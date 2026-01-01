NVIDIA Delegated License Service Online Help

NVIDIA® Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center. The DLS online help is also bundled with the DLS.

ReleaseDate
3.6.0January 2026
3.5.1August 2025
3.5.0May 2025
3.4.1May 2025
3.4.0May 2025
3.3.1June 2024
3.3.0May 2024
3.2.0October 2023
3.1.8January 2026
3.1.7August 2025
3.1.6May 2025
3.1.5January 2025
3.1.4October 2024
3.1.3June 2024
3.1.2March 2024
3.1.1October 2023
3.1.0July 2023
3.0.0May 2023
2.1.0January 2023
2.0.1September 2022
2.0.0August 2022
1.1February 2022
1.0.1December 2021
1.0August 2021

Determining your DLS Version

  1. Open a web browser and connect to the URL https://dls-vm-ip-address.

    The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed. You can get the IP address from the management console of your hypervisor.

  2. In the left navigation bar of the login page that opens, click SUPPORT.

    The Support page that opens displays the NVIDIA Delegated License System version.

dls-version-on-support-page