxwell GPUs Pascal GPUs Volta and TU117 GPUs Ampere and TU GPUs Ada GPUs Jetson Thor Blackwell GPUs Baseline main and high profile: Capability to encode YUV 420 sequence Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y High10 profile: Support for encoding 10 - bit content. N N N N N N N Y 4:2:2 encoding N N N N N N N Y 4:4:4 encoding (only CAVLC) Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Lossless encoding Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Motion estimation (ME) only mode: Capability to provide macro-block level motion vectors and intra or inter modes. Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Field encoding Y Y Y Y N N N Y Weighted prediction N N Y Y Y Y Y Y Encoding support ARGB content Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Multiple reference frames : Capability to use different reference frames N N N N Y Y Y Y Y : Supported, N : Not supported

*Supported in select Pascal generation GPUs NVENC HEVC Hardware Capabilities NVENC HEVC Hardware Capabilities # Hardware Features 1st Gen Maxwell GPUs 2nd Gen Maxwell GPUs Pascal GPUs Volta and TU117 GPUs Ampere and TU GPUs Ada GPUs Jetson Thor Blackwell GPUs Main profile: Capability to encode YUV 4:2:0 sequence. N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Lossless encoding N N Y Y Y Y Y Y Main10 profile: Support for encoding 10 - bit content. N N Y Y Y Y Y Y 4:2:2 encoding N N N N N N N Y 4:4:4 encoding N N Y Y Y Y Y Y Motion estimation (ME) only mode: Capability to provide CTB level motion vectors and intra/inter modes. N N Y Y Y Y Y Y 8K encoding: Support for encoding 8192 x 8192 Content. N N Y* Y Y Y Y Y Weighted prediction N N Y Y Y Y Y Y Sample adaptive offset (SAO): Improves encoded video quality. N N Y Y Y Y Y Y B frame: Improves encoded quality. N N N N Y Y Y Y Multiple reference frames : Capability to use different reference frames N N N N Y Y Y Y Y : Supported, N : Not supported

*Supported in select Pascal generation GPUs NVENC AV1 Hardware Capabilities NVENC AV1 Hardware Capabilities # Hardware Features 1st Gen Maxwell GPUs 2nd Gen Maxwell GPUs Pascal GPUs Volta and TU117 GPUs Ampere and TU GPUs Ada GPUs Jetson Thor Blackwell GPUs Main profile: Capability to encode YUV 420 8-bit and 10-bit content up to 8192 x 8192 content. N N N N N Y N Y Y : Supported, N : Not supported

3. NVENC Licensing Policy# As far as NVENC hardware encoding is concerned, NVIDIA GPUs are classified into two categories: “qualified” and “non-qualified”. On qualified GPUs, the number of concurrent encode sessions is limited by available system resources (encoder capacity, system memory, video memory etc.). On non-qualified GPUs, the number of concurrent encode sessions is limited to 8 per system. This limit of 8 concurrent sessions per system applies to the combined number of encoding sessions executed on all non-qualified cards present in the system. For a complete list of qualified and non-qualified GPUs, refer to https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-video-codec-sdk.. For example, on a system with one Quadro RTX4000 card (which is a qualified GPU) and three GeForce cards (which are non-qualified GPUs), the application can run N simultaneous encode sessions on Quadro RTX4000 card (where N is defined by the encoder/memory/hardware limitations) and 8 sessions on all the GeForce cards combined. Thus, the limit on the number of simultaneous encode sessions for such a system is N + 8.

4. NVENC Performance# With every generation of NVIDIA GPUs (Maxwell 1st/2nd gen, Pascal, Volta, Turing, Ampere and Ada), NVENC performance has increased steadily. NVENC H264 Performance provides indicative NVENC performance on Pascal, Turing, and Ada GPUs for different presets and rate control modes (these two factors play a major role in determining the performance and quality). Note that performance numbers in NVENC H264 Performance for H264, NVENC HEVC Performance for HEVC, NVENC AV1 Performance for AV1 are measured on GeForce hardware with assumptions listed under the table. The performance varies across GPU classes (e.g. Quadro, Tesla), and scales (almost) linearly with the clock speeds for each hardware. While first-generation Maxwell GPUs had one NVENC engine per chip, certain variants of the second-generation Maxwell, Pascal, Volta and Ada GPUs have two/three NVENC engines per chip. This increases the aggregate encoder performance of the GPU. NVIDIA driver takes care of load balancing among multiple NVENC engines on the chip, so that applications don’t require any special code to take advantage of multiple encoders and automatically benefit from higher encoder capacity on higher-end GPU hardware. The encode performance listed in NVENC H264 Performance for H264, NVENC HEVC Performance for HEVC, NVENC AV1 Performance for AV1 is given per NVENC engine. Thus, if the GPU has 2 NVENCs (e.g. GP104, AD104), multiply the corresponding number in NVENC H264 Performance for H264, NVENC HEVC Performance for HEVC, NVENC AV1 Performance for AV1 by the number of NVENCs per chip to get aggregate maximum performance (applicable only when running multiple simultaneous encode sessions). Note that unless Split Frame Encoding is enabled, performance with single encoding session cannot exceed performance per NVENC, regardless of the number of NVENCs present on the GPU. Multi NVENC Split Frame Encoding is a feature introduced in SDK12.0 on Ada GPUs for HEVC and AV1. Refer to the NVENC Video Encoder API Programming Guide for more details on this feature. NVENC hardware natively supports multiple hardware encoding contexts with negligible context-switching penalty. As a result, subject to the hardware performance limit and available memory, an application can encode multiple videos simultaneously. NVENCODE API exposes several presets, rate control modes and other parameters for programming the hardware. A combination of these parameters enables video encoding at varying quality and performance levels. In general, one can trade performance for quality and vice versa. NVENC H264 encoding performance in frames/second (fps) NVENC H264 Performance # Preset RC Mode Tuning Info Pascal Turing Ampere Ada Jetson Thor Blackwell P1 CBR LL 667 855 868 910 724 977 P1 VBR HQ 692 833 846 885 713 948 P3 CBR LL 649 600 613 652 529 718 P3 VBR HQ 398 602 617 647 527 708 P5 CBR LL 363 271 273 291 236 323 P5 VBR HQ 327 264 266 283 230 317 P7 CBR LL 321 229 231 247 219 264 P7 VBR HQ 250 207 213 211 202 227 NVENC HEVC encoding performance in frames/second (fps) NVENC HEVC Performance # Preset RC Mode Tuning Info Pascal Turing Ampere Ada Jetson Thor Blackwell P1 CBR LL 539 932 943 1055 860 1134 P1 VBR HQ 506 920 939 1037 850 1119 P3 CBR LL 442 463 467 494 402 529 P3 VBR HQ 443 552 557 706 579 947 P5 CBR LL 370 305 307 343 279 506 P5 VBR HQ 371 334 335 411 336 521 P7 CBR LL 345 306 308 343 279 464 P7 VBR HQ 260 171 171 181 148 181 NVENC AV1 encoding performance in frames/second (fps) NVENC AV1 Performance # Preset RC Mode Tuning Info Ada Blackwell P1 CBR LL 1090 1076 P1 VBR HQ 741 957 P3 CBR LL 774 798 P3 VBR HQ 549 678 P5 CBR LL 512 624 P5 VBR HQ 440 552 P7 CBR LL 356 395 P7 VBR HQ 323 401 Resolution/Input Format/Bit depth: 1920 × 1080/YUV 4:2:0/8-bit

Above measurements are made using the following GPUs: GTX 1060 for Pascal, RTX 8000 for Turing, RTX 3090 for Ampere, RTX 4090 for Ada, and NVIDIA® Jetson Thor™ for Thor GPUs. All measurements are done at the highest video clocks as reported by nvidia-smi (i.e. 1708 MHz, 1950 MHz, 1950 MHz, 2415 MHz for GTX 1060, RTX 8000, RTX 3090, and RTX 4090 respectively). The performance should scale according to the video clocks as reported by nvidia-smi for other GPUs of every individual family. Information on nvidia-smi can be found at https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-system-management-interface.

H.264 and HEVC encoding fps for Volta GPU can be obtained by multiplying the Pascal fps in the above table by ratio of the clocks, as reported by nvidia-smi.

Software: Windows 11, Video Codec SDK v13.0; Thor GPU performance is measured on NVIDIA® Jetson™ Linux

CBR: Constant bitrate rate control mode, VBR: Variable bitrate rate control mode, LL : Low latency tuning info, HQ: High quality tuning info

5. Programming NVENC# The NVENCODE API provides access to the video encoding features of NVENC described in the previous chapters and provides control over encoding parameters. The NVENC hardware takes YUV/RGB as input and generates H.264/HEVC/AV1 compliant video bit streams. Refer to the SDK release notes for information regarding the required driver version. Refer to the documents and the sample applications included in the SDK package for details on how to program NVENC.