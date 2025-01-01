NVIDIA DGX Cloud
Welcome to DGX Cloud Documentation

NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud is a unified AI platform on leading clouds to optimize performance with software, services, and AI expertise for evolving workloads.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton is an AI platform that connects developers with global GPU Compute. The platform provides a unified experience to discover, procure, and utilize GPU resources, along with integrated AI services to streamline the development to deployment lifecycle across multiple clouds.

Getting Started
Get up and running quickly with DGX Cloud Lepton through step-by-step guides for setting up your workspace, launching dev pods, managing batch jobs, deploying endpoints, and configuring node groups for optimal GPU resource utilization.
Compute
Transform your existing hardware into a powerful cloud environment with DGX Cloud Lepton's Bring Your Own Compute, giving you enterprise-grade workload management while maximizing your current infrastructure investments.
Features
Explore in-depth documentation covering each part of the platform, organized by modules to help you unlock the full potential of our product.
Examples
Explore end-to-end examples that demonstrate how to effectively use our product. Great for seeing practical applications and getting started quickly.
CLI Reference
Access comprehensive CLI documentation for managing every aspect of DGX Cloud Lepton, from workspace configuration and deployment management to storage, secrets, and resource monitoring through our powerful command-line interface.
NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud Create is a fully managed AI training platform and includes enterprise-grade software, access to the leaders in AI innovation, and high-performance compute clusters.

Browse the documentation to get started with onboarding, managing AI workloads, accessing workload examples, and harnessing scalable AI infrastructure on DGX Cloud Create.

Release 1.3

NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create Overview
The overview introduces the architecture of the NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create cluster and provides details on the various roles and personas that will interact with DGX Cloud.
Cluster Administrator Guide
The administrator guide provides information and guidance for cluster owners and administrators on how to access and administer the compute and storage on the cluster, as well as manage users and teams.
Release Notes
Stay up to date with the latest enhancements, new features, bug fixes, and known issues across NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create services and components.
Tutorials
The workload examples provide step-by-step instructions for various workloads and workflows on NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create, serving as references and guides for getting started on the platform.
Release 1.2

NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create Overview (1.2)
The overview introduces the architecture of the NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create cluster and provides details on the various roles and personas that will interact with DGX Cloud.
Cluster Administrator Guide (1.2)
The administrator guide provides information and guidance for cluster owners and administrators on how to access and administer the compute and storage on the cluster, as well as manage users and teams.
Release Notes (1.2)
Stay up to date with the latest enhancements, new features, bug fixes, and known issues across NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create services and components.
Tutorials (1.2)
The workload examples provide step-by-step instructions for various workloads and workflows on NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create, serving as references and guides for getting started on the platform.
Release 1.1

NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create Overview (1.1)
The overview introduces the architecture of the NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create cluster and provides details on the various roles and personas that will interact with DGX Cloud.
Cluster Administration Guide (1.1)
The administrator guide provides information and guidance for cluster owners and administrators on how to access and administer the compute and storage on the cluster, as well as manage users and teams.
Cluster User Guide (1.1)
The user guide provides information and guidance for NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create users on how to access the cluster, run their jobs and workloads, and leverage key cluster features and functionalities.
Tutorials (1.1)
The workload examples provide step-by-step instructions for various workloads and workflows on NVIDIA Run:ai on DGX Cloud Create, serving as references and guides for getting started on the platform.
Find documentation for administrators, developers, and users of Slurm on NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud.

Onboarding Quick Start Guide
The onboarding quick start guide introduces the various roles and personas that will interact with DGX Cloud and provides step-by-step instructions for new DGX Cloud cluster owners, administrators, and users to get started.
Cluster Administrator Guide
The administrator guide provides information and guidance for cluster owners and administrators on how to access and administer the compute and storage on the cluster, as well as manage users and teams.
Cluster User Guide
The user guide provides information and guidance for DGX Cloud users on how to access the cluster, run their jobs and workloads, and leverage key cluster features and functionalities.
Workload Examples
The workload examples provide step-by-step instructions for various workloads and workflows on DGX Cloud, serving as references and guides for getting started on the platform.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Serverless Inference (powered by NVIDIA Cloud Functions (NVCF)) delivers high-performance, serverless AI inference with auto-scaling, cost-efficient GPU utilization, and multi-cloud flexibility—empowering developers and ISVs to scale AI seamlessly.

Cloud Functions Developer Documentation
API reference and developer documentation for NVIDIA Cloud Functions.
NVIDIA Omniverse on DGX Cloud is a fully managed platform enabling simple and scalable deployment of streamed industrial digitalization and physical AI simulation applications.

Omniverse on DGX Cloud
A fully managed platform that enables the simple and scalable deployment of application streaming, unlocking industrial digitalization and physical AI simulations.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking is a suite of tools for optimizing AI workloads on various platforms.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud User Guide for the Performance Explorer
This user guide shows you how to access and use Performance Explorer, a free, web-based tool that visually compares AI workload performance across platforms.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud Benchmarking Release Notes
The release notes provide information about DGX Cloud LLM Benchmarking releases, including key features.
Cosmos Curator and post-training services on DGX Cloud is a flexible, GPU-accelerated streaming pipeline for large-scale video curation, model customization to efficiently process, fine-tune, and deploy video and world foundation models.

Cosmos Curator and Post-Training on DGX Cloud
Cosmos Curator and post-training services on DGX Cloud are fully managed AI services for video curation and model customization, enabling enterprises to efficiently process, fine-tune, and deploy video and world foundation models.
