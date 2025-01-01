NVIDIA Base OS
NVIDIA Base OS implements the stable and fully qualified operating systems for running AI, machine learning, and analytics applications. It includes system-specific configurations, drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools and is available for Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Rocky Linux.

Current Releases

DGX OS 7 / Ubuntu 24.04 User Guide
Operate and configure DGX OS 7 software on NVIDIA DGX Systems.
DGX OS 6 / Ubuntu 22.04 User Guide
Operate and configure DGX OS 6 software on NVIDIA DGX Systems.
DGX OS 5 / Ubuntu 20.04 User Guide
Operate and configure DGX OS 5 software on NVIDIA DGX Systems.

Archived Release
(End of Support)

DGX OS 4 Desktop Software Release Notes
Current status, information about included software, and known issues for DGX OS 4 Desktop for NVIDIA DGX Station.
DGX OS 4 Server Release Notes
Operate and configure DGX OS 4 software on NVIDIA DGX Systems.

Current Releases

DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 User Guide
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues for the NVIDIA DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.
DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Release Notes
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues for the NVIDIA DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 - Installation Guide
Operate and configure DGX software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 on NVIDIA DGX Systems.
DGX Software for CentOS 8 - Installation Guide
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with CentOS 8 as the base OS.

Archived Releases
(End of Support)

DGX Software For Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Release Notes
  • Data Center / Cloud
DGX Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 - Installation Guide
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 as the base OS.
DGX Software for CentOS - Installation Guide
Documentation for users and administrators that explains how to install DGX software on a DGX system installed with CentOS as the base OS.

Current Release (OpenShift 4.18+)

Installing OpenShift on DGX
This document provides additional information for installing and configuring OpenShift 4 on clusters incorporating DGX worker nodes. It should be seen as a companion document to the official Red Hat OpenShift documentation.