NVIDIA Base Command Platform
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NVIDIA Base Command Platform is a world-class infrastructure solution for businesses and their data scientists who need a premium AI development experience.

User Guide
This document is for users and administrators of NVIDIA Base Command Platform and explains how to use the platform to run AI jobs.
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Getting Started
This document is for users and administrators of NVIDIA Base Command Platform and explains how to get started using the platform to run AI jobs.
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Release Notes
Current status, software versions, and known issues of the NVIDIA Base Command Platform.
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Running NeMo FW on Base Command Platform
Learn how to utilize the NeMo Framework on Base Command Platform.
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NGC Command-Line Interface (CLI)
With NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) CLI, you can perform many of the same operations that are available from the NGC website, such as running jobs, viewing Docker repositories and downloading AI models within your organization and team space.
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NGC API Documentation
The NGC Web API is an interface for querying information from and enacting change in an NGC environment.
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