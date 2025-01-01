NVIDIA AI Enterprise
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a suite of NVIDIA software that is portable across the cloud, data center, and edge. The software is designed to deliver optimized performance, robust security, and stability for development and production AI use cases. It consists of two types of software: Application Software for building AI agents, generative AI, and many other types of AI workflows, and Infrastructure Software such as NVIDIA GPU and Networking drivers and Kubernetes Operators to help optimize and manage the use of hardware accelerators by AI, data science, and HPC applications.

AI Enterprise Overview


Application Software

  • NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo microservices enhance model performance and speed time to deployment for generative AI.
  • SDKs, frameworks, and libraries across many domains, including speech AI, route optimization, cybersecurity, and vision AI.
  • Inference and training runtimes including NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, with multiple optimized backends.
Infrastructure Software

  • NVIDIA GPU and NVIDIA Network drivers to run in bare metal or virtualized configurations.
  • Kubernetes operators for deployment and lifecycle management of NVIDIA GPU, NVIDIA Networking, NVIDIA NIM, and NVIDIA NeMo.
  • Base Command Manager to streamline cluster provisioning and infrastructure monitoring.

Customers who build AI applications or operate AI Infrastructure can use whichever parts of the suite that they wish. NVIDIA has partnered with leading industry partners to ensure integration of NVIDIA software with their platform.

NVIDIA software is available as different branches to meet the needs of the individual use case.

Software LayerDescriptionComponents IncludedSupport MatrixDocumentation
Infrastructure SoftwareThe infrastructure software includes various components that ensure efficient deployment, management, and scaling of AI applications.Infrastructure SoftwareInfra Support MatrixInfra Lifecycle documentation
Application Software: Production BranchA Production Branch (PB) contains production-ready AI frameworks and SDK branches to provide API stability and a secure environment for building mission-critical AI applications.Application Production Branch (PB) SoftwareProduction Branch (PB) documentationProduction Branch (PB) Lifecycle documentation
Application Software: Feature BranchFeature Branches (FB) deliver the latest versions of NVIDIA-built and NVIDIA-optimized AI frameworks, NVIDIA NIM microservices, pre-trained models, and SDKs and provide access to the most recent software features and optimizations.Application Feature Branch (FB) SoftwareFeature Branch (FB) documentationFeature Branch (FB) Lifecycle documentation
Application Software: Long-Term Support BranchA Long-Term Support Branch (LTSB) contains long-term supported AI frameworks and SDKs that provide 36 months of API stability and a secure environment for highly regulated industries.Application Long Term Supported Branch (LTSB) SoftwareLong-Term Support Branch (LTSB) documentationLong-Term Support Branch (LTSB) Lifecycle documentation

Getting Started with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Platform Overview
Learn more about the NVIDIA AI Enterprise cloud-native software platform.
Learn more!
Quick Start Guide
Get started with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infrastructure Software.
Click here to get started!
Release Branches
The goal of this document is to help organizations choose an NVIDIA AI Enterprise Release Branch, as well as provide information on how to move from one branch to another.
Browse

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software on NGC

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Essentials Software on NGC Catalog
NVIDIA’s NGC Catalog offers a wide array of easy-to-deploy microservices, pre-trained models, and other packaged software components exclusive to NVAIE subscribers, with NVIDIA’s support guarantees.
Browse
NVIDIA NIMs
Easy-to-use microservices designed to accelerate generative AI implementation in enterprises. Exclusively available to NVIDIA AI Enterprise Essentials subscribers, with NVIDIA's Enterprise support team's backing.
Browse
NVIDIA Infra Collections
Access the latest infrastructure software and tools of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise release. The Infra Release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise offers infrastructure management and orchestration software for infrastructure and platform teams to efficiently manage and scale AI workloads.
Browse

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Licensing and Support

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Licensing Guide
This guide covers the entitlement, packaging, and licensing of NVIDIA AI Enterprise. It is intended to be a quick reference to understand the product at a high level, with the corresponding SKU information.
Browse
Enterprise Support and Services User Guide.pdf
NVIDIA Enterprise Support and Services Guide provides information for using NVIDIA Enterprise Support and services. This document is intended for NVIDIA’s potential and existing enterprise customers. This User Guide is a non-binding document and should be utilized to obtain information for NVIDIA Enterprise branded support and services.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Business Premium Support
NVIDIA AI Enterprise software products can be purchased as either perpetual licenses with support services or as annual subscriptions.
Browse

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Production Branches & Long-Term Supported Branches Release Documentation

Active Production Branches (PB) & Long-Term Supported Branches (LTSB)

Software BranchCompatible Infra ReleaseFirst Planned ReleaseLast Planned ReleasePlanned EOL
Production Branch (PB) May 2025 (PB 25h1)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Releases 6.x and 7.xMay 2025December 2025January 2026
Production Branch (PB) October 2024 (PB 24h2)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Releases 5.x and 6.xOctober 2024June 2025July 2025
Long-Term Supported Branch 2 (LTSB 2)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Releases 4.x and 7.xNovember 2024August 2026 or laterOctober 2026 or later

All Production Branches & & Long-Term Supported Branches (LTSB)

Software BranchCompatible Infra ReleaseFirst Planned ReleaseLast Planned ReleasePlanned EOL
Production Branch (PB) May 2024 (PB 24h1)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Releases 5.x and 4.xMay 2024December 2024January 2025
Production Branch (PB) October 2023 (PB 23h2)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 3.xOctober 2023June 2024July 2024
Long-Term Supported Branch 1 (LTSB 1)NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 1.xAugust 2021February 2024June 2024

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Application Release Branches

Production Branch (PB) Release Notes
A Production Branch (PB) contains production-ready AI frameworks and SDK branches to provide API stability and a secure environment for building mission-critical AI applications.
Browse
Feature Branch (FB) Release Notes
A Feature Branch (FB) delivers the latest versions of NVIDIA-built and NVIDIA-optimized AI frameworks, NVIDIA NIM microservices, pre-trained models, and SDKs, and provides access to the most recent software features and optimizations.
Browse
Long-Term Support Branch (LTSB) Release Notes
A Long-Term Support Branch (LTSB) contains long-term supported AI frameworks and SDKs to provide 36 months of API stability and a secure environment for highly regulated industries.
Browse

NVIDIA NIM

NVIDIA NIM Documentation
Part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA NIM microservices are a set of easy-to-use microservices that accelerate the deployment of foundation models on any cloud or data center and help keep your data secure. NIM microservices have production-grade runtimes, including ongoing security updates. Run your business applications with stable APIs backed by enterprise-grade support.
Browse
NVIDIA NIM for LLMs Support Matrix
The support matrices provide a list of supported GPUs, hardware and software capabilities of LLMs, and a list of supported models.
Browse
Blog: NVIDIA NIM Offers Optimized Inference Microservices for Deploying AI Models at Scale
NVIDIA NIM microservices are designed to bridge the gap between the complex world of AI development and the operational needs of enterprise environments, enabling 10-100X more enterprise application developers to contribute to AI transformations of their companies.
Browse
NVIDIA NIM for LLMs Release Notes
The release notes describe the key features, enhancements, and improvements for LLMs and identify known issues.
Browse

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Support Lifecycle Policy

Lifecycle Policy
This Enterprise Software lifecycle reflects the changes in how NVIDIA AI Enterprise is distributed, which were introduced in NVIDIA AI Enterprise 4.0. Starting with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 4.0, AI frameworks and SDKs are decoupled from software for managing and optimizing infrastructure and workloads.
Browse

Notices

End of Life Notices
Browse

What’s Included

The following products are part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infrastructure software.

  • Drivers and Driver Containers

    • NVIDIA GPU Data Center Driver Container
    • NVIDIA vGPU (C-Series Host and Guest Drivers)
    • NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver for Networking

  • Operators

    • NVIDIA GPU Operator
    • NVIDIA Network Operator
    • NVIDIA DPU Operator (DPF)
    • NVIDIA NIM Operator
  • NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM)

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release Branches

Active Infra Release Branches

Software BranchDriver BranchLatest Driver in BranchBranchLatest Release in BranchLatest Release Date in BranchBranch EOL
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 7.xR580580.82.07Long-Term Support7.1September 2025July 2028
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 6.xR570570.172.08Feature and Production6.5July 2025March 2026
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 4.xR535535.261.03Long-Term Support4.7July 2025July 2026

All Infra Release Branches

Software BranchDriver BranchLatest Driver in BranchBranchLatest Release in BranchLatest Release Date in BranchBranch EOL
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 5.xR550550.144.02Feature and Production5.3January 2025April 2025
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 3.xR525525.147.05Feature and Production3.3November 2023December 2023
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 2.xR520520.61.05Feature2.3October 2022November 2022
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra 1.xR470470.256.02Long-Term Support1.9July 2024September 2024

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release Documentation

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 7
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 7.x documentation.
Version 7.1 is the latest release.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 6
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 6.x documentation.
Version 6.5 is the latest release.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 5
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 5.x documentation.
Version 5.3 is the latest release.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 4
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infra Release 4.x documentation.
Version 4.7 is the latest release.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation - Version 3
NVIDIA AI Enterprise version 3.x documentation.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation - Version 2
NVIDIA AI Enterprise version 2.x documentation.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation - Version 1
NVIDIA AI Enterprise version 1.x documentation.
Browse

Deployment Guides

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Cloud Deployment Guide
This document provides guidance for deploying and running NVIDIA AI Enterprise in the Cloud. This resource can be used for understand system pre-requisites, installation and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
This document provides insights into deploying NVIDIA AI Enterprise for VMware vSphere and serves as a technical resource for understanding system pre-requisites, installation, and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Bare Metal Deployment Guide
This document provides insights into deploying NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Bare Metal Servers and serves as a technical resource for understanding system pre-requisites, installation, and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise OpenShift on Bare Metal Deployment Guide
This document provides insights into deploying NVIDIA AI Enterprise with Red Hat OpenShift on bare metal servers. This technical resource can be used for understanding system pre-requisites, installation, and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise OpenShift on VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
This document provides insights into deploying NVIDIA AI Enterprise with Red Hat OpenShift on VMware vSphere. This technical resource can be used for understanding system pre-requisites, installation, and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Red Hat Enterprise Linux With KVM Deployment Guide
This document provides insights into deploying NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Virtualization and serves as a technical resource for understanding system prerequisites, installation, and configuration.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise with RAPIDS Accelerator Deployment Guide
NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark enables data engineers to speed up Apache Spark 3 data science pipelines and AI model training while lowering infrastructure costs.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Multi-Node Deep Learning Training with TensorFlow
This guide aims to provide guidance on how to set up a high-performance multi-node cluster as virtual machines. Within this guide, you will become familiar with GPUDirect RDMA and ATS while using Docker as the platform for running high-performance multi-node Deep Learning Training. ATS is a VMware PCIe support enhancement in vSphere 7 Update 2. GPUDirect RDMA benefits from ATS and is certified and supported by NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Natural Language Processing with Triton Inference Server
This solution guide outlines the creation of an AI pipeline on NVIDIA AI Enterprise by leveraging a Natural Language Processing use case example.
Browse

Reference Architecture

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Reference Architecture
This reference architecture provides an example deployment of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite. It showcases a deployment with VMWare vShpere, and provides example workloads to showcase the platform’s capabilities. Topics such as hardware, network, and workload topologies will be discussed.
Browse
NVIDIA AI Enterprise Sizing Guide
This sizing guide is intended to guide customers who want to implement NVIDIA AI Enterprise with NVIDIA-Certified Systems at scale.
Browse
NVIDIA Software Reference Architecture for Multi-Tenant Clouds
This document outlines a reference architecture for a cost-effective, performant Kubernetes-as-a-Service to build out an infrastructure stack for large-scale AI training and inference workload in virtualized environments.
Browse

White Papers

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Security White Paper
This white paper details NVIDIA's commitment to securing the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack. It outlines the processes and measures NVIDIA takes to ensure container security.
Browse
NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory Guide White Paper
This whitepaper outlines the essential components, integration strategies, and tools needed for enterprises to deploy robust, single-tenant AI solutions efficiently and securely with the help of ecosystem partners.
Browse
Optimizing VM Configuration for Performant AI Inference
This white paper provides detailed guidance on configuring virtual machines (VMs) to support AI/ML workloads when a hypervisor layer is deployed on top of HGX systems.
Browse