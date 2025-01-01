NVIDIA Base OS implements the stable and fully qualified operating systems for running AI, machine learning, and analytics applications. It includes system-specific configurations, drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools and is available for Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Rocky Linux.
Current Releases
Archived Release
(End of Support)
Current status, information about included software, and known issues for DGX OS 4 Desktop for NVIDIA DGX Station.
Current Releases
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues for the NVIDIA DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues for the NVIDIA DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
Operate and configure DGX software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 on NVIDIA DGX Systems.
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with CentOS 8 as the base OS.
Archived Releases
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 as the base OS.
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with CentOS as the base OS.
Current Release (OpenShift 4.18+)
This document provides additional information for installing and configuring OpenShift 4 on clusters incorporating DGX worker nodes. It should be seen as a companion document to the official Red Hat OpenShift documentation.