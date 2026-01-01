NVIDIA Delegated License Service Online Help
NVIDIA® Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center. The DLS online help is also bundled with the DLS.
|Release
|Date
|3.6.0
|January 2026
|3.5.1
|August 2025
|3.5.0
|May 2025
|3.4.1
|May 2025
|3.4.0
|May 2025
|3.3.1
|June 2024
|3.3.0
|May 2024
|3.2.0
|October 2023
|3.1.8
|January 2026
|3.1.7
|August 2025
|3.1.6
|May 2025
|3.1.5
|January 2025
|3.1.4
|October 2024
|3.1.3
|June 2024
|3.1.2
|March 2024
|3.1.1
|October 2023
|3.1.0
|July 2023
|3.0.0
|May 2023
|2.1.0
|January 2023
|2.0.1
|September 2022
|2.0.0
|August 2022
|1.1
|February 2022
|1.0.1
|December 2021
|1.0
|August 2021
Determining your DLS Version
Open a web browser and connect to the URL https://dls-vm-ip-address.
The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed. You can get the IP address from the management console of your hypervisor.
In the left navigation bar of the login page that opens, click SUPPORT.
The Support page that opens displays the NVIDIA Delegated License System version.