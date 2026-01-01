NVIDIA Base Command Platform is a world-class infrastructure solution for businesses and their data scientists who need a premium AI development experience.
This document is for users and administrators of NVIDIA Base Command Platform and explains how to use the platform to run AI jobs.
This document is for users and administrators of NVIDIA Base Command Platform and explains how to get started using the platform to run AI jobs.
Current status, software versions, and known issues of the NVIDIA Base Command Platform.
Learn how to utilize the NeMo Framework on Base Command Platform.
With NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) CLI, you can perform many of the same operations that are available from the NGC website, such as running jobs, viewing Docker repositories and downloading AI models within your organization and team space.
The NGC Web API is an interface for querying information from and enacting change in an NGC environment.