NVIDIA Documentation Hub

Get started by exploring the latest technical information and product documentation

New Homepage Image

Browse by
  • Documentation Center
    Cloudera Data Platform (CDP)
    The integration of NVIDIA RAPIDS into the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) provides transparent GPU acceleration of data analytics workloads using Apache Spark. This documentation describes the integration and suggested reference architectures for deployment.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Documentation Center
    GPU Management and Deployment
    This documentation should be of interest to cluster admins and support personnel of enterprise GPU deployments. It includes monitoring and management tools and application programming interfaces (APIs), in-field diagnostics and health monitoring, and cluster setup and deployment.
  • Documentation Center
    LLM Inference Quick Start Recipes
    Optimized deployment guides for NVIDIA hardware for the most popular open source LLMs.
  • Documentation Center
    NeMo Curator on DGX Cloud User Guide
    NeMo Curator on DGX Cloud provides a cloud-based, GPU-accelerated solution for curating video datasets for post-training. This user guide walks you through the UI and API process for uploading and managing datasets for curation.
  • Documentation Center
    nvCOMP
    nvCOMP is a high performance GPU enabled data compression library. Includes both open-source and non-OS components. The nvCOMP library provides fast lossless data compression and decompression using a GPU. It features generic compression interfaces to enable developers to use high-performance GPU compressors in their applications.
  • Product
    NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit
    The NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit is an open-source library for efficiently connecting, profiling and optimizing teams of AI agents. With it, developers can easily accelerate and evaluate enterprise-ready agentic AI systems.
  • Product
    NVIDIA AI Aerial
    NVIDIA AI Aerial™ is a suite of accelerated computing platforms, software, and services for designing, simulating, and operating wireless networks. Aerial contains hardened RAN software libraries for telcos, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises building commercial 5G networks. Academic and industry researchers can access Aerial on cloud or on-premises setups for advanced wireless and AI/machine learning (ML) research for 6G.
    • Edge Computing
    • Telecommunications
  • Product
    NVIDIA AI Enterprise
    NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a suite of NVIDIA software that is portable across the cloud, data center, and edge. The software is designed to deliver optimized performance, robust security, and stability for development and production AI use cases. It consists of two types of software: Application Software for building AI agents, generative AI, and many other types of AI workflows, and Infrastructure Software such as NVIDIA GPU and Networking drivers and Kubernetes Operators to help optimize and manage the use of hardware accelerators by AI, data science, and HPC applications.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Air
    A simulation platform that allows users to model data center deployments with full software functionality, creating a digital twin. Transform and streamline network operations by simulating, validating, and automating changes and updates.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA API Documentation
    Your guide to NVIDIA APIs including NIM and CUDA-X microservices.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA App
    The essential companion for PC gamers and creators. Keep your PC up to date with the latest NVIDIA drivers and technology. Optimize games and applications with a new unified GPU control center, capture your favorite moments with powerful recording tools through the in-game overlay, and discover the latest NVIDIA tools and software.
  • Product
    NVIDIA Attestation
    The NVIDIA Attestation Suite enhances Confidential Computing by providing robust mechanisms to ensure the integrity and security of devices and platforms. The suite includes NVIDIA Remote Attestation Service (NRAS), the Reference Integrity Manifest (RIM) Service, and the NDIS OCSP Responder.
    • Aerospace
    • Hardware / Semiconductor
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
  • Product
    NVIDIA Base Command Manager
    NVIDIA Base Command Manager streamlines cluster provisioning, workload management, and infrastructure monitoring. It provides all the tools you need to deploy and manage an AI data center.
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Technical Overview
    NVIDIA Base Command Platform
    NVIDIA Base Command Platform is a world-class infrastructure solution for businesses and their data scientists who need a premium AI development experience.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Product
    NVIDIA Base OS
    NVIDIA Base OS implements the stable and fully qualified operating systems for running AI, machine learning, and analytics applications on the DGX platform. It includes system-specific configurations, drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools and is available for Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Rocky Linux.
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA BioNeMo Training Framework Documentation Center (Latest Release)
    Find the latest documentation here.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Brev
    An AI/ML development platform that allows you to run, build, train, and deploy ML models on the cloud. Brev allows you to start small on a CPU instance and effortlessly scale to larger GPU clusters for any workload.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager
    NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager offers fast deployment and end-to-end management for heterogeneous HPC and AI server clusters at the edge, in the data center and in multi/hybrid-cloud environments. It automates provisioning and administration for clusters ranging in size from a single node to hundreds of thousands, supports CPU-based and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems, and orchestration with Kubernetes.
    • HPC / Scientific Computing
    • Edge Computing
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Capture SDK
    NVIDIA Capture SDK (formerly GRID SDK) enables developers to easily and efficiently capture, and optionally encode, the display content.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Certification Programs
    NVIDIA’s program that enables enterprises to confidently deploy hardware solutions that optimally run accelerated workloads—from desktop to data center to edge.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Product
    NVIDIA Clara
    NVIDIA® Clara™ is an open, scalable computing platform that enables developers to build and deploy medical imaging applications into hybrid (embedded, on-premises, or cloud) computing environments to create intelligent instruments and automate healthcare workflows.
    • Healthcare & Life Sciences
    • Computer Vision / Video Analytics
  • Product
    NVIDIA Cloud Functions
    Serverless API to deploy and manage AI workloads on GPUs at planetary scale.
  • Product
    NVIDIA Cloud Native Technologies
    NVIDIA cloud-native technologies enable developers to build and run GPU-accelerated containers using Docker and Kubernetes.
    • Cloud Services
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA CloudXR SDK
    CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server--desktop, cloud, data center, or edge.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Compute Sanitizer
    Compute Sanitizer is a functional correctness checking suite included in the CUDA toolkit. This suite contains multiple tools that can perform different type of checks. The memcheck tool is capable of precisely detecting and attributing out of bounds and misaligned memory access errors in CUDA applications. The tool can also report hardware exceptions encountered by the GPU. The racecheck tool can report shared memory data access hazards that can cause data races. The initcheck tool can report cases where the GPU performs uninitialized accesses to global memory. The synccheck tool can report cases where the application is attempting invalid usages of synchronization primitives. This document describes the usage of these tools.
  • Product
    NVIDIA Cosmos
    A developer-first world foundation model (WFM) platform designed to help Physical AI developers build their Physical AI systems better and faster.
    • Automotive / Transportation
    • Robotics
  • Product
    NVIDIA CUDA
    The NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. With the CUDA Toolkit, you can develop, optimize, and deploy your applications on GPU-accelerated embedded systems, desktop workstations, enterprise data centers, cloud-based platforms and HPC supercomputers.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA cuDNN
    The NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, attention, matmul, pooling, and normalization.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA cuOpt Managed Service
    The NVIDIA-managed cuOpt service is a high-performance, on-demand routing optimization service fully managed by NVIDIA.
    • Data Science
    • Robotics
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA CUPTI
    The API reference for CUPTI, the CUDA Profiling Tools Interface.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA CUPTI Python
    The CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) enables the creation of profiling tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI Python provides Python APIs for creation of profiling tools that target CUDA Python applications.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA cuPyNumeric
    cuPyNumeric is a Legate library that aims to provide a distributed and accelerated drop-in replacement for the NumPy API on top of the Legion runtime. Using cuPyNumeric you do things like run the final example of the Python CFD course completely unmodified on 2048 A100 GPUs in a DGX SuperPOD and achieve good weak scaling.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA CUTLASS
    CUTLASS is a collection of CUDA C++ template abstractions for implementing high-performance matrix-matrix multiplication (GEMM) and related computations at all levels and scales within CUDA.
  • Product
    NVIDIA cuVS
    NVIDIA cuVS is an open-source library for GPU-accelerated vector search and data clustering that enables higher throughput search, lower latency, and faster index build times.
  • Product
    NVIDIA DALI
    The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a collection of highly optimized building blocks, and an execution engine, for accelerating the pre-processing of input data for deep learning applications. DALI provides both the performance and the flexibility for accelerating different data pipelines as a single library. This single library can then be easily integrated into different deep learning training and inference applications.
    • Aerospace
    • Hardware / Semiconductor
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Data Center GPU Drivers
    NVIDIA Data Center GPU drivers are used in Data Center GPU enterprise deployments for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing workloads. Documentation includes release notes, supported platforms, and cluster setup and deployment.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager (DCGM)
    NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager (DCGM) is a suite of tools for managing and monitoring NVIDIA Data Center GPUs in cluster environments.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Deep Graph Library (DGL)
    Deep Graph Library (DGL) is a framework-neutral, easy-to-use, and scalable Python library used for implementing and training Graph Neural Networks (GNN). Being framework-neutral, DGL is easily integrated into an existing PyTorch, TensorFlow, or an Apache MXNet workflow.
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA Deep Learning Performance
    GPUs accelerate machine learning operations by performing calculations in parallel. Many operations, especially those representable as matrix multipliers will see good acceleration right out of the box. Even better performance can be achieved by tweaking operation parameters to efficiently use GPU resources. The performance documents present the tips that we think are most widely useful.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Product
    NVIDIA DGX Cloud
    NVIDIA DGX Cloud is an AI platform for enterprise developers, optimized for the demands of generative AI.
  • Product
    NVIDIA DGX Platform
    Built from the ground up for enterprise AI, the NVIDIA DGX platform incorporates the best of NVIDIA software, infrastructure, and expertise in a modern, unified AI development and training solution. Every aspect of the DGX platform is infused with NVIDIA AI expertise, featuring world-class software, record-breaking NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure in the cloud or on-premises, and direct access to NVIDIA DGXPerts to speed the ROI of AI for every enterprise.
    • Hardware / Semiconductor
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • HPC / Scientific Computing
  • Product
    NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD
    Deployment and management guides for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, an AI data center infrastructure platform that enables IT to deliver performance—without compromise—for every user and workload. DGX SuperPOD offers leadership-class accelerated infrastructure and agile, scalable performance for the most challenging AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, with industry-proven results.
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Product
    NVIDIA DGX Systems
    System documentation for the DGX AI supercomputers that deliver world-class performance for large generative AI and mainstream AI workloads.
    • Data Center / Cloud
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA DIGITS
    The NVIDIA Deep Learning GPU Training System (DIGITS) can be used to rapidly train highly accurate deep neural networks (DNNs) for image classification, segmentation, and object-detection tasks. DIGITS simplifies common deep learning tasks such as managing data, designing and training neural networks on multi-GPU systems, monitoring performance in real time with advanced visualizations, and selecting the best-performing model from the results browser for deployment.
    • Architecture / Engineering / Construction
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Restaurant / Quick-Service
  • Product
    NVIDIA Dynamo
    A flexible, component based, data center scale inference serving framework designed to meet the demands of complex use cases including those of Generative AI.
    • Generative AI / LLMs
    • AI Inference
  • Documentation Center
    NVIDIA EGX
    The NVIDIA EGX platform delivers the power of accelerated AI computing to the edge with a cloud-native software stack (EGX stack), a range of validated servers and devices, Helm charts, and partners who offer EGX through their products and services.
  • Product
    NVIDIA Enterprise Support and Services
    NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, visualization, and networking solutions are expediting the speed of business outcomes. NVIDIA’s experts are here for you at every step in this fast-paced journey. With our expansive support tiers, fast implementations, robust professional services, market-leading education, and high caliber technical certifications, we are here to help you achieve success with all parts of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, visualization, and networking platform.